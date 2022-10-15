Top 10 Best bathroom wall tiles peel and stick Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Premium Quality Peel + Stick Wall Décor Solutions



Tic Tac Tiles: Renovate your space in your style from Classic to Contemporary



Tic Tac Tiles are the U.S. peel + stick premium wall tile brand with a diverse selection of designs and colors to help you create the interior of your dreams. Our high quality wall tiles will make a bold impact in any space in your kitchen, bathroom, laundry room and more. The realistic look of Tic Tac Tiles will transform your home with a professional, finished new high quality design, within a few hours without any special tools, skills, and no mess. Give your home or recreational vehicle the stunning and creative high-end look it deserves only with Tic Tac Tiles!

[ Features ]

Peel + Stick tiles: realistic and non-transparent genuine tile look

Command-grade self adhesive backing, no glue or grout required, and no mess

Lightweight, flexible, 3D gel-like epoxy surface

Easy to customize shapes and corners, just cut and trim with scissors or box cutters

Durable and resistant to water, staining and indirect heat

Safe and simple to use; easily clean with soapy water, cleaner and damp cloth

Efficient and easy DIY project; quick and simple upgrade or replacement

Best used on flat, indoor spaces including kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, accent walls, etc.

1) Clean Surface, 2) Cut and Save Tiles, 3) Peel and Stick



Before beginning your project, please check wall surface type. Tiles work best on clean, flat and non-porous surfaces. Clean the surface with a degreaser such as TSP, wipe clean with a dry cloth and then make sure that surface is completely dry before applying tiles

Tic Tac Tiles are designed to have edges that give customers flexibility to install the tiles from either side. Depending on where you want to install first Tic Tac Tiles, first cut one side straight by cutting excess pieces.

Carefully peel the top first two inches of the tile backing without touching the adhesive. Slowly, align the tiles along the pre-drawn guideline and when overlapping only overlap on the grout lines, not on the tiles. On the last tile use the pieces you cut to start the first tile and fill in empty space on right edge of last tile

Tic Tac Tiles are best for application on smooth, clean and non-porous indoor wall surfaces



DO NOT APPLY on uneven, textured surfaces, greasy, oily, brick, stone, porous wood, or gypsum walls directlyPrepare latex, glass, laminated, or painted surfaces by lightly sanding, then clean surface with a grease remover like Tri-sodium Phosphate (TSP). Use dry cloth to wipe surface and make sure surface is completely dry for at least 24 hours before installationLay all tiles out for 24 hours prior to installation in room that they will be installed. If walls and tiles are cold, peel + stick tiles may not stick to surface. In the winter, wall temperature is usually lower than room temperature so make sure that your walls are warm before installingPlease refer to Tic Tac Tiles installation guidelines, recommended and non-recommended application surfaces and video installations prior to beginning your project for best resultsImages may appear different from actual product due to lighting

Collection

Subway

Hexagon

Polito

Como

Como

Peel + Stick

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Sheet Size

12″ x 12″

9.8″ x 9.8″

12″ x 12″

9.8″ x 9.8″

9.8″ x 9.8″

Coverage Size

10.3″ x 12.0″

8.6″ x 9.5″

10.9″ x 12.0″

9.4″ x 9.3″

9.4″ x 9.3″

Total Coverage

0.85 sqft

0.57 sqft

0.91 sqft

0.6 sqft

0.6 sqft

🖽[ECONOMICAL] One 10″x10″ tile does not yellow or crack over time.

✂️[EASY TO INSTALL] Our tiles can be cut and trimmed with scissors or box cutters to fit around switches, sockets, and shapes.

⏰[DURABLE] Our tiles are resistant to heat, water, moisture and humidity.

🏘️[APPLICABLE] Our tiles can be used on all flats, rented houses, kitchen backsplashes, bedroom walls, bathrooms, laundry rooms, fireplaces, RVs, etc.

🆘 [NEED HELP?] Your satisfaction is important to us. For any questions, concerns, and requests, please message us.