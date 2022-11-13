Top 10 Best bathroom tension rod shower caddy Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the maker

Finish

Chrome

Chrome

Chrome

Rust Resistant

Indeed

Yes

Yes

Number of Cabinets

4

4

4

Adjustable Cabinets

Of course

Certainly

Sure

Utmost Ceiling Height

Normal, 8.1ft

Common, 8.1ft

Higher Ceiling, 9ft

Razor Storage

Sure

No

Yes

Hooks and/or Towel Bar

Of course

Yes

Of course

No Equipment Installation

Sure

Of course

Certainly

Manufactured of Metal

Appealing, RUST-RESISTANT End: Pressure shower caddy has a attractive satin chrome end that resists rust

WITH 4 TIERS OF SHOWER STORAGE Where by YOU WANT IT: Incorporates 4 wire storage baskets (measuring 2.5 in. H x 12.6 in. W x 9.7 in. D) with 1 deep basket (measuring 4.5 in. H x 12.6 in. W x 9.7 in. D) that can be adjusted up or down on the caddy as ideal baskets hold up to 7.5 lb. just about every

Helps Manage YOUR SHOWER AND Preserve IT Litter-Free: Caddy provides worthwhile storage when earning your shower come to feel much more open and far more relaxing incorporates hooks, razor storage and a towel bar

WIRE BASKETS ARE SELF-DRAINING: Self-draining baskets halt water from pooling so your possessions will dry a lot quicker following your shower

CADDY IS Thoroughly ADJUSTABLE TO Suit YOUR SHOWER: Revolutionary stress system conveniently adjusts caddy top from 5 feet to 8 toes, 1 inch to in good shape most common showers pole has a .875 in. diameter

Easy TO ASSEMBLE AND Set up: Shower pole caddy assembles and installs quick with no drilling, no resources and no injury to your shower walls or ceiling non-marring rubber conclusion caps deliver further stability