Top 10 Best bathroom sink stand Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About Puluomis



Puluomis is a professional kitchen and bath brand which devotes to provide the most unique, elegant, fashionable and quality kitchen, bedroom and bath products. Our products cover different fields on kitchen, bedroom and bath including Barstool, Bar Table, Vessel Sink, Bathroom Vanity and etc.

Product Size



– Color: Black

– Main material: MDF

– Mirror: 18.3″x 27.6″(L×W)

– Cabinet: 24″x 18.5″x 32.5″(L×W× H)(L×W× H)

– Max. Capacity: 220lbs

Package Include



– 1x Main cabinet (without Sink)

– 1x Mirror

– 1x All mounting hardware includes

– 1x Installation

Wide cabinet offers extra storage space

Puluomis Vanity makes your bathroom more elegant

Modern design fit perfectly with most bathroom decor

Sleek Surface in Grid Pattern, Careful Coverage and Eco paint enables durability

Designed for both above counter installation and sink top mounted

Chrome Anti-corrosion footage; necessary mounting hardware includes; without vessel sinks

Easy installation; vessel sink not included

Modern and stylish design fit perfectly with most bathroom decor

So you had known what are the best bathroom sink stand in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.