Top 10 Best bathroom window film privacy waterproof Reviews

Product Description

Niviy Privacy Frosted Window Film-Provides nice privacy while letting enough light in, Perfect for Meeting Room, Living Room, Bathroom, Bedroom etc.



KEY FEATURES:

Privacy Protection: Total private window film can make it harder for people outside to see inside, and you can enjoy sunshine in peace.Easy to Apply: Just spend you a short minutes, use a Lot of water on the glass surfaces to paste, remove without any residue, and can be used many times.User-Friendly: No glue design without chemicals, health for your family.UV Protection: Blocks 96% of UV Rays. Also help to keep warm in winter and block out heat in summer.Package Included: 1 Roll window film x1 PIECE Window Film Installation Instruction.

Questions&Answers:



Q1: Why there are so many bubbles?

A1: Too less water. Please tear it down and spray a lot of water, then apply window film again.

Q2: Why the edge of window film curling up?

A2: The edge of film is too close to the window. Pls leave a small gap(about 1 cm )to press out water so that the window film can stick well.

Q3: Why film can’t stick well and fall down?

A3: Have not removed the transparent backing film. Please don’t forget to remove the protective film or it will not cling.

If you have removed the protective side, you may applied the wrong side. Please apply the smooth side to the window.

Q4: How to remove and store the window film when it is not needed?

A4: Please peel off the film from the corner and keep it in a roll, can be reuse multiple times just wet it again.

Q5: How to quickly remove the installed window film?

A5: Please peel it off at the corner and spray a lot of water, then it can be easily removed.

Installation Instruction:



Step 1. Keep Window or Glass clean and smooth

Step 2. Spray plenty soapy water to wet glass, More Water More Easy Install.

Step 3. Peel off the backing film (Important! Or the film will not stick).

Step 4. Put the smooth side of the film on the glass.

Step 5. Squeegee away water and air bubbles.

Step 6. Cut the extra window film.

Step 7. More efficient in teamwork, enjoy your works!

How to quickly remove the backing film?

A. Wet and twist the window film corner for a while,try to separate with your fingernails;

B. Affix a tape on the corners of both sides to quickly remove the backing film.

Keep Enough Light

The film lets in light and balances privacy perfectly, allows you to enjoy sunshine in peace, and keep enough light for the plants.

Widely Application

Suitable for using on the living room, bedroom, rental apartment, kitchen, office windows decor, sliding glass doors, glass cabinet panels, plexiglass, mirror and other smooth glass surfaces.

Privacy Protection

Provide good privacy protection day and night, suitable for using in the bathroom.

Material

Vinyl

Vinyl

Vinyl

Vinyl

PVC

Vinyl

Privacy Level

3 out of 5 star

Daytime Privacy

3 out of 5 star

4 out of 5 star

4 out of 5 star

4 out of 5 star

Features

Rainbow Effect, No sticky glue, Static cling, Easy to apply, Removable, Reusable, Frosted, Heat control

Mirror Reflective Effect, No sticky glue, Static cling, Easy to apply, Removable, Reusable, Heat control

No sticky glue, Static cling, Easy to apply, Removable, Reusable, Frosted, Heat control

No sticky glue, Static cling, Rainbow effect, Easy to apply, Removable, Reusable, Frosted, Good privacy protection, Heat control

No sticky glue, Static cling, Easy to apply, Removable, Reusable, Frosted, Good privacy protection, Heat control

No sticky glue, Static cling, Easy to apply, Removable, Reusable, Frosted, Heat control

Installation Tips

No Adhesive: Glue free, can be applied in several minutes.

Easy Removal: Removable and leaves no residue, can be reused multiple times.

UV Resistance: Blocks out strong glare and 96% harmful UV, protect your sight and skin.

Privacy Protection: Window Film Privacy level: ★★★★★, provides privacy and allows the lights in, perfect for bathroom or on street facing windows.

Note: This window film works only on Flat, Clean and Smooth glass surface.

Size of Frosted Window Film: Available in 17.7”(Width) by 78.7”(Length) /roll. Can be trimmed or combined to fit any size window. Please feel free to Message us at any time if you have any questions with our products or difficulties in choosing sizes.