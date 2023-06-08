Top 10 Best bathroom sink pop up drain stopper Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Chrome Vessel Basin Sink Drain, Bathroom Pup Up Sink Drain Stopper, Lavatory Drain Strainer with Overflow Hole



Specifications



Top Drain Material: brass

Bottom Pipe Material: stainless steel

Finish: chrome

Net Weight: 0.58 lb. (264g)

Diameter of Bottom Pipe: 1-1/4″ (31mm)

Diameter of Top Flange: 2-7/16″ (62mm)

Overall Height: 8-1/16″(205mm) with pop up open, 7-11/16″(195mm) with pop up close

Drain Hole Fitting: 1-5/8″ (minimum diameter required), fits drain hole from 1-5/8″ to 2″ in dia.

Apply to: standardized bathroom sink / vessel sink WITH OVERFLOW

Package Included: pop up sink drain x 1

All Necessary Parts Included



Comes with all parts for easy assembly, locking nut helps secure the tail piece to the sink bowl, prevents leaks.

Rubber gasket included for better tight seal, you could also use teflon tape around the threads for extra seal.

Get Rid of the Pull Up Rods



Pop-up style drain stopper is a great alternative to the plastic drains or the traditional pull up mechanism.

Convenient push-button makes easier to drain or fill the water, simply press the stopper to close and another press to open.

Quality and Solid Construction



The stopper is solidly constructed of brass and the tail piece is made of stainless steel for durability.

Premium and glossy chrome finish, blends with your other fixtures, adds extra touch of sleek to your bathroom.

Brass stopper with stainless steel tailpiece, fit a bathroom sink with overflow hole

CONVENIENT ALTERNATIVE: functional replacement sink drain for the traditional pull mechanism, simply press the stopper to seal or drain the water.

NOT EASY TO GET CLOGGED: strainer basket inside for collecting hair or sundries, prevent items from flushing into the drain, can be unscrewed for cleaning.

PREMIUM AND SOLID CONSTRUCION: solid brass stopper with stainless steel tailpiece for durability, premium chrome finish, resist rust, corrosion and tarnish.

STANDARD SIZE FITS MOST SINKS: apply to standard bathroom undermount sinks or vessel sinks that HAVE OVERFLOW, drain hole diameter required: 1-5/8″ to 2″, diameter of the top flange is 2-7/16″(62mm).

ALL PART INCLUDED, NO LEAKING: all necessary parts included for easy installation, rubber gasket for better tight seal, no leaking if install it properly.

