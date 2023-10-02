Top 10 Best bathroom sink drain screen Reviews

bathroom sink drain screen – Are you Googling for top 10 great bathroom sink drain screen for the budget in 2023? Our AI system had scanned more than 49,893 customer satisfaction about top 10 best bathroom sink drain screen in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
Pop up Sink Drain Stopper with Anti-Clogging Stainless Steel Strainer with Overflow, Fits for 1-3/4″ Sink Drain, Brushed Nickel Finish by Purelux
Product Description
About Us
We focus on water-related products in kitchen and bathroom. Our vision is to provide customers with luxurious and comfortable products that makes customers enjoy water purity and luxury, which is just the connotation of our brand – Purelux.
This is a standard bathroom sink drain .
The cap and basket strainer are very easy to be pulled out. It is made of stainless steel, very durable. And also with this basket, you do not need to worry your rings, necklace or any other valuables to be washed away.
Installation is very easy by following our instruction attached.
This product was constructed to be excellent quality and it is also cost effective.
We highly recommend this product to you.
Drain Body Material: Brass
Strainer Material: Stainess Steel
Overflow : Yes
Fits for 1-5/8” to 1-3/4” Sink Hole
Product Weight: 13.1 OZ
Tailpiece Length: 4.9″
Total Height: 8.35″
Key Features
Basket Strainer Inside
Collect stuffs such as hair, jewery to avoid clogging.
Material
Solid brass body structure, ensuring the durability
Four Layers of Excellent Coating finish
Very durable and beautiful appearance.
Quick Drainage
Water flow down quickly during washing.
Easy Installation
Simple construction for easy installation. You can do it by yourself. Now, let’s start.
First step. Detach the drain stopper.
Step 2. Insert the drain body to the sink hole.
Note: for more details please refer to the customer manual.
Step 3. Put the rubber gasket and brass nut to the body part under the sink in sequence. Use an adjustable wrench to tighten the nut.
Note: for more details please refer to the customer manual.
Step 4. Connect the tailpiece to the body. Then screw it in clockwise direction by hand.
Note: for more details please refer to the customer manual.
Model No.
DS205X
DS001X
DS001X
DS203X
DS002X
DS204X
With Overflow
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Drain Hole Size
1-5/8″ to 1-3/4″
1-5/8″ to 1-3/4″
1-5/8″ to 1-3/4″
1-1/2″ to 1-3/4″
1-1/2″ to 1-3/4″
1-1/2″ to 1-3/4″
Plug Diameter
2-1/2″
2-1/2″
2-1/2″
2-1/2″
1-3/8″
2-1/4″ (Flange Size)
Maximum Countertop and Sink Thickness
2-3/16″
2-3/16″
2-3/16″
2-3/16″
2-1/4″
1-15/16″
Overall Height
8-1/2″
8-1/2″
8-1/2″
8-1/2″
8″
7-1/2″
Tailpiece Diameter
1-1/4″
1-1/4″
1-1/4″
1-1/4″
1-1/4″
1-1/4″
Available Finish
Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Matte Black
Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze,Matte Black,Antique Copper,Gold
Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Matte Black
Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Matte Black
Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Assembled with Basket Strainer: This drain stopper contains an anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collects hairs, jewelry, dirt to avoid clogging. The basket can also be cleaned very easily by simply pulling out the cap.
With Overflow, fits sink drain diameter of 1-5/8” to 1-3/4”. It does NOT fit for 1 – 1/2″ sink hole, please check the size of the sink hole before purchasing.
Premium Material and Finish: Constructed by solid brass material and anti-cracking stainless steel. Very durable; 4 layers of gorgeous coating finish. Anti-corrosion, scratching and rust-proof, ensuring a long time usage.
Water Leakage Proof: Thickened silicon gasket with excellent water sealing features.
Easy Installation and Operation: Simple construction, it can be easily installed by following our instruction attached with the products. Very easy for operating. Click the cover to seal, click again to drain.
