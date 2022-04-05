Home » Others » Top 10 Best bathroom sink faucet 8 inch spread modern grohe Reviews

Top 10 Rated bathroom sink faucet 8 inch spread modern grohe in 2022 Comparison Table

GROHE Tallinn 8 in. Widespread Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet in Starlight Chrome
  • Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories
$112.90
Moen T6142 Gibson Two-Handle 8-Inch Widespread High Arc Modern Bathroom Sink Faucet, Valve Required, Chrome
  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • VALVE REQUIRED: This trim kit requires valve # 9000 to complete installation
  • FLEXIBLE DESIGN: Can be installed between 8" to 16" for a more customized widespread
  • LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
  • WATERSENSE CERTIFIED: Meets EPA WaterSense criteria to conserve water without sacrificing performance
$95.01
Grohe 2020900A Eurostyle Cosmopolitan 8 in. Widespread 2-Handle 3-Hole Bathroom Faucet - 1.2 GPM
  • Grohe SilkMove for a lifetime of smooth operation
  • Grohe Starlight finish for scratch and tarnish resistant surfaces for a lifetime of beauty
  • Grohe EcoJoy reduces water consumption by up to 50 percent
  • 4-1/8 Inches Faucet height
  • 5-1/8 Inches Spout reach
$221.65
Delta Faucet Nicoli Widespread Bathroom Faucet Chrome, Bathroom Faucet 3 Hole, Bathroom Sink Faucet, Drain Assembly, Chrome 35749LF
  • INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
  • PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
  • DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating chrome pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
  • WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
$137.41
Peerless Xander Widespread Bathroom Faucet Chrome, Bathroom Faucet 3 Hole, Bathroom Sink Faucet, Drain Assembly, Chrome P3519LF
  • EASY INSTALLATION: This bathroom sink faucet is designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread configurations
  • DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: Pop-up drain assembly in a coordinating finish is conveniently included to complete your look
  • CERAMIC DISC TECHNOLOGY: The ceramic discs inside the valve improve durability and give you smooth, reliable motion in your bathroom faucet handle for years to come
  • SUPPLY LINES INCLUDED: Supply lines are required for installation and are conveniently included in the box
$86.78
2 Handle 3 Hole 8 Inch Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Pop-Up Drain by Phiestina, Brushed Nickel, WF015-1-BN
  • ❤UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED❤ —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
  • ❤CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY❤——Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
  • ❤ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF-61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD❤——phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
  • ❤EASY INSTALLATION❤ ——3-Hole Mount With 8-inch Widespread Design with macthing CUPC.MATCHING CUPC CERTIFIED BATHROOM SUPLY LINE PLEASE SEARCH: ❤B075FL15YJ❤
  • ❤DIMENSIONS❤ ——Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm);Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm);Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm)
$57.99
2 Handle 8 Inch Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Metal Pop-Up Drain by Phiestina, Chrome,WF015-1-C
  • ❤CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY❤——Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
  • ❤UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED❤ —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
  • ❤ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD❤——phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
  • ❤EASY INSTALLATION❤ ——3-Hole Mount With 8-inch Widespread Design with macthing CUPC.MATCHING CUPC CERTIFIED BATHROOM SUPLY LINE PLEASE SEARCH: ❤B075FL15YJ❤
  • ❤DIMENSIONS❤ ——Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm);Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm);Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm)
$56.99
Grohe 2057800A Lineare 8' Widespread Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet in StarLight Chrome, Medium W
  • GROHE aquaguide adjustable flow control
  • Flexible connection hoses between spout and side valves
  • GROHE QuickFix installation system requires fewer, less complicated parts to reduce installation time
  • 1/2 inch (13mm) ceramic cartridge (90° turn)
  • Spout with flow control
$351.40
Grohe Eurosmart New 8 in. Widespread 2-Handle 3-Hole Bathroom Faucet - 1.2 GPM
  • Grohe SilkMove for a lifetime of smooth operation
  • Grohe Starlight finish for scratch and tarnish-resistant surfaces for a lifetime of beauty
  • Grohe EcoJoy reduces water consumption by up to 50 percent
  • 3-15/16 in. Faucet height
  • 4-1/8 in. Spout reach
$192.50
MOEN T6620 Brantford Two Handle 8 in. Widespread Bathroom Faucet Trim Kit Valve Required, Brushed Nickel, Chrome
  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • VALVE REQUIRED: This trim kit requires valve no.9000 to complete installation, aerated flow is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing hands
  • FLEXIBLE DESIGN: can be installed between 8" to 16" for a more customized widespread
  • LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
  • WATERSENSE CERTIFIED: Meets EPA WaterSense criteria to conserve water without sacrificing performance
$90.00
Are you finding for top 10 good bathroom sink faucet 8 inch spread modern grohe on the market in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 87,391 customer satisfaction about top 10 best bathroom sink faucet 8 inch spread modern grohe in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: Grandera M-Size 8 in. Widespread 2-Handle 3-Hole Bathroom Faucet – 1.2 GPM


Our rating:4.5 out of 5 stars (4.5 / 5)



[ad_1] The GROHE Grandera selection is both equally a homage to an age of grandeur extended earlier and an affirmation of a present day sensibility, combining the optimum specifications of high quality and craftsmanship with a like of element and consolation. The timeless GROHE Grandera High Spout Lavatory Wideset is a style and design innovation that blurs the boundaries involving straightforward, straight designs and opulent, round shapes. The lustrous end with StarLight technology gives scratch and tarnish-resistant surfaces for a life span of beauty, when the innovative ceramic cartridge know-how of SilkMove delivers silky-smooth procedure for fingertip management. With its several capabilities, it is the suitable way to combine effortless practicality with easy magnificence in the toilet

GROHE SilkMove for a lifetime of sleek procedure
GROHE StarLight end for scratch and tarnish-resistant surfaces for a life time of splendor
GROHE EcoJoy lowers drinking water use by up to 50 %
10-3/8 in. Faucet heightGross Torque: 39.4 pound-foot
4-15⁄16 in. Spout get to

