Top 10 Best bathroom vanity 36 inch with top and sink Reviews

Product Description

ABOUT US

Vanity Art has the exceptional experience and rigorous quality standards to ensure the end products to exceed your expectations. This enables us to provide unique designs and unsurpassed value to every customer.

We want to be your choice for distinctive furniture solutions.

MODERN BATHROOM VANITY COMBO SET



With matching mirror

Update your bathroom with this ceramic vanity set. White ceramic top contrasts with the cabinet’s color. Freshen up your bathroom with this storage vanity sink. Vanity Art single sink bathroom vanity set offers an eye-catching focal point to your bathroom ensemble while increasing storage space. Boasting a solid neutral finish features drawers and cabinet for keeping crisp towels, cleaning supplies, and other bathroom essentials. Matching framed mirror is also included.

Moisture-proof.

Easy installation.

Soft-closing door prevents slamming.

Brushed nickel handles/hardware.

Enough storage for all kinds of bathroom use.

Faucet & drain sold separately.

Dove-tailed drawers

MULTIPLE COLOR OPTIONS



In our multiple color we offer white color. This soft color ensures that there is the perfect option for your bathroom.

MULTIPLE COLOR OPTIONS



We also offer espresso color. This elegant color, modern and stylish design fit perfectly with most bathroom decor.

MULTIPLE COLOR OPTIONS



We also offer gray color. This beautiful color will enhance the beauty of your bathroom decoration.

SET INCLUDES

Single sink bathroom vanity compact set with mirror ceramic vanity set includes large folding doors, shelf, cabinets, drawers and brushed nickel handles/hardware.

MODERN DESIGN

Modern & contemporary. Soft closing doors and drawers, is a perfect combination of elegance and value for your bathroom.

DIMENSION

This single-sink bathroom vanity set is easy to assemble, which have quality material and perfect modern design with dimension.

OAK WOOD BASE

Made from durable oak and ceramic. Complete your bathroom renovation with this sink vanity set in your choice of finishes.

Set Includes 36 inch single bathroom vanity set with mirror ceramic vanity top set includes 2 large folding doors, 1 shelf, 1 cabinets and 2 drawers

Soft closing doors and dove-tailed drawers, is a perfect combination of elegance and value for your bathroom

Counter top Material: the vanity set is easy to assemble, which have top-quality material and perfect modern design with dimension (36 inches width x 18 inches depth x 36 inches height)

Complete your bathroom renovation with this single-sink vanity set in your choice of finishes. Made from durable oak and ceramic

We are committed to providing each customer with the highest standards of customer service. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, please get in touch with us and we will provide friendly support for you

