Top 10 Best bathroom sink faucet one hole Reviews

Product Description

Mekoly Chrome Bathroom Sink Faucet，3 Colors Changing Waterfall Spout



Three colors to identify the water temperature is designed to prevent scalding due to accidental contact, taking care of children, parents’ water safety. Three different colors of LED with the temperature change, to remind the water temperature change. No need to test the temperature by hand, you can judge the temperature of the water by the color of the LED.Mekoly LED waterfall bathroom sink faucet in upholding the principle of green, using the water to generate electricity, making the LED light. Both convenient and durable.

Bathroom Faucet Specifications



Type: Led Bathroom Sink FaucetFinish: ChromeBody Material: BrassLED:3 Color changingWater Mode: WaterfallMounting: Deck-MountedNumber of Handle(s): 1Number of Hole(s) Installation: 1 or 3 (for 3 holes installation you may need the decorative cover,our deck plate is 6.29 inch)Valve Type: Drip-Free Ceramic ValveWater Feature: Mix Hot and Cold

3 color change according to the water temperature change



0-29 °C water, blue on

30-39 °C water, green on

40-49 °C water, red on50-100°C water, red flashing

Package Listing

1 x Faucet Body2 x Supply Lines (Hot & Cold)1x 6.29 in Deck Plate1 x Instructions1x Installation kit

No batteries, no need to plug in waterfall faucet bathroom

In the waterfall faucet outlet, equipped with a water flow generator with impeller, when open the faucet, the water flow through the impeller drive generator work to the light circuit power supply work.

Warm Tips:

Generates electricity through the impeller, please make sure there is no debris in the water pipe before installation, so as to LED lights not working!!!!!

Brand

Mekoly

Mekoly

Mekoly

Mekoly

Mekoly

Finish Type

Matte Black

Chrome

Brushed Nickel

Brushed Gold

Brushed Nickel

Number of Handles

1

1

1

1

2

Number Of Holes

1 or 3

1 or 3

1 or 3

1 or 3

3

【Design of hydropower LED lamp】The most primitive hydraulic pump is used to generate electricity through water pressure. As long as the tap is turned on, the current will be generated to illuminate the LED lamp. You don’t have to think about installing batteries and wasting electricity bills

【3-Color Changing LED Light】3 colors changing according to water temperature: Blue-cold water, Green-warm water, Red-hot water. It is used to remind you of the change of water temperature and bring more convenience to your life

【High-Quality】The Bathroom faucet is made of solid brass. Its surface is treated with high quality and corrosion-resistant multi-layer chrome plating. It is easy to clean and has high texture. It is an indispensable good thing for high-quality life

【Waterfall Spout】This wide spout creates a soft waterflow, The ultra-wide waterfall flow provides you with the most comfortable using experience.

【Easy to install】Mounting hole diameter: 1.37 to 1.38 inches (34 to 36 mm). Complete with deck, hot and cold water hoses, mounting hardware and instructions