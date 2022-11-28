Top 10 Best bathroom wall mounted towel holder Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]This multi-objective wine/towel rack can hold 6 standard wine, champagne bottles, clothing or towels and some other bathtub objectsTop quality excellent steel wire towel storage shelf, long-long lasting time for useAnti-rust towel storage racks for toilet, no worry about drinking waterStunning wine bottle holder rack, present for wine fansStylish style for towel storage rack wall mounted, it is a very simple way to optimize space and beautify your residence

Merchandise Requirements:

Model title: SODUKU

Products identify: Towel storage shelf

Size: 33.00 in x 6.80 in x 4.70 in, L x W x H

Weight: 1.8 kilos

Shade: Black

Offer Features:

1 x Towel rack

5 x Screws

6 amounts towel rack aids to retail store your towels of various dimensions and makes it is far more handy for you to access a towel,classy design for towel storage rack wall mounted, it is a simple way to improve area and embellish your house

Steel wire towel storage holder is strong and long lasting, the rust resistant coating gets rid of your fear about the water vapor in rest room

It is easy to put in the towel shelf, it can be hanged right more than the door or be mounted on the wall with the screws that we offered

Many features are waiting around for you to find, it can be used as wine bottle holder also, which is a realistic present for wine fans and a useful décor for house

Soduku is expert in home storage and decoration, if our items have any top quality dilemma, make sure you contact us and we will remedy your difficulty within 24H