Top 10 Best bathroom vanity 36 inch without top Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom vanity 36 inch without top in 2023 Comparison Table
AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves, Bathroom Shelf with Towel Bar, Wall Shelves for Bathroom/Living Room/Kitchen/Bedroom, Light Brown Shelves Set of 2 - AMFS01
- Wide Use Scenes - Our floating shelves for wall not only can be used in the living rooms, bedrooms, but also the bathrooms and kitchens. Perfect for displaying and holding collectibles, small plants, frames, and more.
- High Weight Capacity - Crafted with 0.59 inches thick Paulownia wood, powder-coated metal bracket, and torched finish, the floating shelves are sturdy and strong enough for holding 40lbs of items. Decor and organized your home more beautifully and neatly.
- Detachable Towel Bar - Thanks to the detachable towel bar, you can hang your towels, clean clothes, headphones, or kitchenware on it when you install the towel bar under the floating shelves board. Besides, you can also detach the towel bar at your will.
- Item Dropping Guard- 3-side protective guard around the bath wall shelves keep your items safe, preventing the items next to the one you take on the floating shelves from dropping. Also, the 0.6 inches wide metal brackets are crafted with powder-coated finish without rust.
- Easy to install - Step 1, unfold the bracket; step 2, install the board and the towel bar; step 3, affix the bracket on the wall. Applicable wall: Wood Stud, Drywall, Concrete Wall.
AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves, Wall Shelves for Bathroom/Living Room/Bedroom/Kitchen Decor, White Shelves with Invisible Brackets Set of 3 - AMFS08
- Well-designed Floating Shelves: Our white floating shelves are made of MDF Laminate with a white matte finish. These wall shelves can not only organize daily sundries to make your space tidy and neat, they can also display your art pieces on the wall to decorate your home and make it full of aesthetic flare.
- Wider Wood Floating Shelves: Each board measures 15”L x 6.7”W x 1.4”H and have a large capacity to store more items. A variety of storage spaces to organize small items on your desktop or counter. The wider design make these white floating shelves more suitable for books.
- Invisible & Sturdy Metal Brackets: Enhanced metal brackets matched with precisely made screws will affix the floating shelves on the wall firmly without sliding or swaying. 1.4in thick wood boards can hold up to 20lbs and safely hold collectibles like photos, books, trophies, small plants pots, etc.
- Why Purchase Our Floating Shelves?: With the functional floating wall shelves, everything will be in reach that can make your life easier and cleaner. Perfect for your living room, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, etc. Making them a great choice for family or friends.
- Sturdy and Easy to Assemble: Includes all necessary hardware to make these floating shelves extremely easy to assemble. We also provide you with a detailed install instructions for you to install the shelves in a few minutes.
upsimples Floating Shelves for Wall Décor Storage, Wall Mounted Shelves Set of 5, Sturdy Wood Floating Shelves with Metal Brackets for Bedroom, Living Room, Bathroom, Over Toilet, Kitchen, Dark Brown
- 【UNIQUE DECORATION FOR ANY ROOM】: Wall shelves for bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen can not only display your items, but also add decor to your room.
- 【SPACE SAVING & LOOK NEATER】: 5 wood floating shelves for wall provide multi-layer storage, allowing you to utilize wall space more efficiently. You can conveniently store everything while keeping your room organized.
- 【STURDY FLOATING SHELVES】: Made of wood board and metal brackets, sturdy enough to hold up to 30 lbs without any hassle when you install them firmly on the wall. All edges are well-finished for safety and smoothness.
- 【EASY TO INSTALL】: Wall mounted shelves for storage have pre-drilled holes, detailed instructions and all necessary mounting hardware, which makes installation simple and easy in a few minutes.
- 【VALUE FOR MONEY】: upsimples 16.5x6-inch wood shelves set of 5 in the same size are a great addition to any space and a set can meet all the space needs of the home. Let's decorate your home together and your cat will love it too.
SUPER DEAL New Version Over-The-Toilet Bathroom Storage Cabinet Freestanding Wooden Bathroom Organizer w/Adjustable Shelves
- Bathroom Space Saver - This freestanding space-saving unit can be placed right over the toilet and utilizes wasted storage area over it. Our bathroom storage behind toilet shelf fits over most standard toilets, and could be easily moved into place behind your toilet
- Sturdy & Durable - This wooden over toilet storage has the solid white covering that gives it a smooth, easy-to-clean finish for years of use with the proper care, and premium particle board construction adds its durability and stability. High toughness, difficult deformation, weight capacity up to 22lbs. Paint white finish, water proof
- Multi-functional and Practical - Designed with multiple adjustable shelves to allow storage of linens, toiletries, and bath essentials like soaps, shampoos, body wash. The added top shelf area gives you a little extra place to set items other than just the bathroom sink top. You don't have to bend over to get stuff under the sink any more
- Simple Modern Design - Over-the-toilet storage cabinet is designed with a bead board back panel and clean finish that gives the bathroom a modern feel. The slim profile provides extra storage while saving plenty of bathroom space
- Convenient Use - Overall Sizes: 23 x 7.3 x 70.9". Easy to assemble. All installation instructions and tools are included. Add the ultimate storage unit to your bathroom. Ideal for maximizing your bathroom space. What's more, we have professional customer service, feel free to contact us if there is any product issue, any email will be replied within 24 hours
Sorbus Floating Shelf Set — Rustic Engineered Wood Hanging Rectangle Wall Shelves — Perfect for Home Décor, Trophy Display, Photo Frames, and More
- FLOATING RECTANGLE SHELVES — Display charming showpieces, decorative items, and other prized possessions while offering functiol wall storage
- FREE UP SPACE — Maximizes space while taking up zero square feet — Reduces clutter and highlights décor in compact spaces — Provides unique shelving solutions to any style home, studio apartment, and more
- DECORATE & DISPLAY — Adds character any modern, traditiol, rustic, industrial interior styles — Contrast shelves at staggering heights on the wall for a more energetic result or mount side-by-side for clean streamlined look — Enhance décor and fill in empty wall space above a desk, fireplace, entryway, vanity, between windows, and so much more
- VERSATILE & FUNCTIONAL — Hang in bedroom or bathroom to hold beauty/hair products, place under a mirror in the entryway, or exhibit family photos gallery style in long hallway — Showcase trophies and accolades near the fireplace, use in the kitchen to hold spices and jars
- EASY TO INSTALL — Made of beautiful MDF with PVC + Bracket — Sturdy enough to arrange and display your favorite small objects — Attaches firmly to the wall without visible support — Minor assembly required — Mounting Hardware INCLUDED — Supports up to 8 pounds per shelf — Measures approximately 16.25 inch L x 5.50 inch W — Each shelf 1.5 inch thick
Lavish Home Bamboo Sink Shelf-Countertop Organizer for Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, Office-Space Saving Storage for Soap, Sponges, Cleaners and More
- SINK STORAGE- This narrow shelf is an excellent way to add a little behind the sink storage. It’s perfectly sized for storing kitchen sponges, cleaners, dish soap, or anything else you want to keep close by.
- VERSATILE USE- The sink shelf is a space saving addition to your kitchen, bathroom, office, or laundry room, and conveniently stores anything from soaps, toiletries, and cosmetics, to plants or other decorative items.
- BAMBOO CONSTRUCTION- The wooden shelf is not only a convenient organizational option for your home, it’s also constructed from sturdy bamboo, making it durable, eco-friendly and bacteria resistant.
- COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT- This multipurpose shelf is a great way to increase your storage space without taking up a large footprint on your countertop. It’s also lightweight enough to move easily from place to place as needed.
- PRODUCT DETAILS- Material: Bamboo. Dimensions: 30”x 9.25”x 6.25”. To clean, hand wash with damp cloth & towel dry. Do not let your bamboo item sit in water or remain wet for any length of time. Wash before use.
SUPERJARE Modern Ladder Shelf, 5-Tier Open Wall-Mounted Bookshelf with Stable Metal Frame, 72 Inches Storage Rack Shelves, Stand Bookcase for Home Office - White/Gold
- SPACE-SAVING: This 5-tier ladder bookshelf uses a wall-mounted design, which is great for extra storage in a small space. Dimensions: 23.6” x 11.8” x 71.9”. The size of the ladder shelf is perfect for the space you needed
- SAFE & STABLE: The adjustable leg pads on the bottom of the storage rack ensure that the ground is not scratched. The ladder shelf is bolted into the wall so you won't have the fear of it crashing down or falling over
- HEAVY DUTY & STURDY: The ladder bookcase consists of sturdy metal frames and durable chipboard, each panel can hold 50 lbs. The bookshelf is sturdy enough to hold photo frames, books, candles, cups or whatever you need
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL: The 5-Tier industrial shelf can be used as an open display rack for collections or for additional storage of plants, books, etc. It can be placed in the bedroom, kitchen, living room, office or anywhere
- MINIMALIST & PRACTICAL STYLE: The brass powder iron pipes and white wood boards perfectly show modern style. The minimalist design can fit almost any style, decorating and beautifying your house while saving your space
HORSTORS Tall Bathroom Cabinet, Freestanding Storage Cabinet with Glass Doors and Adjustable Shelf, Modern Linen Cabinet for Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, White, 23.6" L x 11.8" D x 58" H
- 【Large Storage Space】 Clutter stack over your bathroom? Let it work out. This bathroom storage cabinet with 3 open compartments helps you keep lotions, creams, and aromatherapy at easy access. A combination of adjustable and fixed shelves allows you to personalize the interior to accommodate your growing toiletries collection
- 【Multi-scene Usage】 It is definitely a versatile pick to take this cabinet as an essential piece of furniture, as it can be used anywhere. Whether you need a floor cabinet in the bathroom, a bookcase in the study, or a storage cabinet in living room/kitchen, this cabinet is sure to be the perfect suitable choice
- 【Add Visual Charisma】 Sleek lines with a perfect combination of frosted glass doors, the tall bathroom cabinet will blend in various decoration styles easily, while adding a bit of modernity and creating a cozy vibe to your home
- 【Crafted To Last】 Built with premium MDF, the white cabinet features a solid structure for remarkable stability and durability. All boards are coated with waterproof varnish to improve scratch resistance and easy cleaning performance
- 【Easy Assembly】 Every panel and part is numbered. Please follow the assembly instructions to select the corresponding parts for assembly. If you have any questions, please contact us without hesitation, we will respond in less than 24 hours
Cabidor Deluxe Mirrored Behind The Door Adjustable Medicine Cabinet, Kitchen & Bathroom Storage Cabinet
- FITS IN SMALL, UNDERUTILIZED SPACES: Slim, yet tall cabinet enables you to gain a tremendous amount of storage in a space that would otherwise be wasted behind almost any standard door.
- LARGE STORAGE CAPACITY: Holds as much as five standard medicine cabinets. Ideal for storing small items you need easy access to, but don't want cluttering up valuable counter space, such as bathroom toiletries, makeup, spices, crafting supplies, etc. Installation Requirements - Requires a minimum of 3.5" of clearance between the center of each hinge pin and an adjacent wall. Requires a minimum of 2 hinges with removable hinge pins. Mounts on the side of the door where the hinges are visible. Mounting on the non-hinge side of the door, or the wall requires an adapter kit that is sold separately
- CUSTOMIZABLE INTERIOR: Adjustable shelves and rods move up and down, or can be removed to adapt to your unique storage needs. Use all shelves to store small toiletries, or remove them to store tall items like gift wrap. The center shelf is fixed.
- INSTANT ORGANIZATION: Declutter a messy counter top in minutes without sacrificing easy access to what you need. Items stored are easily accessible, and highly visible. No need to dig through layers of stuff in bathroom or kitchen cabinets & drawers.
IRIS USA Bookshelf for Small Spaces 3-Tier Corner Curved Shelf Organizer, Grey
- STURDY - The IRIS USA 3-tier storage corner shelf is made out of sturdy MDF boards and is perfect for storing a variety of things such as books, toys, games, and whatever else needs a home in your house, apartment, or dorm room. The solid material means each shelf can hold 13 lbs / 6 kg and can be used vertically or horizontally to fit your space requirements, just remember to place heavier items on the bottom shelf.
- STYLISH - Not only are these shelves functional and built to last, but they also feature a simple design that's sure to complement any room you put them in and make use of small corner space. Use the shelves vertically or horizontally to make the most of your space and to shape your room with the flow and direction of furniture lines.
- MIX AND MATCH - Make a truly unique storage solution by mixing and matching the IRIS USA 3-tier cubby corner shelf with our other shelves to really customize your space and get organized with your ideal storage and shelving solution. Use it as a cubby shelf in a kid’s room to help organize their toys and books, or place it in a guest room so guests have a place to keep their devices, chargers, and other things. With its compact size and easily accessible shelves, it’s sure to be useful anywhere.
- EASY ASSEMBLY - Built with convenience in mind, all of the parts to build the corner bookshelf are included in the box and all you need to secure the MDF boards together is a screwdriver. The shelf is also compliant with WARB regulation 93210 - Phase 2.
- GREAT SIZE - Dimensions: 11.43"L x 11.43"W x 34.63"H
Our Best Choice: Design House 597229 Wyndham Unassembled Bathroom Vanity Cabinet without Top, Standard Packaging, White
[ad_1] The Style House Wyndham Unassembled Vainness with out Major attributes a long lasting white complete and satin nickel sq. knob components. Best for any design and style household, this self-importance has clear lines and concealed hinges. The 1-door, 2-drawer design provides you loads of storage for toiletries to keep your countertop cost-free of clutter. The door and drawers open up with a fluid motion, do not whine or creak and can endure reasonable anxiety. Measuring 36-inches by 21.5-inches by 31.5-inches, this vainness can fit into a smaller to medium sized rest room. The frameless design gives ample storage and accessibility to shop toiletries for the complete loved ones. Traditional design meshes with delicate modern day details to promptly brighten up your lavatory. This merchandise is best for remodeling your rest room and matches granite counter tops and coloured walls.
36 in. W x 21 in. D x 31.5 in. H
A lot of storage for toiletries to preserve your countertop no cost of litter
Standard construction meshes with subtle modern day particulars to quickly brighten up your lavatory
Assembly Necessary Vainness Top bought individually
Touch-Up Mend Package obtainable (offered individually). Kit incorporates 1 marker, 1 fill adhere, and 1 instrument – plastic scrapper. Section # 921387-WH