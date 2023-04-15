Top 10 Best bathroom vanity mirrors for wall Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This smooth aged and antiqued silver mirror features easy sophistication for any space, regardless of whether you are searching for a lavatory or powder place mirror or something in your eating, living area, ready room or office environment. With complete exterior proportions of 22″ x 30″, the centre plate glass is floating with an eighth of an inch air house and surrounded by a 1/2 inch wide and 2 inch deep silver leaf covered frame. Cleanse modern strains makes this a gorgeous timeless piece. Our mirror comes secured to a strong wood backing to increase balance and prevent distortion or warping. The wooden backing consists of our pre-installed slimline 1/4 inch hanging components hooks for hanging your mirror in both a horizontal or vertical manner. All hanging hardware is included with the mirror. We stand by our goods and your pleasure. United states Organization with 3 Generations of Household Values.

Innovative Style: Carry uncomplicated sophistication to any room with our 22″ x 30″ floating glass present day antiqued silver framed mirror. Our antique, silver leaf, aged mirror is the great addition to different variations and design and style factors providing a up to date complete. Our quality, large, rectangular, plate glass mirror floats in the body surrounded by a thin 1/8″ gap and a 1/2″ thick frame. Clean easy edges in a deep 2″ aged body.

Safe and sound AND Simple TO Put in: Our glass is safely and securely customized inlaid and protected by the bordering frame design. The mirror is recessed into the deep body and floated from the frame edges. The mirror will come with bolstered D-ring hanging clips as properly as the wall hardware and screws to hang it both equally horizontally or vertically (landscape or portrait).

3 GENERATIONS OF EXCELLENCE: Our household has been manufacturing and manufacturing mirrors for in excess of 3 generations. We stand by the excellent of our product and your expertise. A loved ones owned business with straightforward ideas. Cost-effective good quality from an American company.

Outstanding Quality: We use high quality components not identified in other lesser high-quality imitation mirrors you will see. Our mirrors are created to strict trade-key benchmarks and move a arduous 8 position inspection. Each and every mirror will come with our certification of authenticity.