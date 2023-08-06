Top 10 Best bathtub scrubber Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Amazer Household Scrub Brush

The Amazer Scrub Brush Set features moderate stiffness bristles, long comfortable grip, convenient hanging hole, good quality and long-lasting. Ideal for all-purpose cleaning, it features an extra-large surface area. Use it for bathtubs, rugs, floors, bathrooms and other applications.

2 OPTIONS AVAILABLE: 2-Pack (green+green), 2-Pack (green+blue)

Bristles features



Material: PP fiber, not easy to deform.Length: 1.0-inch, clean quickly, ideal for large area.Sturdy: Won’t bend and become flattened after use. Right Stiffness: Perfect to clean bathtubs, rugs, floors, bathrooms, and other applications. Nothing really stuck to the bristles. Dishwasher safe.

QUALITY & DURABLE BRISTLES

Amazer Scrub Brush boasts durable fibers for easy scrubbing of large areas.

COMFORTABLE GRIP

The ergonomically shaped handle makes it easy to apply pressure as you scrub without straining your body.

EASY TO STORE

The brush has hanging loop for easy storage. You can also hang it on the rim of the bucket.

DEEP CLEANING

Efficiently clean hard-to-clean dirt around your bathroom or kitchen. The brush air dries quickly.

For Bathtub

Scrub out the bathtub easily and won’t damage surfaces.

For Floor & Wall

The brush with dense bristles scrubs out the dirt in grooves/bumps easily.

For Sink

The brush with strong bristles clean hard-to-clean corners easily.

For Kitchen Range

Scrub stains on the kitchen range and other kitchen appliances.

Material

Nylon Bristles

Nylon Bristles

PET Bristles

Nylon Bristles

Nylon Bristles

Polymer Fibers

Hardness of Bristle

Medium Stiff

Medium Stiff

Medium Stiff

Soft & Medium Stiff

Medium Stiff

Package

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

Product Dimensions‏:‎5.8 x 3.8 x 2.5 inches; 10.41 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎February 18, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Amazer

ASIN‏:‎B07NVJVCL4

