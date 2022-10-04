Top 10 Best bathroom sink strainer stainless steel Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom sink strainer stainless steel in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: Qtimal 2PCS Kitchen Sink Strainer Basket Catcher with Upgrade Handle, Anti-Clogging Stainless Steel Drain Filter Strainer for Most 3-1/2 Inch Kitchen Drains, Rust Free and Dishwasher Safe
Product Description
Do you worry about the clogging of your kitchen sink? Are you tired of constantly replacing weak, inefficient sedimentation filters?
Our sink strainer is your ultimate solution! With our strainer, you can save both time and money!
Filtering Debris Has Never Been Easier
The upgrade handle of our strainer makes dumping out food residue so much easier, no longer have to worry about strainer stuck in the sink. Unlike wire mesh strainer was difficult to clean out and restrict the flow of water. Qtimal drain strainer is easy to clean and anti-clogging. Simply dump the chunks then give them a quick rinse and wipe under running water to get them completely clean and shiny. High-density perforation 1.5mm dia holes on entire basket instead of screen ensure water go through seamlessly and avoid the strainer itself clogged by particles and other debris.
Avoid Calling The Plumber
Did you know that the cost to unclog a drain is anywhere between 54-500 dollars? (Depending upon where you live) With the National Average being 195 dollars? Averagely distributed perforation 1.5mm dia holes on surrounding wall and bottom of the basket allows more water to pass through while efficiently catching all the garbage so that it does not clog the sink system. Our sink strainer can easily and effectively prevent hair, paper dust, food debris, fabric, etc. from entering the drain.
Durable and Safe
While most competitors use 201 stainless steel (which corrodes, rusts and stains your sink), Qtimal strainers are made with 304 stainless steel resistant to rust and corrosion. No sharp edges on the drain strainer, so it would not scratch or damage your sink and hands.
Package Content:
2 X Kitchen Sink Strainer
1 X Brush
Warm Tips: Please measure the size of your sink drain, fits 2.95-3.6” drain opening. Perfect for most 3-1/2 inch US kitchen sink drains
★THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED: The upgrade handle of our strainer makes dumping out food residue so much easier, no longer have to worry about strainer stuck in the sink. No sharp edges on the drain strainer, so it would not scratch or damage your sink and hands. High-density (much more than others) perforation 1.5mm dia holes allows more water to pass through and better block food particles than 2mm dia holes
★EASY TO CLEAN AND ANTI-CLOGGING: Unlike wire mesh strainer was difficult to clean out and restrict the flow of water. Qtimal drain strainer is easy to clean and anti-clogging. Averagely distributed perforations on entire basket ensure water go through seamlessly while efficiently catching all the garbage so that it does not clog the sink system. Simply dump the chunks then give them a quick rinse and wipe under running water to get them completely clean and shiny
★DURABLE LONG LASTING: While most competitors use 201 stainless steel (which corrodes, rusts and stains your sink), Qtimal strainers are made with 304 stainless steel resistant to rust and corrosion. The tough build makes it durable. Sink strainer stainless steel not bend easily and are sturdy so they would not break even under strong water pressure. In addition, it weighs 1 ounce and remains stable in the sink!
★COMATIBLE FOR USA SINK: Outer dia 4 inch, inner dia 2.95 inch, depth only 0.78”. The shallow bottom ensures our products fit in most 3-1/2 inch US drains, not only for kitchen sink, you may also use it in bathroom on floor drain. Fits 2.95-3.6” drain opening suitable for most American families
★100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Bonus 1 free brush to clean the sink drain strainer. We are very confident of our product, if you are unhappy with your purchase for any reason, we will give you a new replacement or a full refund. With that no risk guarantee simply add one to your cart now