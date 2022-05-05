Top 10 Best bathroom vanity and sink combo 30 inch Reviews

Top 10 Rated bathroom vanity and sink combo 30 inch in 2022 Comparison Table
- Solid Wood Construction, Cabinet is Assembled and is ready for installation
- Hardware Included
- Soft Closing Doors & Drawers
- Includes Pure White Carrara Marble Counter-top & a White Porcelain Sink
- 1 Pre-drilled faucet hole
- Main Sink cabinet size: 18.4*32*30 inch (L×W× H,without sink) , Sink size: 16.5 in*5.5(L×W× H), Faucet height:12 inch
- Material: Eco-friend MDF wood + Water proof paint free surface + Stainless steel hardware
- Please notice: The top is artificial coating surface,not real marble ; This item requires installation and will be shipped in several boxes.
- This Grey single top vanity cabinet has paint free surface,beautiful marble pattern counter top and modern design,Easy-Install Structrure,weights over 110lb, durable and stable.
- We provide life-long after-sell service and other combinations. If you have other needs please contact.
- Main Sink cabinet size: 18.5*30*31.5 inch (L×W× H,without sink) , Sink size: 16.5 in*5.5(L×W× H), Faucet height:12 inch,Hoses Length: 24" Long,standard US 3/8" +M10 waterlines.
- Material: Gray waterproof paint MDF wood + Thicken glass counter top + Ceramic Sink+ Stainless steel hardware,Soft close door.
- This MDF vanity cabinet has painted surface,thicken glass counter top and morden design,weights OVER 120 lbs, durable and stable. It is also designed for quick and easy assembling.
- Please notice：The item requires fully assembling and will be shipped in 2 boxes.
- We provide: Free replacement for damaged parts during shipping, Life-long after-sell service and Other combinations of vanity sets.
- Main cabinet with tempered glass top with predrilled single faucet and drain hole
- Size: main cabinet with top 30"W x 22"D x 30"H; Sink Size: 16.5"W x 16.5"D x 5"H; Mirror size: 30"W x 30"H
- All doors and drawers are soft-closing hardware look the vanity set luxury
- 6 pcs Crystal diamond shape knobs shinning the vanity and your restroom;
- Faucet and drain not include and sold separately
- Main Sink cabinet size: 18.4*30*35 inch (L×W× H,with sink) , Sink size: 16.5 in*5.5(L×W× H), Sink thickness:0.5 inch. Faucet height:12 inch
- Material: Eco-friend MDF wood + Water proof paint free surface + Stainless steel hardware
- Please notice: The top is artificial coating surface, not real marble ; This item requires assembly & installation and will be shipped in several boxes.
- This Grey single top vanity cabinet has paint free surface,beautiful marble pattern counter top and modern design,durable and stable.
- We provide life-long after-sell service and other combinations. If you have other needs please contact.
- Easy to assemble.
- Construction grade metal corner brackets to make the vanity sturdy.
- Heavy duty soft-closing hinges.
- Durable embossed finish and easy to maintain.
- The faucet not included.
- Sliding barn door with planked design for chic, modern farmhouse look
- 1 pc vitreous china integrated single sink top/ bowl included
- Open shelving for displaying towels and other items with optional modesty baskets included for storage
- 2 storage baskets included for use within your vanity
- Vanity comes already constructed with no assembly required
UPDATE YOUR BATHROOM WITH MODERN BEAUTY- Transform your washroom into a modern work of functional beauty by adding this bathroom vanity for bathroom. This single faucet bathroom vanity cabinet and sink boasts clean lines and contemporary detailing, like a solid porcelain surface top, white porcelain basin, sleek hardware, storage drawers/cabinet, and elegant modern feet. 30 bathroom vanity with sink features all the components needed for a quick, easy and cost-effective update.
CONSTRUCTED OF PREMIUM MATERIAL- Crafted with a solid water-resistant wooden base, this modern bathroom vanity and sink combo is complemented with a solid marble surface top, sleek, stylish metal hardware, a resilient porcelain basin, and a practical design that features s storage drawer and a cabinet for stocking bathroom essentials. Cabinet bathroom sink makes a marvelous addition to any renovation project and offers beautiful contemporary detailing and luxurious material.
STYLE & FUNCTIONALITY- Designed for durability and long-lasting beauty, this vanity for cabinet bathroom sink is equipped with all the modern details needed for a complete bathroom overhaul. Restroom vanity is styled with a rich contemporary color and is constructed with resilient wood and porcelain to guarantee years of use. Polyurethane coating ensures a pristine presentation despite everyday use of your bath vanity combo while the drawers and cabinet offer practical storage.
EASY-TO-INSTALL- While most bathroom cabinets and vanities on the market claim to be super simple to install, our innovative design is made especially for do-it-yourself project people. Super easy to update powder room vanity and sink combo comes assembled and ready for DIY installation. Specs of bathroom vanity cabinet and sink feature pre-drilled sink hole and specific depth measurements, making your home renovation project simple enough to do in a weekend.
WATER, WARP, AND HUMIDITY-RESISTANT- Unlike the cheat bathroom vanities on the market today, our specially-crafted bathroom vanity and sink combo are crafted with resilient and time-tested elements, preventing water build-up, wood warping, tarnishing, rusting, and color fading, providing years of lasting use in your bathroom. Our modern design solutions are suitable for busy households for repeated use, offering exceptional contemporary beauty and functionality.
- 36'' Bathroom Vanity with Big Basin Sink - Ceramic sink is easy cleaning, broad enough for washing face, cloth. Hole on the sink is to avoid water overflow.
- Storage Bathroom Vanities - Two tiers inside the doors, three side drawers, this cabinet offer enough space to store daily wash supplies.
- Modern Design - White elegant color fit perfectly for any bathroom decor, unique cabinet door design attract real attention.
- Package Included - 36” bathroom vanity, ceramic vessel basin sink, wood frame bathroom vanity mirror, chrome faucet, drain, waterlines, P-trap, all hardware.Assembly required yourself.
- Overall Size - Main cabinet 35.4”x17.7”x 33.6”, Mirror 21.7”x29.5”x0.16”(thickness), Sink 35.8”x18.1”
- Durable and sturdy Structure - The manufactured wood is designed to not only withstand threats of moisture and humidity but also easy to clean and maintain. This ensures your high quality of life.
- Superior Stainless Steel Rail - International well-known brand DTC rail is durable and qualified for several thousand times fatigue tests.
- Ample Storage Space- Two drawers offers an extra big space for storage and make the room clean and tidy.
- Modern Sink and Mirror -The ceramic vessel sink offer long lasting use. Smooth surface is easy to clean and remove stain. The mirror uses a high-definition mirror for clear imaging.
- Assembly required- Easy to assemble. Shipping with two separate packages. Vanity Size: 35.4"L x 17.7"W x 21.6”H. Sink Size: 36.2"L x 18.1"W x 6.6”H. Mirror Size: 35.4"L x 23.6"W x 4.7”H Faucet height:8”
Our Best Choice: Dorel Living Monteray Beach 30 Inch, Gray Bathroom Vanity, 30″
Seaside coastal cottage impressed bathroom vanity that is perfect for your grasp bathroom, guest bathroom or powder space.
Crafted with solid wood, engineered wooden and wonderful wooden veneer. Completed with brushed stainless steel hardware, solid wood feet and good wooden drawers. Completed with numerous paint coats and lacquer coating for additional durability. Composite granite counter leading is resilient, non-porous and quick to cleanse and preserve. Back panel minimize-out for straightforward accessibility to plumbing.
Incorporated: just one functioning drawer, metal knobs, ceramic oval sink, composite granite top rated and backsplash, pre-drilled holes for uncomplicated faucet set up. Holes are predrilled and positioned for 8” popular faucet (faucet and drain bought independently).
Ships in 1 box and assembles effortlessly. Available in 3 vainness measurements: 24”, 30”, 36”. Supplied in Organic Rustic, White or Gray. Levelers are provided. Can be paired with the matching mirror. The 24” vainness can be bundled with the 24” mirror and the 30” mirror can be paired with both of those the 30” and 36” vanities.
Solution dimensions: 30”L x 22”W x 38.75”H. Web fat: 110 lbs. Shipping proportions: 34”L x 26”W x 36”H. Gross weight: 132 lbs.