Top 10 Best bathroom sink faucet 8 inch spread Reviews

Product Description

“Homelody” is one of the comprehensive bathroom brands with the concept of “health and environmental protection”. Our products all adopt environmental protection copper technology, choose throttling bubbler and valve core that can minimize the waste of water resources.

HOMELODY 8 Inch Widespread Bathroom Faucet



Matte Black, 2 Handles, 3 Holes

The HOMELODY’s excellent corrosion protection tech helps to keep your bathroom faucets or showers cleaner, longer by resisting water spots and fingerprints. The box contains a 3-piece faucet, a pop-up drain and water hoses. You don’t need to purchase additional accessories after purchasing our sink faucet.

√Easy to Install

√Longer Lifetime

√Easy to rotate handle

√With Pop-up Drain & Water Hoses

√High-purity solid brass and non-toxic

Warm Reminder: Before buying, please make sure that the size of your basin has an installation hole with a center distance of 8 inches.

Elegant Design

The 2 handles can be rotated to 90°, designed for precise control in both volume and water temperature.

The matte black finish is suitable for a variety of bathroom decoration styles, simple and level up. The surface has an excellent anti-corrosion treatment, it can maintain a new luster for a long time just by wiping with clean water.

Water-saving Aerator

The 8 inch bathroom faucet complies to the strictest water saving standard – save at least 30% water than the old model.

After using it for some time, if there is any blocking, you can use a wrench to unscrew the aerator to clean up the scale.

Pop-up Drain Included

The sink drain is made of high quality thicken POM material, ensuring anti-corrosion and durability. It fits for sinks with 1 5/8″ drain holes, standard sized plumbing. Please measure the drain hole of your sink before placing an order.

Drain Stopper Included: Same color drain stopper with overflow is included, fits for bathroom sinks with overflow.

Premium&Durable Finish: Instead of backward painting, this faucet for bathroom sink used advanced plating tech, corrosion-proof, rust-proof, and anti-scratch; more durable and reliable for a longer lifespan.

Easy DIY Installation: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-12 inch centerset widespread distance. Mounting hole size 1 1/4”-1 3/8”, maximum countertop thickness 1 3/8”. The quick-connect fitting hose can be buckled directly, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber!

Complete Assembly Suit: The box includes 3 pieces of bathroom faucet, same color drain stopper, a quick fitting hose, and 2 stainless steel supply lines. Spout Reach : 5.37 inch; Spout height : 5.28 inch; Overall height :6.98 inch.