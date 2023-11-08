Top 10 Best bathroom under sink organizer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Rev-A-Shelf Chrome Blind Corner Organizer



Rev-A-Shelf’s 5PSP Series maximizes space in blind corner cabinets while allowing the user full accessibility to the entire unit. The unit is easy to assemble and installs for either left or right-handed applications. This chrome blind corner optimizer fits most 48 blind corner cabinets and features chrome accents, ball bearing slides, and heavy duty materials making it functional, reliable and stylish.

Features



Best For

Great fit for both left and right blind corner kitchen cabinets thanks to its swing out shelves that perfectly display your items.

Wide Range of Sizes

Includes various sizes to fit your kitchen cabinets. Easily access pots, pans, dishes, kitchen gadgets, and food.

Variety of Finishes

Available in various finishes to match any kitchen decor.

Wire Bottom Blind Corner Optimizer



What’s included:

(1) Chrome blind corner organizer(4) BasketsMounting hardware

More features:

Unit will install in a Blind Left or Blind Right Cabinet

Weight Rating: 35-pound capacity per shelf

Different sizes and finishes available for your applications

Dimensions (W x D x H)

26.25 x 20.25 x 20.88 inches

32.25 x 20.25 x 21 inches

32.25 x 20.12 x 21 inches

Size

15 Inch

18 Inch

18 Inch

Slides

Soft-Close

Soft-Close

Standard

Manufacturer Part Number

5PSP-15SC-CR

5PSP-18SC-CR

5PSP-18-CR

Cabinet Fit

15 Inch

18 Inch

18 Inch

MAXIMIZE YOUR SPACE: Maximize space and efficiency in the blind corner cabinets in your kitchen. Easily access everyday kitchen accessories like mixing bowls, pots and more from 45-inch blind corner cabinets

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Heavy-gauge wire construction with ball-bearing soft-close slides that extend fully and support up to 150 pounds

SLIDE OUT DESIGN FOR LEFT OR RIGHT BLIND CABINETS: Slides completely outside of the cabinet for easy access to hard-to-reach items. Install in a blind left or blind right cabinet with the included mounting hardware

DIMENSIONS (W x D x H): 26.25″W x 20.25″D x 20.88″H; Fits most 45″ blind corner cabinets with 15″ opening; Basket Dimensions: 11-3/4″ W x 16-1/2″ D x 3-1/2″ H

INCLUDES: 1 chrome blind corner organizer, 4 baskets, and mounting hardware