Top 10 Best bathroom storage shelves free standing Reviews

Top 10 Rated bathroom storage shelves free standing in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Yamazaki Home Bath Rack-Bathroom Storage Holder, Shelf Organizer | Steel | Short | Shower Caddy, White
- AUTHENTICITY: All our products are designed by our in-house team in our headquarters in Nara, Japan. To ensure the authenticity of our products, we recommend purchasing from these sellers: Yamazaki Home, Amazon.com, Red Cat, Sportique, or Sunrise Image. There are no other authorized resellers on Amazon.
- SHOWER SHELF: Use this bath rack to hold soap, conditioner, shampoo, oils, lotion or other shower accessories. It is an easy way to organize necessary bath materials and clear up counter space.
- FUNCTIONAL: Rubber feet keep it from slipping around the tub and it is lightweight to be moved easily. The smooth finish makes it easy to wipe and clean.
- QUALITY MATERIALS: The caddy is made of powder coated steel, making it durable and rusy resistant, while its elegant look ensures that it will upgrade your bathroom's aesthetic.
- CAPACITY: Each of the shelves can hold about 6.6 lbs.
Bestseller No. 2
Yamazaki Home Wire Standing Bath Shelf Baskets | Steel | Tall | Shower Caddy, White
- AUTHENTICITY: All our products are designed by our in-house team in our headquarters in Nara, Japan. To ensure the authenticity of our products, we recommend purchasing from these sellers: Yamazaki Home, Amazon.com, Red Cat, Sportique, or Sunrise Image. There are no other authorized resellers on Amazon.
- SHOWER SHELF: This freestanding shower shelf can hold everything you need for the bathroom. Bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, oil, loofahs and sponges will be readily available at a moment’s notice.
- FUNCTIONAL: The shower shelf's tall and thin design lets it store more shower essentials while taking up even less precious bathroom real estate. Hooks are on the side to hang sponges and bath items for easy access when you need them.
- QUALITY MATERIALS: The bathroom organizer's powder coated steel makes it durable and rust resistant while its sleek finish matches your design aesthetic.
- THOUGHTFUL DESIGN: A silicone layer on each of the shelves prevents any stored items from damage.
Bestseller No. 3
Bathroom Towel Warmer Electric Heated Towel Rack, Electric Heated Towel Rack with Top Shelf, Intelligent Constant Temperature Bathroom Towel Radiator, 304 Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Towel Warmer wit
- 【SPACE SAVING&WALL-MOUNTED】: The towel warmer is a perfect towel heating solution for homes. This is a wall-mounted and hardwired towel warmer that you can install on the wall. It’s design maximizes the space of your floor space.Its modern style makes it suitable for your home, hotel, and even outdoor areas with water protection.Not only a perfect towel heater, but also a wonderful bathroom decoration. Your family will get cozy towels when they step out of the shower.
- Hot Towel Rack with Timer: Our electric towel rails use dry electric heating technology to provide the most cost effective way to dry your towels, so saving you money and being kind to the environment. To make the rail even more controllable, unlike allot of other electric rails, it has a built in on / off + 2-8 hour timer switch, which means you can have total control of when the rail is switched on
- Premium Materials: The electric towel rack is made of high quality 304 stainless steel,which is not easy to rust,corrosion resistant and easy to clean, so if you have a damp bathroom you can have the peace of mind that unlike chrome towel rails this rail will last and look as good in 10 years time as it does on day 1
- Unique Design with Top Shelf: Top shelf brings much more convenience in placing heated towel or bathrobes, which is designed to expand storage space. In this way, towels are easily accessible as well. Besides, the ideal distance between rack and wall leaves you no worry about whether the towel will hit the wall and get dirty
- Wall Mounted Heated Towel Warmer: The towel warmer is a perfect towel-heating solution for your home. Its wall-mounted design maximizes your floor space, and its modern style makes it suitable for your decor. It is not only the perfect towel heater, but also a wonderful bathroom decoration
Bestseller No. 4
Bathroom Towel Warmer Electric Heated Towel Rack, Electric Heated Towel Rack for Bathroom, 304 Stainless Steel Towel Warmer Drying Rack, 3 Bar Wall-Mounted Heated Towel Rail with Top Shelf, 600X480x23
- 【SPACE SAVING&WALL-MOUNTED】: The towel warmer is a perfect towel heating solution for homes. This is a wall-mounted and hardwired towel warmer that you can install on the wall. It’s design maximizes the space of your floor space.Its modern style makes it suitable for your home, hotel, and even outdoor areas with water protection.Not only a perfect towel heater, but also a wonderful bathroom decoration. Your family will get cozy towels when they step out of the shower.
- ❤ INGENIOUS DESIGN: Each of the three straight towel bars are designed to dry and warm large towels or bathrobes easily. It also has a handy top shelf for even more storage possibilities. Just imagine how wonderful it would be to have a warm towel after your shower, bath, or waking up on a cold morning and being able to put on a warm bathrobe
- ❤ FAST HEATING: Simply turn on the switch and Heated Towel Rack will reach optimum temperature 45°C - 55°C in a short time. Built-in thermostat that safely maintain the temperature and conserve energy. It is perfect for drying towels after bath, shower or spa, and allows the whole family to enjoy a pleasant, cozy warming or drying experience
- ❤ PREMIUM SUSTAINABLE MATERIAL: This towel warmer is made of 304 stainless steel, which has excellent rust & corrosion resistance. The rack of mirror polished surface, as an additional décor in bathroom and no harm to you towel, strikes perfect balance between good looking design and exceptional practicality
- ❤ ENERGY AND SPACE SAVING: The towel heater comes with very low consumption rates so you don't have to worry about paying too much for electricity. Economical 35W heat output costs less, an affordable alternative to traditional dryers. The wall mounted design saves space. It's not only a perfect towel heater, but also a wonderful decoration
SaleBestseller No. 5
SONGMICS 6 LEDs Mirror Jewelry Cabinet, 47.2"H Lockable Wall/Door Mounted Jewelry Armoire Organizer with Mirror, 2 Drawers, White UJJC93W
- Specialized Jewelry Cabinet: You deserve this well-constructed and designed jewelry cabinet from SONGMICS. The solid MDF body is for long-term use and the full-length mirror is framed to avoid leaving fingerprints on it every time you use the cabinet
- Auto LED Lights: The 6 LED lights inside the cabinet emit cozy, soft lighting when you open the cabinet door, helping you pick out the right jewelry easily without waking up your loved one (the LED lights are powered by 3 AAA batteries, not included)
- 47.2" Tall, Large Storage Capacity: This spacious jewelry armoire keeps all your jewelry in one place for easy access with 1 large ring cushion, 1 bracelet rod, 2 bottom drawers, 5 shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots
- Full-Length Glass Mirror: The full-length mirror offers a head-to-toe view of your outfit, and the real glass helps avoid the "fun house" effect to provide better viewing angles—go ahead and admire your beauty in the mirror
- Wall or Door-Mounted: You can mount the jewelry organizer on the wall with the provided screws or hang this jewelry cabinet over the door using the brackets included—you’ll save your precious floor space either way
SaleBestseller No. 6
Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full-Length Mirror, Standing Lockable Jewelry Armoire Mirror Organizer, 3 Angel Adjustable, White
- 【Specialized Jewelry Armoire】You deserve a better jewelry armoire with high quality and optimal structure for long-term usage. The stylish outlook makes it a perfect decoration which can help enhance the style of your room
- 【HD Full Screen Mirror】Large full-screen mirror without smelly glass glue & clown mirror effect provides a head-to-toe view of outfit. Anti-splash explosion-proof film to prevent scratches when accidentally hitting the glass, safer for home use
- 【All-Around Jewelry Protection】The added elasticated velvet pockets in the necklace areas prevent super long necklaces from getting caught in the door or tinkling or falling off when the door is opened, and the anti-tarnish velvet lining prevents silver jewelry from losing its luster or being scuffed and scratched
- 【Care You in Every Details】There are 3 horizontal holes on each side of the stand, you can adjust the most suitable bevel angle according to your height to get a better view. Comes with a high quality lock and 2 keys to prevent children from opening it and ensure the perfect condition of every piece of jewelry
- 【Easy to Assemble】The frame of jewelry cabinet is pre-assembled, you only need to assemble the legs, all the tools are prepared. Anti-tip kits is included. Don't worry about naughty boys or girls
SaleBestseller No. 7
LVSOMT 360° Swivel Jewelry Cabinet with Full Length Mirror, 63" Large Capacity Jewelry Organizer Armoire, Lockable Mirror with Jewelry Storage, Floor Standing Mirror, Rear Storage Shelves (Wood)
- 【STYLISH JEWELRY CABINET】: Integrated jewelry armoire, full length mirror, storage shelves in one, this 3-in-1 free standing jewelry cabinet will give you endless fun of dressing up. Combing the aesthetic value and practicality, this jewelry cabinet will be an eye-catching addition to your home decor.
- 【AMPLE STORAGE CAPACITY】: Contain 54 earring slots, 78 ring slots, 12 necklace hooks, 3 acrylic storage boxes, 5 storage racks, 3 tier storage shelves, the jewelry armoire provides plenty of storage space and keeps all your jewelry well organized. Meanwhile, the velvet liner will prevent your jewelry from being scuffed and scratched.
- 【FULL-LENGTH MIRROR】: Equipped with a 61'' x 14.5'' full-size mirror to provide you a wide field of view to guarantee your look absolute best from head to toe. The premium glass mirror offers a real image and avoids an undistorted effect. The slide mirrored door can be quickly swipe to the left for fast access to the storage area.
- 【360° SWIVELl BASE】: Rotating full body mirror allows easy access to the items you've stored inside and backside the armoire at each angle. Multiple layer bases keep the jewelry armoire more stable. Lockable design with a key and keeps your jewelry, makeup and other accessories safe and clean.
- 【GUARANTEED MATERIAL & SERVICE】: Made of high-quality wood material, each panel is carefully selected and a stable round base enhances stability. The triangular structure can also make the jewelry organizer more stable. Easy to assemble, if you have any issues, please feel free to contact us.
Bestseller No. 8
Nicetree 6 LEDs Jewelry Armoire with Mirror with 3 Exclusive Improvements, 4.2"D Lockable Mirror with Jewelry Storage, Door/Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer Mirror, Acrylic Cover, White
- 【Smaller Body, Larger Capacity】The optimal layout adds 23% more jewelry capacity to the compact size, leaving plenty of room for your new rings/earrings/necklaces/bracelets, while solving the problem of too much jewelry making the door impossible to close. Nicetree jewelry organizer can easily be stylish showstopper and storage superhero
- 【Exclusive Openable Earring Frame】The earring frame are designed to be magnetically openable, allowing you to open it from the side for easier access, no more annoying about the difficulty of placing earrings like other jewelry mirrors
- 【All-Around Jewelry Protection】The added elasticated velvet pockets in the necklace areas prevent super long necklaces from getting stuck in the door, and the anti-tarnish velvet lining prevents silver jewelry from losing its luster
- 【The Industry's First Lamination Process】Unlike spray paint process with coating peeling/cracking/heavy smell problems, Nicetree lamination process has the advantages of high hardness, wear & scratch-resistance & lead-free. Certified by international SGS, cabinet door is not easy to warping or deformation
- 【Wall & Door Mounted Available】Stylish wood grain appearance with molded edges, perfectly matched with modern and retro styles. You can hang it on the wall or door depending on your preference and what best fits your space. Comes with a lock and 2 keys to prevent children from opening it and ensure the perfect condition of every piece of jewelry & makeup
SaleBestseller No. 9
Nicetree Upgraded 8 LEDs Full Length Mirror Jewelry Cabinet Standing, 4.2"D Lockable jewelry Armoire with Mirror, Jewelry Organizer Box, Iron Legs, Acrylic Cover, Jewelry Storage Mirror Rustic Brown
- 【Specialized Jewelry Armoire】You deserve a better jewelry armoire with high quality and optimal structure for long-term usage. Certified by international SGS, Nicetree products are wear-resistant & scratch-resistant, unlike others that are easily deformed or warped
- 【HD Glass Mirror】Large full-screen mirror provides a head-to-toe view of outfit, without smelly glass glue and clown mirror effect. Bright 8 LED lights automatically turn on when you open the door, helping you easily select the right jewelry from your cabinet
- 【Some Improvements】The newly designed earring holder frame now could swing out thanks to two magnets, which will be more convenient for you to manage the earrings. As for the 3 necklace storage areas, we added elasticated velvet bags to hold and protect your necklaces, perfect to hold the extra-long ones
- 【Safer and More Stable】 Iron legs are safer and more stable than wooden stands, with strong load-bearing capacity and durability. Iron feet have screw buttons at the bottom, both to adjust the height and to prevent scratching the floor or carpet
- 【Easy to Assemble】The cabinet itself is already assembled. You only need to attach the legs and the bottom shelf to the cabinet with the tools included. Nicetree is committed to 100% customer satisfaction
SaleBestseller No. 10
West Bend PCMC20RD13 Popcorn Cart Non-Stick Stainless Steel Kettle Makes 10 Cups Features Prep Shelf Storage and Wheels for Easy Mobility Includes Measuring Tool, 2.5-Ounce, Red
- MOVIE THEATER STYLE POPCORN AT HOME: Whether it is movie night on the couch or a special event you can make snacking fun with a concession style cart that’s sized to fit just about anywhere so you have entertaining flexibility
- 2.5 OZ. NON-STICK STAINLESS STEEL KETTLE: Traditional stir-style popcorn kettle holds 2.5 ounces of kernels to pop 10 cups of popcorn per batch
- WHEELS & HANDLE FOR EASY MOBILITY: Large wheels and handle allow for effortless portability
- POPCORN TRAY: Collects the Popcorn and Provides simple serving and easy clean up
- ASSEMBLY INSTRUCTIONS: View our easy to follow video on this page for assembly help!
Our Best Choice: LEEDA 3-Tier Freestanding Multipurpose Storage Shelves Heavy Duty Metal Shelving Unit, Display Plants Flowers Bath Essentials, for Kitchen Bathroom Office, Black
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
[ad_1]
✔ Effortless ASSEMBLY: This shelf is uncomplicated to assemble and disassembled, all the accessories and guidance needed are involved, you only want to commit 10 minutes to set up the wire shelving device.
✔ Room SAVER RACK: Get added-huge storage area with 3-tier is equipped to keep crops, guides, towels, flowers, modest appliances, tub necessities or any other merchandise you want to keep organized in the kitchen area, rest room, laundry area, garage, workshop and other spots.
✔ Sturdy Building: This shelf is made by major obligation steel building, and the composition is powerful plenty of to keep tub necessities and other items. It’s durable for long time and resilient use.
✔ OUTER Finish: The steel shelf with powder coated end and the outer end safeguards the unit from h2o and rust, fashionable black design matches most household décor techniques.
✔ ASSENBLED Dimensions: 17.3”L x 10.6”W x 35.8”H