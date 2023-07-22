Top 10 Best bathroom towel bar set chrome Reviews

Contents
Our Best Choice: BGL Bathroom Accessory Set, Chrome Adjustable Expandable Towel Bar 4-Piece Bathroom Hardware Set Wall Mounted Robe Hook Toilet Paper Holder Towel Ring Towel Bar
Product Description
BGL 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set Chrome Plating With Adjustable Expandable Towel Bar
Premium Construction – With the adjustable towel bar, you can choose 18inch or 24inch any time when you needed, the stainless steel insert part make the bars no easy to bend, and Anti-Rust.
Classic Appearance – Smooth chrome plating surface with classic design, update your bathroom/lavatory with classic look, won’t go out of date with such an classic look. Round and Smooth design protect your body from scratching.
High Quality Control – Control the product quality start from thr raw material, only use the high quality durable zinc alloy, Acid and corrosion resistance for performance and durability.
ALL-IN-ONE – 4-piece bathroom in one set, very convenient when you want to update your decor/bathroom/lavatory, and adjustable towel bar offer you more choice without to purchase more products.
Easy Installation – Can easily to install the 4-piece bathroom accessories with all the mounting accessories included.
BGL Bathroom Accessory Set with Adjustable Towel Bar 18″ Rod + 6″ Rod
Color:Chrome | Size:with adjustable towel bar ( 18 inch or 24 inch )
SPECIFICATIONS
– Finish:Chrome Plating
– Material:Zinc Alloy + Stainless Steel
– Installation Method: Wall-Mounted
PACKAGE INCLUDES
– 1 x Towel Ring 1 x Towel Bar（6 inch rod + 18 inch rod） 1 x Toilet Paper Holder 1 x Robe Hook
Classic Robe Hook
Product Size : 55x50x55 mm
Design Style: Classic design can match most decoration style
Classic Towel Ring
Product Size: 160x75x187 mm
Smooth and Classic design, you will not worry about if can match to your decoration style
The chrome plating finishing makes your room more steady, implicit
Classic Toilet Paper Holder
Product Size: 240x75x55 mm
With 2 holders, this toilet paper holder will more steady
This roller make the replacement of the tissue more easy
Please pay attention the maximum size tissues is mega roll
Classic Towel Bar ( Adjustable Towel Bar 18″+6″ )
Product Size: 664x75x55 mm
One Towel Bar, Two Sloutions, this towel bar can be 24 inch or 18 inch, as you want
Classic design, Round and Smooth surface, protect your body from scratching.
Robe Hook
Towel Ring
Toilet Paper Holder
Towel Bar
Adjustable Towel Bar
You can change to 24″ towel bar or 18″ towel bar anytime you want.
With stainless steel insert, to protect against the corrosion and rust.
Details Inside
We are serious about the every details. Even the inside part where people will not notice once installed on the wall.
Easy to Replace the Paper Roll
With the spring roller, you can replace the paper roll very easily.
Please pay attention this toilet paper holder can only suitable for mega roll.
Soft Surface & Matched Gasket
With high standard electroplating process, the surface of the products soomth and nice to look in your bathroom.
Use the color matched gasket, make the products more integrated.
Installation Instruction
Step 1：Drill two holes on the wall.
Step 2：Use hammer hit the anchor into holes.
Step 3：Use screwdriver fix the bracket to wall.
Step 4：Fix product to the bracket, tighten the set screw.
Upgrading your bathroom is easy with our 4-pcs Bathroom Accessory Set. The set includes a adjustable towel bar, toilet tissue paper holder, robe hook and towel ring. The easy to install set features concealed screw mounting.
MAINTENANCE TIPS
1. Use cotton cloth to clean the towel ring with water and wipe slightly, avoid using corrosive or acid cleaner such as bleach, vinegar.
2. Regular maintenance, keeps metallic gloss and makes towel ring like new, decorates home life beautifully.
Tell Us
Please don’t hesitate to tell us if you have any question. Usually, we will reply you in 24 hours.
【Premium Construction】With the adjustable towel bar, you can choose 18inch or 24inch any time when you needed, the stainless steel insert part make the bars no easy to bend, and Anti-Rust
【Classic Appearance】Smooth brushed surface with classic design, update your bathroom/lavatory with classic look, won’t go out of date with such an classic look. Round and Smooth design protect your body from scratching.
【High Quality Control】Control the product quality start from thr raw material, only use the high quality durable zinc alloy, Acid and corrosion resistance for performance and durability.
【Easy Installation】Every adult can easily to install the 4-piece bathroom accessories with all the mounting accessories included, following the instruction video on this product website.
【ALL-IN-ONE】4-piece bathroom in one set, very convenient when you want to update your decor/bathroom/lavatory, and adjustable towel bar offer you more choice without to purchase more products.