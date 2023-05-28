Top 10 Best bathroom widespread faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom widespread faucet brushed nickel in 2023 Comparison Table
- Matte Black Finished, plate, not painting. Corrosion resistant. Color matching overflow pop up drain with built-in stopper included
- Solid Brass Body Construction, 360-Degree high-arc swivel spout offers more clearance and better access to your sink
- 3-Piece complete set is ready for Installation. Quick connect fitting hose, and 23.6 inches cUPC water supply lines (US Standard 3/8 inch connector) are included
- 2 handle metal lever with modern design for precise control in both Volume and Water Temperature, quarter turn ceramic cartridges have drip-free performance after 300,000 times use
- Easy DIY Installation, 3 Mounting Holes Required, Widespread Installation on 8~16 inch Centers. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch, Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses (Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- WATERFALL FAUCET - Waterfall spout and Single handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL - Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal single-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH - Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- POPULAR DESIGN - Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
- VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
- REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
- GENUINE MOEN: Authentic Moen replacement part
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- 【Faucet Anatomist's Confidence】Forious gold bathroom faucet function and finish are covered under Forious’s Limited Lifetime Warranty or Replacement, No Risk.
The box included all installation components, watch videos to help you installs in seconds.
- 【Strong Heart 】Forious Drip-free copper&ceramic disc mixing cartridge has passed 500,000 cycles of water tightness test, to ensure that the faucet is stable. Double enhanced abrasion resistance, is an amazing 5 times the lifespan of the industry standard. Flow Rate: 1.2 Gallons Per Minute.
- 【Brass Cells】Uzbekistan brass has a purity of up to 89.9%, 30% higher than ordinary brass. If you’re searching for a bathroom part to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than FORIOUS.
- 【CUPC Artery】Forious integrated InnoFlex PEX supply lines are be wrapped by 24" braided Flexible supply lines, explosion-proof and high temperature resistant. 3/8 Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections, built-in rubber ring effectively avoids water leakage. (If you need 1/2 adapter, we can send it for free)
- 【Luxury Skin】This vibrant, gold finish provides a vivid splash of contrast to your space for a look that's simultaneously modern and nimble, able to pair elegantly with traditional, transitional, and contemporary decor. passed 24h acid salt spray test, 100% pressure system tested. The latest technology with Anti-rust finish, it also help to decrease stain and odor.
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- LONG SERVICE LIFE - Bathroom faucet sink for 3 holes constructed of premium metal and high-purity solid brass material; multi-layer black surface, resisting scratches, corrosion, and tarnishing, ensuring its long service life and requiring little maintenance. Black bathroom faucets can save you much time and effort in replacing and maintaining them!
- HIGH-QUALITY FAUCET - Black bathroom faucet ceramic & copper cartridge has passed 500,000 cycles of testing to ensure that the matte black bathroom faucet is stable and will not leak water. The main body Is made of solid brass material. METAL POP-UP DRAIN (Easily drain with one touch); Hot＆ Cold WATER LINES have a nylon braided outer layer that is rust-proof and not easy to bend.
- SUPERIOR AERATOR - Bathroom sink faucet came with an imported aerator, the water flow is dense and soft without splashing which can save 35% of water consumption. Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (4.5L/min) at 60 PSI. Humanized detachable aerator, you can clear hard water blockage at any time.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Mounting Hole Diameter: 1.18 to 1.93 inches. Max. Deck Thickness: 1.18 inches. RAINSWORTH bathroom Sink Faucet box contains all you need(metal pop-up drain, and water supply hoses) which can help you install by yourself within 15mins, without a plumber, and save the fee. Just do it yourself to let yourself be a Hero for your Family.
- RELIABILITY ＆ CONFIDENCE - Any quality problems with Rainsworth black bathroom faucet can be guaranteed free of charge within 5 years. If you need any further help, please feel free to contact us to satisfy your shopping experience.
- 💘【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— Phiestina 2 Handle 3 Hole Matte Black Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet Come With a Overflow Drain. The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【LEAD-FREE ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD 】 —— Phiestina offer you a safety 3 hole widespread bathroom sink faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【24HOURS CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation for phiestina bathroom faucet please call 866-675-2011. Phiestina have professional supoort team as your service for 24hours.
- 💘【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm). 8 inch widespread design faucet for bathroom sink is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- Single-tube Cold Water Kitchen faucet,Deck Mounted,Water Filter
- Single Hole Single Handle,360 degree Swivel which is Convenient for Two Sinks use
- Solid Brass Construction Ensuring quality and longevity,Perfect for Home & Commercial use
- Drip Free Ceramic Disc Cartridge,Water efficient,Beautiful Silver Chrome Finish,New Contemporary & Modern Style,Durable
- Easy to Install,it's single hole and if you have the hose matched your water valve it can be installed within 3-5 minutes
Our Best Choice: BWE Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed Nickel 3 Holes 8 inch with Pop Up Drain Stopper with Overflow and Supply Line Lead-Free 2-Handle Bath Lavatory Vanity Sink Mixer Tap Square
Product Description
BWE Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed Nickel 3 Holes 8 inch with Pop Up Drain Stopper with Overflow and Supply Line Lead-Free 2-Handle Bath Lavatory Vanity Sink Mixer Tap Square
What can you get in the package?
1 X Bathroom faucet
5 X 3/8 inch Hot and Cold Flexible Hoses
Mounting Hardware
Pop Up Drain with Overflow Included
Black Widespread Bathroom Faucet
Your Best Water Experience
Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look. Ideal for both home and commercial use. Solid brass ensuring your durable use. Lead free material makes your life more comfortable
Easy Installation Method
Uses the long screw installation method which greatly saves time and energy.
Aerated Stream
The faucet provides a steady aerated stream and increase spray velocity, reduce splash, save water
Premium Made / Design
High quality products,resistant and durable, value for money
The faucet come with pop up drain with overflow.
If your sink has no spillway hole,please extra to buy pop up drain non-overflow
Please check the ASIN:B08BRQ16JQ
Finish/Color
Brushed Nickel
Chrome
Matte Black
Gold
Matte Black
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Number of Handle
2 Handles
2 Handles
2 Handles
1 Handle
1 Handle
1 Handle
Number of Hole
3 Holes
3 Holes
3 Holes
1 Hole
1 Hole
1 Hole
Installation Type
Widespread
Widespread
Widespread
Deck-Mounted
Surface-Mounted
Deck-Mounted
Drain Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
Two Handle Widespread bathroom faucet Metal Lever Design for Precise Control in Both Volume and Water Temperature
ALL PARTS INCLUDED – All parts are ready for Installation of bathroom faucet brushed nickel. Pop up drain assembly, 2 PCS standard 3/8″ water supply line,mounting hardware included, easy DIY to install,3 Holes Required
Bathroom faucet brushed nickel finish creates an antique look,resists corrosion and tarnishing
This widespread bathroom faucet is used solid brass construction makes this faucet durable and easy to clean
This bathroom faucet provides a clear and steady laminar stream, that provides a beautiful water presentation.