Top 10 Best bathroom vanity bar lights black polished nickel Reviews

Product Description

This vanity light provides an very present day ambience with brushed nickel /chrome stainless metal components and white acrylic shades. Effectively increases warmth dissipation.

Equally finishes of the mild are sealed and moisture resistant,smooth like a mirror, so as to avert drinking water vapor and mosquitoes from receiving in. Harmless to use in bathroom, uncomplicated to thoroughly clean. Constructed-in LED chip, offers out gentle evenly and smooth, reduced worry on eyes.

High High-quality

Use of prime-top quality acrylic lampshade, FCC watertight drive，chrome or brushed nickel,features you steady,large illumination.Outfitted with gentle tube and flexible wires for an effortless set up.

Distinct sizes are obtainable to meet your diverse requirements,symbolizing noble,classy design and style and exceptional good quality.

Daylight light-weight

Daylight delicate light,near to normal light.

Vibrant ample and improved eye defense.

Stunning Shiny Mild

YHTlaeh rest room self-importance mild is normally 80+ CRI for far better coloration rendition, building greens, reds, and blues in your household appear much more accurately.

Strength saving

These vanity light fixtures are much more power-efficient than those lights employed bulbs.These lights are built to last somewhere around 30,000 several hours under typical lighting

✅ 【Dimensions】24in large x 4.3in higher, The put in dimension is 4.3*4.3 inch；

✅ 【Bright & Strength Saving】AC 85 – 265 V, 12W，820lms,Shade Temperature: 4500k, Small Ability Usage Save your electric powered demand!

✅ 【Easy for set up 】 No switch or cord on the light-weight. JUST Join to the reserved wire specifically,Suitable US junction box regular.

✅ 【Functional】Great Multi-use light that is great for your bathroom, dressing desk, mirror cabinets, vanity table and art display etc.