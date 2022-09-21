Top 10 Best bathroom window curtains 45 inch length Reviews

Top 10 Rated bathroom window curtains 45 inch length in 2022 Comparison Table
- Ready Made: 2 panels blackout curtains per package. Each Classic Lined Blackout Curtain measures 52" wide x 84" long (Total width is 104"). The unique design of the silver grommet (1.6 inch inner diameter) creates casual elegance for your house, which makes the curtains easy to install and slide.
- Blackout Effect: The real blackout curtains on the market. Sew in black liner backing makes the drapes thick enough to completely keep out the sunlight and uv ray. The benefit is to offer you a real dark environment, bringing you a good night's sleep during the day.
- Noise Reducing: Heavyweight Blackout Curtains can be a good sense of drape, making the window completely closed, to cut noise down. The effect of absorbing sound is 2 times higher than the ordinary 1 layer of curtains so that at any time you are not disturbed by noise.
- Unique Design: Blackout curtains constructed with 2 layers are all triple weave blackout fabric, balancing room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill meanwhile protect privacy. No chemical coating, no formaldehyde, bring harmony to your family.
- Easy Care: Quality finishing will withstand years of use. Machine washable and Wash the water temperature below 86℉. Mild detergent no bleaching. Low temperature ironing. Don't use sharp things scratching curtains.
- READY MADE: Set includes 2 BLACKOUT CURTAINS PANELS of 42" wide x 63" length with 6 grommets top each. Quality fabric without liner feels soft and heavy.
- SERVE WELL: Curtains impede 85%-99% light and UV rays(Dark color curtains work well). Noise-reducing, better TV viewing thanks to the innovative triple weave technology.
- ENERGY SMART: Triple weave blackout fabric balances room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. Protect your furniture, floors, and artwork from the ravages of the sun, the drapes will pay for themselves off over time.
- GOOD TO GO: Thread trimmed and wrinkle-free, ring (1.6-inch inner diameter) fits easily with standard curtain rods. All sets for you to put them up right away.
- EASY TO MAINTAIN: NICETOWN blackout curtains are made to last. Machine washable in cold water, tumble dry. Quick ironing or steam clean when needed. Visiting the NICETOWN store, find out your favorite curtains.
- Package Includes: Sold as 2 panels, measures 52” wide X 84” long each. Total 104”x 84”
- Our Commitment：real 100% blackout curtains available on the market, providing you 100% light blocking and thermal insulation to guarantee a sound sleep environment at any time. Contact us via Amazon for a free refund without returning the item if it doesn’t meet this promise
- Grommet Top Design: RUTTERLLOW grommet curtains have 8 copper grommets, bringing in an elegant and old-fashioned style, 1.6”inner diameter each, fit standard size curtains rod
- MAXIMUM BLACKOUT: Our 100% light blocking curtains can completely block out sunlight. These room darkening curtains can provide you a real dark environment to sleep even during bright sunny day, help balance your room temperature and protect your indoor privacy
- Easy Care: Machine washable (in cold water) for easy care and maintenance. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low and warm iron as needed. Do not bleach
- Package Includes: Set of 2 pieces navy blue blackout curtains; Each panel measures 42 Inch wide by 63 Inch long. Suggest choose the right size after measuring the windows.
- Grommet Construction: Each curtain panel has 6 silver metal grommets on top. Each grommet inner diameter is 1.6 inch, comparable with most rods. Easy to hang, and slide smoothly.
- Blackout Functions: Our bedroom curtains can block out sunlight, darker colors work better. Perfect for late sleepers and afternoon naps.
- Thermal Insulated: Our energy saving curtains insulate against summer heat and winter chill to balance your room temperature, cut down energy bills. Reduce outside noise, protect floor and upholstery from color shading.
- Easy to care: Machine washable in gentle cycle and cold water, do not bleach. Warm iron and tumble dry at low temperatures.
- Package Includes: Sold as 2 panels, measures 42” wide X 63” long each. Total 84” x 63”.
- Grommet Top Design: RUTTERLLOW grommet blackout curtains have 6 shiny grommets, 1.6” inner diameter each, fit standard size curtains rod, look great when you hung on coordinating metal rod.
- Functions: RUTTERLLOW blackout curtains can block out 50%-95% sunlight due to different colors (Dark color works better than light color). As a barrier, our blackout curtains’ quality is heavy enough to insulate your home against outside thermal energy in summer. On the contrary, keeps outside cold away from your warm house. Also, our curtains can reduce the noise from outside to provide you a better environment to work or sleep.
- Easy Care: Machine washable (in cold water) for easy care and maintenance. Do not bleach, tumble dry low and warm iron as needed.
- More Choices: If you want a fully dark environment to ensure a sound sleep, please go check out our newer model（ASIN：B0978JK315）, which are absolutely 100% blackout curtain.
- SET DETAILS: 2 charcoal gray curtains per package. Each panel measures 42 inch wide by 63 inch long with 6 silver metal grommets (1.6 inch inner diameter) on top, easy to install and slide.
- LIGHT BLOCKING: these bedroom curtains block out 98% sunlight and UV (darker color works better). Get you a good night sleep, afternoon nap and weekend lie-ins. Also protect furniture and carpet from the fading effects of the sun.
- QUALITY FABRIC: These thick living room curtains work well in noise reducing and privacy protection. Same solid color on both sides. The material feels soft with no chemical smell, safe for kids room and nursery room.
- ENERGY SAVING: these energy efficient curtains can reduce room heat and cold loss through window during winter and summer, help cut your energy bills.
- EASY CARE: these privacy drapes are machine washable below 86℉; Gentle cycle; Do not bleach; Tumble dry low; Warm iron.
- 100% Polyester sheer voile fabric, soft, good sag.
- Allowing natural light flowing into your room, while still providing privacy, give you light & airy feel, for living room, bedroom, yard, patio, villa, parlor.
- Designed with rod pockets on top for easy installation. 2" Diameter sewn rod pocket which fits the most of curtain rod.
- There are 15 colors to choose, white, beige, ivory, light grey, dark gray, grey, purple, pink, black, green, yellow, coffee, brown, blue, red, gradient, etc, each panel measures 52" inch wide, lengths, 45", 63", 72", 84", 90", 95", 108", 120", 130", 140", 150", 160" , 180" inches etc.
- Easy care, machine washable in cold water, gentle cycle, tumble dry. Cool iron if needed. Window Sheer Curtains, Sheer Curtains 45 63 72 84 95 108 120 130 140 150 160 inches Long, Sheer Curtain Panel, Beige Grey Purple Pink White Sheer Curtains, Window Sheers, Sheer Curtain, Curtain Sheers, Clear Curtains.
- WELL MADE - Sold as 2 panels. Each Panel measures 42" wide x 36" long with 3" rod pocket top, which fits most of the rods. Both sides are the same color.
- HOME DECOR - Small Curtains suit most of the places and you can use them as tiers or curtains. Widely suit for bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, basement, office, RV window...Add clean lines and decorate your window with a classic look.
- LIGHT BLOCKING - Curtains block 85-95% sunlight and UV rays (Dark color works better) for maximum privacy and undisturbed sleep. Thermal property of the blackout curtains ensure that the room temperature is regulated. Protect your indoor furniture from directly exposing to the sun.
- WIDE COMPATIBILITY - RYB HOME has various styles of INDOOR OUTDOOR CURTAINS for you to match, which provide a harmonious window dressing and make your home lively.
- EASY CARE - Easy to maintain and machine washable. Use only non-chlorine bleach & warm iron when needed. Tumble dry low.
- Available in three different size options (42x63 inch, 42x84 inch, 42x95 inch), these amazing curtains are sold in one panel per package.
- 6 Silver Color Grommets on each Panel. Deconovo blackout curtains can reduce light. The darker the color, the better the light reducing capabilities.
- Our grommet blackout curtains are also energy saving/efficient curtains as they are made of materials with thermal insulation properties. They will prevent from heat escapes and blocks sunlight from entering into the room. Helping you to save on energy bills.
- These thermal insulated blackout window curtains are silky, soft, drapery and very pleasant to touch. Matches perfectly your windows, provides utmost privacy.
- Machine washable, wash below 86F . Imported. Do not bleach or tumble dry. Iron at low temp
- Valance Window Curtains: Add some style and softness to your windows with the Achim Buffalo Check Valance Window Curtain. This valance features a charming allover check pattern panel enhanced with a beautiful macramé border trim. Measures 58” x 14”. Rod pocket measures 1.5”
- Buffalo Check Collection: This valance looks great alone or paired with the Buffalo Check Tier Pair, Buffalo Check Tie Up Shade, or Buffalo Check Panel all sold separately.
- Details: The Buffalo Check Collection is light filtering and made of 60% Polyester and 40% Cotton. This product is machine washable to make cleaning a breeze.
- Choose from a Wide Variety of Styles: Available in 7 colors: Burgundy, Black/White, Grey, Navy, Sage, Taupe, and Yellow. This high-quality valance is sure to add some stylish flair to any room.
- Bringing Great Designs Home: Achim Home Decor has been bringing fashion and value to your home since 1962. Specializing in decorative window and floor styles, we pride ourselves on offering outstanding value with the highest quality standards.
Our Best Choice: Teal Curtains 45 Inch Length for Bathroom Window Decor Set of 2 Panels Rod Pocket Small Half Semi Voile Floral Pom Pom Dot Sheer Short Beach Curtains for Bedroom Girls Room Kids Nursery 52×45 Long
[ad_1] KOUFALL is a accredited curtains company for 15 many years in traditional enterprise providing grocery store and Do-it-yourself merchants.Our new mission is to offer you similar qualified items online immediately to save your price range with highest typical shopper support.
Special Enjoyment Contact Particulars:Stunning pompom tassel ball embellishments design and style provides texture,flair and ambiance for window therapy and home decorations.
Stylish & EYE CATCHING:Boutique-Class lovable and cute property decor for visitor area,baby nursery,living home,bedroom,girls area,rest room and playroom.Prepared built to match your blackout curtains,darkening curtains,velvet curtains,curtain valances,blinds and our ombre sheer curtains.
Soft SEMI SHEERNESS:With delicate fluffy pom poms,these sheer curtains supply specific privateness while still permitting organic mild coming as a result of.
Manufacturing facility-Direct: Store with confidence.Yrs of supplying renowned Diy stores vendors or supermarkets guarantees the top quality control besides the facrtory-direct pros.With the support of e-commerce,we will focus on assistance beyond excellent.
Package & Easy Treatment:contains 2 items window sheer panels actions 52 inch width by 45 inch length.3 inch rod pocket significant plenty of for straightforward hanging.Equipment wash chilly.No bleach.Tumble dry.Amazing iron if wanted.