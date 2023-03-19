Top 10 Best bathtub faucet with handheld shower Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

GOTONOVO

Gotonovo is a professional Tools & Home Improvement store. We are aimed at offering our clients products with good quality. Meanwhile, we have strict requirements on ourselves, and hope every customer can be satisfied.

Brushed Nickel Bathtub Shower Faucet System 8-inch Rainfall Showerhead with Handheld Spray



features

Faucet Material: Brass

Finish: Brushed Nickel

Mounting: Wall-Mount/2-Handle

Top Showerhead: 20cm(8inch)

Top Shower Material: Brass

Hole Center(hot and cold water) Distance On The Wall: 15cm(6inch)

Slid Bar Height: Adjustable 80cm-120cm(31.4inch-47inch)

Spray Hose: 150cm(59inch)

Connection: NPT1/2

Material

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Shower System Type

3 Functions

3 Functions

3 Functions

3 Functions

3 Functions

3 Functions

Rain Shower Head Size

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

Tub Spout

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Installation Type

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Handle Type

Double Cross Handle

Double Cross Handle

Double Lever Handle

Double Cross Handle

Double Lever Handle

Double Cross Handle

Finish

Antique Brass

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Gold Polished

Polish Chrome

Polish Chrome

Material:Brushed Nickel,resists tarnish and corrosion from daily use

Function:3 Functions,Overhead Rainfall Shower, Handheld Spray and Tub Spout.Diverter switches between top shower,tub faucet and hand spray,Either one works or the other

Size:8 inch shower head,shower height is Adjustable from 70cm-120cm((27.5″-47″)

Installation:Wall mounted 2 holes installation,hole center distance: 150mm, Ship with adjustable adapter to adjust installation hole distance between 5 inch – 6.6 inch (13cm-17cm).Comes with all mounting hardware.

Service:You can install with confidence, knowing this backed by gotonovo Faucet’s Warranty.It can tub mounted in Clawfoot, suggest to order the adapter B083BSFXGF.If need a longer extension from the wall mounting base. please feel free to contact us with size ,we will customer made it for you.