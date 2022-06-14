Top 10 Best bathroom vanity and sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Satin Black Hardware

Satin Brass Hardware

Satin Nickel Hardware

From Our Home To Yours

Let ARIEL help design your dream bathroom today. We provide superior craftsmanship at competitive prices with a first-class shopping experience.

55″ Inch Bathroom Vanity



ARIEL 55″ Cambridge Series Bathroom Vanity in White with Carrara Marble Countertop

The ARL-A055SCWRVOWHT and ARL- A055S-VO-WHT bathroom vanities are one of several types of 55″ inch vanities in the Cambridge series. Constructed from solid hardwood with a Italian Carrara Marble countertop and soft-closing doors and Dovetail drawers. Hardware selection in satin nickel, brass or matte black options. Rectangle and Oval sink configurations are also available.

Solid hardwood construction. No cheap MDF or particle board.

Polished finish luxury Italian Carrara Marble countertop with a 1.5″ inch straight edge for a modern sophisticated look.

Soft-closing doors and glides. Never hear a door slam again.

Dovetail construction drawers. Expert craftsmanship.

Solid Hardwood Construction

Solid hardwood is the most durable and sturdy wood material for bathroom cabinets in the industry . No warping or cracking. No MDF or cheap particle board.

Dovetail Drawers

Superior craftsmanship. The advantages of dovetail drawers are in the construction of their joints. They offer a stronger drawer and provide abundant storage space.

Soft-Closing Doors and Drawers with Adjustable Hinges

You will not have to worry about hearing any doors or drawers slamming. Simply push and allow for self closing.

Carrara Marble Countertop

Mined in the quarries of Massa-Carrara in northwestern Tuscany Italy, these timeless elegant countertops have long been prized for their beauty and warmth that pair well with any decor.

Hardware Options

Whether you choose satin nickel,satin brass or matte black, these ARIEL hardware options will offer both aesthetic beauty and structural stability. Match your bathroom fixtures easily with these sought after drawer pulls.

Abundant Storage

You will be able to truly organize all your bathroom essential items with large full extension drawers and shelf space. Doors and drawers are soft closing, so you will never hear a door slam.

HARDWOOD PLYWOOD CONSTRUCTION: Beautifully designed ARIEL vanity cabinets are constructed from premium solid hardwood plywood which enables these units to withstand more pressure, weight, and usage over time. This material allows for longer lifespans compared to units constructed from MDF or particle boards. Bathroom vanity cabinet dimensions are 54″L x 21.5″W x 34.5″H. Overall vanity dimensions are 55″ x 22″ x 36″

NO SLAMMING DOORS: Breaking through the classic cabinet designs ARIEL vanity cabinets incorporate improved bathroom technology with 2 soft closing doors; a system that prevents the doors from slamming shut and allows them to close with gentle automatic ease

DOVETAIL CONSTRUCTION: With 9 full extension drawers, it provides an ingenious design for plenty of storage. Dovetail construction enhances the sturdiness, durability, and craftsmanship of these cabinets rarely matched by ordinary drawers, Handles are made of satin nickel for a refined and beautiful finish

FEATURES: These vanity cabinets feature a 1.5” inch edge Carrara White Marble countertop which is pre-drilled for 8” inch widespread faucet holes. A perfect complement to your bathroom vanity that will evoke the images of sophisticated elegance in your bathroom. This easily accessible luxury comes with a matching backsplash along with UPC certified ceramic under-mount oval sink. The open back cabinet design allows for an easier installation

100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: We stand behind all of our high-quality products and offer a 3-Years manufacturer’s warranty with 90 days’ hassle-free return policy. Free curbside delivery is also available by appointment. The USA based personalized customer support

