Top 10 Best bathroom storage cabinet free standing Reviews

- 【COMBINATION OF CLASSIC AND MODERN】 - The rattan decorated doors combining aesthetic beauty with great practicality. It adopts natural rattan with handmade weaving technology, the natural rattan not only has the effect of absorbing moisture and heat but also delivering perfect visual effect, add charming to your home.
- 【LARGE STORAGE SPACE & RELIABLE QUALITY】 - Measurements 31.5" L x 15.75" W x 34.65" H, bigger than normal storage cabinet, increase your buying value. Large storage space with inside adjustable shelf and wide desktop, maximized your storage space. Our storage cabinet is made of premium MDF (P2 grade) and solid wood leg which promises a long service life. Environmentally friendly lacquered surface ensures no harm and odorless.
- 【MULTIFUNCTIONAL CABINET】 - All-purpose storage cabinet can meet your various storage needs as a sideboard or buffet server cupboard in dining room or kitchen. Waterproof paint on the cabinet surface with natural rattan decorated door can effectively prevent moisture so it can also used as a bathroom floor cabinet. The classic black cabinet and wood color doors combined retro and modern, it can be suitable for various styles of home decoration, adding a touch of unadorned elegance to your space.
- 【EASY TO ASSEMBLE】 - Our storage cabinet comes with clear instructions that shows illustrations and marked all the spare parts. All kinds of screws are labeled and packed in separate bags, all parts are labeled too. Smoothly painted surface is very easy to clean.
- 【CONTINUOUS OPTIMIZATION】 - This is our third generation products, we have changed the manufacture of the screws and promise the screw broken problem will not happening again. Also we updated the instruction to make it more clearly. Any quality problem we will send you a new one or give you 100% refund. Feel free to email us if you have any questions, we promise to solve your problems within 24 hours.
- Specialized Jewelry Cabinet: You deserve this well-constructed and designed jewelry cabinet from SONGMICS. The solid MDF body is for long-term use and the full-length mirror is framed to avoid leaving fingerprints on it every time you use the cabinet
- Auto LED Lights: The 6 LED lights inside the cabinet emit cozy, soft lighting when you open the cabinet door, helping you pick out the right jewelry easily without waking up your loved one (the LED lights are powered by 3 AAA batteries, not included)
- 47.2" Tall, Large Storage Capacity: This spacious jewelry armoire keeps all your jewelry in one place for easy access with 1 large ring cushion, 1 bracelet rod, 2 bottom drawers, 5 shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots
- Full-Length Glass Mirror: The full-length mirror offers a head-to-toe view of your outfit, and the real glass helps avoid the "fun house" effect to provide better viewing angles—go ahead and admire your beauty in the mirror
- Wall or Door-Mounted: You can mount the jewelry organizer on the wall with the provided screws or hang this jewelry cabinet over the door using the brackets included—you’ll save your precious floor space either way
- 【Specialized Mirror Jewelry Cabinet】You deserve a better jewelry armoire with high quality and optimal structure for long-term usage. Each part of the design is designed for everyday use, so you won't have to bend over or squat too much to protect your joints
- 【Touch Screen Lighted Mirror】Convenient for make-up/jewelry fitting/skin care, no need to open & close the door frequently to use the full body mirror. Unlike others that use blinding exposed light beads, our jewelry mirror adopts laser plating technology, so you won't feel eye pain even when looking directly at the light source, protecting your eyes
- 【Some Other Improvements】1) Foldable Acrylic Shelf: easy to arrange cosmetics and jewellery; 2) Magnetic Openable Earring Holder: easy to put and remove earrings and studs; 3) Elasticated Velvet Necklace Pocket: protects your necklace from fading or snagging
- 【4 in 1, Space Saver】 You will get a jewelry organizer, full length mirror, vanity mirror, large foldable storage drawer and shelves, and stable metal hooks to hang your keys/belts/bags! This Nicetree Jewelry Organiser can easily become a stylish showpiece and storage superhero
- 【360° HD Glass Mirror】The 360 degree smooth rotating HD full body mirror allows you to see your clothes from head to toe, making it easy to check your look before going out or attending an event. No smelly glass glue and clown mirror effect
- Store Them All Here! With 108 slots and 36 holes for earrings, 36 hooks for necklaces, 39 places for rings, 1 bar for bracelets, and 4 shelves—1 of which is perfect for tall products—your jewelry will be organized in one place, rather than scattered around
- Even for Cosmetics? Yes! There are 2 removable, easy-to-clean plastic cosmetic trays that contain 3 deep compartments for brushes, 2 compartments for powders, and 8 slots for lipsticks—a perfect 2-in-1 organizer for makeup and jewelry!
- See Beauty in the Mirror: With the full-length mirror, you’ll be able to have a head-to-toe view of your outfit at one glance; plus, the glass mirror offers better performance while making your room brighter and bigger-looking
- Assembly Just Got Easier: With a pre-assembled cabinet, all that’s left is to assemble the bottom legs by following the easy-to-follow instructions and videos provided—assembling this jewelry cabinet has never been this fast and easy!
- A Nice Gift for Who? For you, for a friend having a birthday, or for your sweetheart on a special occasion! This quality freestanding jewelry organizer made of solid MDF will make your eyes sparkle!
- 【STYLISH JEWELRY CABINET】: Integrated jewelry armoire, full length mirror, storage shelves in one, this 3-in-1 free standing jewelry cabinet will give you endless fun of dressing up. Combing the aesthetic value and practicality, this jewelry cabinet will be an eye-catching addition to your home decor.
- 【AMPLE STORAGE CAPACITY】: Contain 54 earring slots, 78 ring slots, 12 necklace hooks, 3 acrylic storage boxes, 5 storage racks, 3 tier storage shelves, the jewelry armoire provides plenty of storage space and keeps all your jewelry well organized. Meanwhile, the velvet liner will prevent your jewelry from being scuffed and scratched.
- 【FULL-LENGTH MIRROR】: Equipped with a 61'' x 14.5'' full-size mirror to provide you a wide field of view to guarantee your look absolute best from head to toe. The premium glass mirror offers a real image and avoids an undistorted effect. The slide mirrored door can be quickly swipe to the left for fast access to the storage area.
- 【360° SWIVELl BASE】: Rotating full body mirror allows easy access to the items you've stored inside and backside the armoire at each angle. Multiple layer bases keep the jewelry armoire more stable. Lockable design with a key and keeps your jewelry, makeup and other accessories safe and clean.
- 【GUARANTEED MATERIAL & SERVICE】: Made of high-quality wood material, each panel is carefully selected and a stable round base enhances stability. The triangular structure can also make the jewelry organizer more stable. Easy to assemble, if you have any issues, please feel free to contact us.
- Enloe storage cabinet has a unique two-tone design with its painted white outer case and rustic fir solid wood doors weaved in a herringbone style and finished at the base with a gold metal foundation
- With removable and adjustable shelves behind each door, the Enloe accent cabinet allows you the freedom of what space you need to organize your things, making it a stylish, free-standing storage cabinet
- Enloe has a sleek and space-saving style you can use as a hallway cabinet, entryway storage cabinet, or as a living room accent cabinet
- Both rustic and modern, the accent storage cabinet with beautiful herringbone solid wood doors design will add style and character to any room
- Easy 60-minute assembly and lifetime manufacturer warranty: try for 100 days.
- Lighted Mirror Inside, Super Handy: The LED lights illuminate the area surrounding the interior mirror when you open the door of the jewelry cabinet, making a light-up vanity for you to apply your makeup and put on jewelry with ease
- Cabinet and Mirror, 2 in 1: 36 necklace hooks, 3 bracelet rods, 72 earring slots, 24 stud earring holes, 39 ring slots, 3 shelves, and 2 drawers keep all your jewels and makeup organized. The full-length mirror? It allows you to check from head to toe
- Door or Wall-Mounted, Both Work: You can hang this jewelry organizer over the door with the included brackets or attach it to the wall with the supplied screws—either way, it takes up no floor space! An ultimate space-saver, right?
- Quality Materials, Last for Years: Robust MDF and velvet lining create a jewelry mirror cabinet that is “solid outside and soft inside,” protecting your valuables from damage or scratches for years to come
- The Cabinet, Pre-Assembled and Lockable: Minimal assembly required! All you need to do is install the pre-assembled jewelry armoire on the wall or hang it on the door. The nice touch? The cabinet locks to keep your bling away from naughty kids
- 💄[Quality Material] - This cabinet is made of wood and offers longtime use. The beautiful white finish can fit well with any room decor. Easy to assemble, it comes with all mounting accessories.
- 💄[Large Storage Space] - Feature with an amazing storage capacity includes 108 earrings slots + 36 holes, 1 brackets rod, 36 necklace hooks, 1 velvet pocket, 91 ring slots, 4 shelves, and 4 drawers. Which store your jewelry in an organized manner and prevents them from getting tangled. Velvet liner prevents your jewelry from being scuffed and scratched.
- 💄[Two Makeup Mirror] - An large full-length mirror is convenient for trying your clothes and checking your outlook. The outside full-screen mirror is clear and real, without distorting the mirror effect. Built-in square mirror with led lights surrounded, which provides you enough brightness to make up and helps choose the most suitable jewelry.
- 💄[Wall / Door Mounted] - Adjustable heights available when hanging the jewelry cabinet over the door with hooks, you can also mount it on the blank wall with screws included to save more space. This simple and flexible jewelry armoire adds beauty to your room and maximizes your room.
- 💄[Lockable & Practical] - Ensure the perfect condition of every makeup and jewelry piece, as this jewelry cabinet comes with a lock and 2 keys to keep children out and prevent unwanted opening. The door of this jewelry armoire opens widely for easy access. There is a foldable makeup shelf, which is convenient for makeup.
- [Frameless Mirror, Prettier] This mirror jewelry cabinet comes with a 14.6" x 61" frameless, full-length mirror that’s easy on the eyes and gives you a head-to-toe reflection, making your daily outfit checks more enjoyable
- [Massive Storage, Ends the Mess] 120 earring slots, 54 stud earring holes, 18 necklace hooks,104 ring slots, 3 bracelet rods—the jewelry jungle ends here. Plus, there are 3 compartments, 2 drawers, 4 shelves, and a bag for your makeup!
- [Lights On, Brighter Inside] 6 LED lights illuminate your jewelry when you open the door of this jewelry organizer, allowing you to pick out the right accessories easily without waking your beloved one with ceiling lights
- [Primping Up Made Easier] A built-in mirror and a flip-over shelf as a counter for your makeup create a mini “vanity table”, allowing you to apply makeup and accessorize your look without closing the cabinet door
- [Made to Last] The large 21.5" Dia. round base and quality MDF of this jewelry armoire ensure stability while its velvet lining protects your jewelry from scratches—your bling will remain intact for years to come
- [Your Jewels Are Home] Tangles and lost pieces are a thing of the past. With 120 earring slots, 54 earring stud holes, 1 bracelet rod, 12 necklace hooks, and 78 ring slots, your jewels can settle down in this jewelry cabinet, really
- [A Beauty Station, Too] Grab facial masks from the 2 bags, brushes from the 3 plastic holders, lipsticks from the 10-compartment organizer, perfumes from the 4 shelves, and catch a glimpse of your makeup in the inner mirror—beauty routine done!
- [Turn It Around: Surprise!] 3 shelves are hidden on the back of the jewelry cabinet, welcoming your bags and storage boxes. Want to check if your bag fits your outfit? The 360° swivel base allows you to turn it back to the mirror in a breeze
- [View from Head to Toe] Don’t know if your jewelry match your clothes perfectly? Check yourself in this full length mirror for a flawless look!
- [What You Get] A 360° swivel jewelry cabinet with a full-length mirror, 3 storage shelves on the back, various storage solutions for both jewelry and cosmetics, a lockable design with 2 keys, and clear instructions for easy assembly
Significant Storage Place: Will come with 3 drawers and a cupboard, this storage cabinet will deliver roomy room for your things these as toys, books and bottles. And the top of cabinet can display screen decors. In addition, the doorway is outfitted with magnetic snap to reduce accidental opening.
Adjustable Shelf & Tilting Blocking Style: The shelf in the cabinet can be adjusted with 3 various positions freely. In addition, you can clear away the divider to enlarge storage house. And the cupboard is also outfitted with tilting stopping product to prevent tilting and falling down.
Durable & Strong Body: Designed of top quality and good board, the frame of storage cupboard is strong and strong more than enough to offer long time assistance. What is extra, the extras which occur with cabinet are antirust and will enhance the steadiness of cabinet.
Multipurpose Storage Cabinet: The sensible storage cupboard with huge storage space can be positioned in bedrooms, living rooms, toilet or hallways to insert a practical storage possibility. Without having far too significantly elaborate ornamentation, the storage cabinet will carry classicality and magnificence to your residence decor.
Uncomplicated to Assemble and Preserve: The assembly of this storage cabinet is very easy. We supply all the required equipment and specific recommendations for the set up. With smooth and flat surface, this storage cupboard is easy to clean. Dimension of the cupboard: 24”(L) x 12”(W) x 32”(H).