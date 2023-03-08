Top 10 Best bathroom sink mat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

A Nice Meet with Home Rugs

Styles varied and popular

Quality Craftmanship

Trusted Brand

Carvapet Microfiber Bathroom Mat



Carvapet bathroom rug features a luxurious, soft pile made of 100% microfiber that soothes tired feet and shields toes from the cold floor as well as wet bathroom floor, to keep you safe and cozy.

100% Polyester Ultra Soft Plush Microfiber & Highly Absorbent.

Place rug on DRY FLOOR only. Water under rug can cause it to slip. Keep bottom of rug dry.

Easily care, just machine wash in cold water. No chlorine or bleach. Tumble dry on low set.

Ultra water absorbent microfiber ideal for in front of the sink or next to a tub or shower.

Machine washable, easy to clean.

TPR backing ensures non slip and please kindly notice that place rug on CLEAN DRY FLOOR only.

Various Colors: Light Coffee, Dark Coffee, Pink, Red, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Beige, Blue.

Size: 20-Inch-by-24-Inch.

20-Inch-by-32-Inch.

20-Inch-by-59-Inch.

Plush pile provide a soft shaggy touch, super comfort for you to work on it even with bare feet.

Simple design makes it possible to fit almost styles of room such as bathroom, laundry room, kitchen, bedroom, living room.

Color/Design

1 Design

1 Design

2 Designs

4 Colors

8 Designs

5 Colors

Size

19.3″x33.8″ +19.3″x59.8″+29.1″x46″

24″x 35″/24″ x 51″/28″x43″/4′ x 6’/5′ x 8′

20″x59″

17″x48″+17″x24″/20″x63″+20″x31″

18″x30″

2’x3’/2.3′ x 5’/1.2’Dia/3’Dia/4’Dia

Multi Use

Kitchen Bathroom Laundry

Doorway Kitchen Laundry Livingroom

Laundry room

Kitchen Bathroom

Doorway Entrance

Bedroom Livingroom Drom

Clean Instructions

Broom&Vacuum Clean

Machine Washable

Broom&Vacuum Clean

Machine Washable

Hose Flushing

Machine Washable

100% Microfiber

🛁HIGH WATER ABSORBENT- Super water absorbent microfiber fabric, premium plush pile absorb water quickly when you step out of shower and tub, protect your bathroom floor.

🛁SUPER SOFT – made of high quality soft microfiber, 1.2 Inch shaggy pile, provide an ease and comfort touch for feet to work on it.

🛁ANTI-SLIP BACKING – TPR Rubber backing ensures a safety using. Place rug on CLEAN DRY FLOOR only. Water under rug can cause it to slip.

🛁MULTI USE – 20 X 30 Inches, can be widely used as bathmat, bath tub mat, bathroom rugs, dog bath mat and footbath mat.

🛁EASY TO CLEAN – Machine washable time and time, hang to dry.

