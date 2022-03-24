Top 10 Best bathroom storage cabinet over toilet Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom storage cabinet over toilet in 2022 Comparison Table
- Space saver fits over most toilets to instantly add storage into your bathroom
- 3 Shelves offer a mix of open and concealed storage inside the bathroom
- Versatile door placement allows you to choose the shelf layout
- Easy to assemble, with hardware included
- Measures 23 in W x 7.38 in D x 64.25 in H
- SOLID WHITE CABINET: This Bathroom Storage Shelf Constructed with Premium Quality Manufactured Wood, Pine Wood, Moru Tempered Glass, and High Quality Hinges, Make this Bathroom Cabinet over the toile More Durable and Stylish.
- AMPLE STORAGE: Store and Display Items in This Wood Space Save, It Comes with Both an Open Shelf and a Hidden Storage Capacity. And one Shelf inside the Cabinet is Adjustable .Great for Storing Toilet Paper, Perfumes, Candles Towels and More.
- OVER -THE-TOILET DESIGN : This Wood Bathroom Organizer Which is Designed to Save Space while Creates Additional Storage in Your Home's Bathroom, an Open Space Purposely Left at The Bottom, It Conveniently Fits Behind most Toilet Setups and Its Color and Construction Complement Many Interior Styles.
- Overall Dimensions: 26.77"(L) x 9.4"(W) x 66.92"(H) Assembly required ( instructions included),For more Bathroom Space Saver,combine with Spirich Home bathroom sets
- GUIDE FOR ASSEMBLY: Detailed Instructions will Guide the Assembly Step by Step; All Parts and Accessories are Numbered and Easy to Distinguish,This item is eligible for free replacement parts. Contact Customer Service for more information.
- VERSATILE STORAGE SPACE: 24’’H x 21.1’’W x 8.8”D bathroom medicine cabinet with 2 adjustable shelves, offering customizable storage behind 2 doors.
- STURDY AND HEALTHY: Made up from low-emission P2 grade MDF board and water-based paint, the bathroom cabinet wall mounted is a sturdy wall hanging storage solution ensuring long-lasting reliability.
- MODERN AND ELEGANT DESIGN: Classic white finish adds elegance to your decor, complemented by sleek lines for a clean, decent appearance. This white wall cabinet will make updating your bathroom a breeze.
- GUIDE FOR ASSEMBLY: Detailed instructions will guide the assembly step by step; all parts and accessories of this white bathroom wall cabinet are numbered and easy to distinguish
- Any question please contact us.We stand behind the quality of our medicine cabinet white wood with excellent customer care.
- 【Easy to assemble】There are clear installation steps and pictures on the installation manual, and you can install it quickly.
- 【Unique design】You can choose the suitable color according to the bathroom style, which not only brings you extra storage space, but also makes your bathroom look cleaner and tidy.
- 【Large space】Not only can you put towels, toilet paper, shampoo and other toiletries, but also potted plants. The enlarged interval of each layer can place items of different heights. There are also 3 extra towel racks and paper towel racks.
- 【Rugged and durable】The shelf is composed of thick steel pipes, and the steel pipe against the wall is reinforced with reinforcement stickers to make the shelf not easy to shake.Adjustable foot pads at the bottom for easy adjustment.
- 【Good customer service】If you have any questions during the product installation process, you can contact our friendly staff, we will help you as soon as possible.
- QUALITY AND CLASSIC SPACE SAVER: This Bathroom Cabinet over the Toilet Constructed with Quality Manufactured Wood and Decorative beadboard paneling and silver knobs add style and charm to this multipurpose cabinet .
- FUNCTIONAL BATHROOM SPACE SAVER: This Wood Bathroom Space Saver features Storage cabinet With Doors for Storing Towels and Toilet Paper out ff Sigh , The Adjustable Shelf Inside can accommodate different sized items and Additional Open Shelf at The Bottom for Easy Access or Display
- ELEGANT AND CLASSIC DESIGN: This Over -The-Toilet Cabinet Conveniently Fits Behind Most Toilet Setups , Including anti-toppling fitting to wall for added stability, The Classic White Finish and Construction Brings a Modern and Elegant Look to any Home. Coordinates with Matching Bathroom Tall cabinet , Bathroom Wall Shelf and Bathroom floor cabinet with doors (Sold Seperately).
- GUIDE FOR ASSEMBLY: Detailed Instructions Will Guide The Assembly Step by Step, All Parts and Accessories of the Bathroom Storage over Toilet are Numbered and Easy to Distinguish.
- Overall Dimensions about the Bathroom Shelf Organizer : 24.8"(L) x 9"(D) x 66"(H), Assembly required ( instructions included) .
- UNIQUE DESIGN: Crafted with high-quality engineered boards, this rack is durable and sturdy enough to ensure a long time of use. This space saver cabinet is a simple styled choice to add to any area of your home in need of storage. The free-standing design allows for optimal use of vertical space, while the open shelf and cabinetry provide a spacious place to hideaway necessities like towels or cleaning supplies.
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: With an adjustable support bar in the bottom, adjustable in three different heights, this toilet cabinet can fit over most standard toilets or washing machines, and extend vertically needed storage space. It's can be both an improvement in a tiny bathroom, laundry, and is an important part of your family.
- ENOUGH STORAGE SPACE: This over the toilet rack features two open shelves for quick access to daily necessities, an enclosed cabinet for extra toilet paper, private stuff, helping to create a tidy, neat as well as spacious bathroom.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Toilet storage cabinet include detailed assembly directions to make installation a breeze. In the event you have any questions, please free to contact us.
- Customer satisfaction has always been our pursuit, if not happy with this transaction, please do not hesitate to contact us for help.
- QUALITY BATHROOM SPACE SAVER: This Bathroom Storage Cabinet Over the Toilet Crafted With Quality MDF, Making The Bathroom Shelf Extremely Durable and Stable,Features a Fixed Open Shelf and an Adjustable Interior Shelf to Keep Your Home Tidy.
- FUNCTIONAL OVER-THE –TOILET CABINET:SPIRICH Over the toilet Cabinet is Placed in Your Bathroom, Which Can Free up Your Bathroom Position, Save Your Space, and Can Also Store Your Various Bathroom Supplies and All Kinds of Sundries, Etc.
- STYLISH BATHROOM Organizer Over Toilet: This Bathroom Over The Toilet Shelf Features with Decorative Molding and Double Door Design Brings a Modern and Elegant Look to any Home. Purchase This Decorative Bathroom Cabinet by Itself or With Other Items for A Cohesive Update to Your Bathroom's Decor.
- EFFICIENT SIZE: Measures 27.3"(W) x 7.87"(D) x 65.12"(H) to Provide Accessible Storage without Taking up Too Much Space in Your Bathroom, also with the Adjustable Bottom Bar Fits Behind Most Toilet Setups.
- GUIDE FOR ASSEMBLY: Detailed Instructions will Guide the Assembly Step by Step, All Parts and Accessories of The Bathroom Storage Over Toilet are Numbered and Easy to Distinguish.
- 🚽MODERN: This over-the-toilet storage shelf is a sleek and clean design of contemporary simple lines. With a fine neutral finish, it offers a touch of understated style and utility to your bathroom. All the features make such a small shelving unit a visual feature to bring your bathroom to life.
- 🚽SPACE-SAVING: this rack shelf organizer is designed to help you take advantage of the large wall space over the toilet. It can be a real lifesaver for small bathrooms/apartments without taking up much floor space. It is a super practical and space-efficient solution to your bathroom storage.
- 🚽STURDY AND DURABLE: this wooden bathroom shelves over toilet is constructed of P2 MDF all over the structure to enhance the stability and to secure your safety in daily use. It is built to last for years and won’t wobble for regular use.
- 🚽ADJUSTABLE: This bathroom over toilet shelving unit provides you with 3 shelves of storage for your toiletries. It features a fixed shelf, a movable shelf and a bottom shelf. You can adjust the height of the movable shelf to 3 heights, i.e. 20.8cm/8.2’’; 24.1cm/9.5’’; 27.2cm/10.7 ‘’ to accommodate items of different heights and to meet different needs.
- 🚽EASY ASSEMBLY: This simple bath furniture cabinet arrives at your door as a flat pack with a well-illustrated user’s guide and all fasteners in the package. A screw driver is the only tool you need to piece it up. It usually takes less than 30 minutes to have it ready for use, if you are handy with tools.
- Restore A Tidy Bathroom: Bathroom a bit short on space? This toilet shelf is the ultimate problem solver, its 2 open shelves offer a place to tuck away aromatherapy candle and toilet paper, while the doors open to reveal even more room to stow washroom essentials
- Wide Application: The above toilet storage has a chic gray finish that blends well with any bathroom, balcony, and laundry room. By virtue of its narrow design that meets most apartment, dorm, and tiny houses
- Facilitate Your Use: The bottom support bar can adjust to 2 different heights to fits over most standard toilets or plumbing and can be easily moved into place behind your toilet
- Selected Material: Made of premium engineered wood to ensure sturdiness and strengthen this toilet rack's stability and safety. An anti toppling device is included to secure the cabinet to the wall
- Easy Assembly: The package includes all the tools and accessories for assembly. You can finish the bathroom over toilet storage by following the instruction. If you have any pre-sale and after-sale questions, please feel free to contact us
- Industrial Simple Design: The over toilet bathroom organizer has gray board and black metal frame, which shows the elegant and noble taste and provide unique scenery in your bathroom.
- Ample Storage Space: The over the toilet storage cabinet has 1 open shelf, storage cabinet with doors and 2 hooks provide plenty of space to helps you to store bath essentials, like towels, toilet paper, shaving-foam, shampoo and soaps.
- Sturdy Stable for Safe Use: The bathroom storage cabinet over toilet is composed of high-quality wooden materials and sturdy frame, metal X-frame crossbars and anti-falling design, provide excellent stability and sturdiness, it makes ensure that it will not shake when used. Adjustable foot pads can keep stable and protect the ground from scratches.
- Functional Storage Rack: The over toilet bathroom organizer is suitable for multiple scenes, living room, kitchen, entryway, laundry, balcony, porch, dormitory, hotel; Can be used as storage cabinet, kitchen rack, plant stand, laundry organizer, you can explore more ways to use it.
- Fit for Your Toilet: Overall sizes is 24.8"*9.4"*63.7", bottom shelf is 35 inches from ground. The toilet shelf organizer is fits over most standard toilets, easily fits into space behind your toilet.
Our Best Choice: Spirich Home Bathroom Shelf Over-The-Toilet, Bathroom SpaceSaver, Bathroom Storage Cabinet Organizer,White
Product Description
Spirich Home Bathroom Shelf Over-The-Toilet, Bathroom SpaceSaver, Bathroom Storage Cabinet Organizer, White
Spend less , Expect more
At SPIRICH International, we focus on your needs and offer high quality, affordable, and convenient household essentials. Everything we make has been thoughtfully designed to be fun, reliable, and engaging.
QUALITY SPACE SAVER: This Bathroom Cabinet over the Toilet Constructed with Quality Manufactured Wood and Decorative beadboard paneling and silver knobs add style and charm to this cabinet .
FUNCTIONAL BATHROOM SPACE SAVER: This Wood Bathroom Space Saver features Storage cabinet With Doors for Storing Towels and Toilet Paper.
The Adjustable Shelf Inside can accommodate different sized items and Additional Open Shelf at The Bottom for Easy Access or Display.
ELEGANT AND CLASSIC DESIGN: This Over -The-Toilet Cabinet Conveniently Fits Behind Most Toilet Setups , Including anti-toppling fitting to wall for added stability.
The Classic White Finish and Construction Brings a Modern and Elegant Look to any Home.
Coordinates with Matching Bathroom Tall cabinet , Bathroom Wall Shelf and Bathroom floor cabinet with doors (Sold Seperately).
GUIDE FOR ASSEMBLY: Detailed Instructions Will Guide The Assembly Step by Step, All Parts and Accessories of the Bathroom Storage over Toilet are Numbered and Easy to Distinguish.
Overall Dimensions about the Bathroom Shelf Organizer : 24.8″(L) x 9″(D) x 66″(H), Assembly required ( instructions included) .
Adjustable Shelf Inside can accommodate different sized items.
High quality hinge for easy opening.
Chrome finished knobs for easy opening.
Tip over restraint device increased safety.
Dimension
23.6″ x 12.4″ x 63.77″
14.96″x 11.8″ x 59.84″
21.5″ x 7.48″ x 24″
27″ x 13″x 35″
23.6″ x 12.4″x 63.77″
23.6″ x 12.4″x 31.88″
Material
MDF
MDF
MDF
MDF
MDF
MDF
Adjustable shelf
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Color
White
White
White
White
White
White
Need Assmebly
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Dimension
28″ x 0.24″ x 14.65″
64″ x 33″ x 11.8″
54.5″ x 39.25″ x 19″
Material
Engineered Wood
Engineered Wood
Engineered Wood
Adjustable shelf
✓
X
X
Color
Oak
Walnut
Walnut
Need Assmebly
✓
✓
✓
