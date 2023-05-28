Top 10 Best bathroom widespread faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

BWE Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed Nickel 3 Holes 8 inch with Pop Up Drain Stopper with Overflow and Supply Line Lead-Free 2-Handle Bath Lavatory Vanity Sink Mixer Tap Square



What can you get in the package?

1 X Bathroom faucet

5 X 3/8 inch Hot and Cold Flexible Hoses

Mounting Hardware

Pop Up Drain with Overflow Included

Black Widespread Bathroom Faucet

Your Best Water Experience

Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look. Ideal for both home and commercial use. Solid brass ensuring your durable use. Lead free material makes your life more comfortable

Easy Installation Method

Uses the long screw installation method which greatly saves time and energy.

Aerated Stream

The faucet provides a steady aerated stream and increase spray velocity, reduce splash, save water

Premium Made / Design

High quality products,resistant and durable, value for money

The faucet come with pop up drain with overflow.

If your sink has no spillway hole,please extra to buy pop up drain non-overflow

Please check the ASIN:B08BRQ16JQ

Finish/Color

Brushed Nickel

Chrome

Matte Black

Gold

Matte Black

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Number of Handle

2 Handles

2 Handles

2 Handles

1 Handle

1 Handle

1 Handle

Number of Hole

3 Holes

3 Holes

3 Holes

1 Hole

1 Hole

1 Hole

Installation Type

Widespread

Widespread

Widespread

Deck-Mounted

Surface-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Drain Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

Two Handle Widespread bathroom faucet Metal Lever Design for Precise Control in Both Volume and Water Temperature

ALL PARTS INCLUDED – All parts are ready for Installation of bathroom faucet brushed nickel. Pop up drain assembly, 2 PCS standard 3/8″ water supply line,mounting hardware included, easy DIY to install,3 Holes Required

Bathroom faucet brushed nickel finish creates an antique look,resists corrosion and tarnishing

This widespread bathroom faucet is used solid brass construction makes this faucet durable and easy to clean

This bathroom faucet provides a clear and steady laminar stream, that provides a beautiful water presentation.