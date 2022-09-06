Top 10 Best bathroom sink faucet with drain Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Widespread Three Hole Bathroom Facuet



Brushed Gold construction for corrosion resistance scratches and rust in daily use

High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system, ceramic disc cartridge valve for leak-free performance

High-arc spout for enough sink space and clearance, Washing is more convenient

Comes with quick connector hose for easy installation, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber

Meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment, Safe and Harmless

Product Specification

Color/finish: Brushed Gold

Installation method: Surface-mounted

Number of holes required: Three

Number of handle: Two

Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM

Stainless steel pop-up drain

Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.

Push to seal and push again to drain.

Stainless steel braided hose

Easy to install by hand in minute.

No rusting and durable material.

Good stretchability, low and high temperature resistance.

Quick Connect Hose

High density strong nylon braided “Y” shape quick connect hose.

You can connect 3 seperate pieces just by one “Y” shape hose!

ABS aerator

High-quality aerator.

Save more water than ordinary faucets without aerator.

Soft and comfortable water flow makes washing more comfortable and convenient.

Install handles and spout

Step 1: remove the mounting nut, rubber washer and the metal washer.

Step 2: insert the hot water handle and cold water handle and the spout into the hole.

Step 3: slide the metal washer and the rubber washer over the threaded body. screw the mounting nut onto the threaded body and tighten.

Attach the “Y” water line

Step 1: push the quick connect coupler marked “hot” onto the hot handle water lnlet.

Step 2: push the quick connect coupler marked “cold” onto the cold water onto the cold handle water inlet.

Step 3: push the middle quick connect coupler onto the spout water line.

Connect water lines

Step 1: connect the hot water line to the hot water inlet of the faucet.

Step 2: connect the cold water line to the cold water inlet of the faucet.

Step 3: use wrench to tighten. Do not overtiighten.

