Top 10 Best bathroom sink drain screen Reviews

We focus on water-related products in kitchen and bathroom. Our vision is to provide customers with luxurious and comfortable products that makes customers enjoy water purity and luxury, which is just the connotation of our brand – Purelux.

This is a standard bathroom sink drain .

The cap and basket strainer are very easy to be pulled out. It is made of stainless steel, very durable. And also with this basket, you do not need to worry your rings, necklace or any other valuables to be washed away.

Installation is very easy by following our instruction attached.

Drain Body Material: Brass

Strainer Material: Stainess Steel

Overflow : Yes

Fits for 1-5/8” to 1-3/4” Sink Hole

Product Weight: 13.1 OZ

Tailpiece Length: 4.9″

Total Height: 8.35″

Key Features



Basket Strainer Inside

Collect stuffs such as hair, jewery to avoid clogging.

Material

Solid brass body structure, ensuring the durability

Four Layers of Excellent Coating finish

Very durable and beautiful appearance.

Quick Drainage

Water flow down quickly during washing.

Easy Installation



Simple construction for easy installation. You can do it by yourself. Now, let’s start.

First step. Detach the drain stopper.

Step 2. Insert the drain body to the sink hole.

Note: for more details please refer to the customer manual.

Step 3. Put the rubber gasket and brass nut to the body part under the sink in sequence. Use an adjustable wrench to tighten the nut.

Note: for more details please refer to the customer manual.

Step 4. Connect the tailpiece to the body. Then screw it in clockwise direction by hand.

Note: for more details please refer to the customer manual.

Model No.

DS205X

DS001X

DS001X

DS203X

DS002X

DS204X

With Overflow

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Drain Hole Size

1-5/8″ to 1-3/4″

1-5/8″ to 1-3/4″

1-5/8″ to 1-3/4″

1-1/2″ to 1-3/4″

1-1/2″ to 1-3/4″

1-1/2″ to 1-3/4″

Plug Diameter

2-1/2″

2-1/2″

2-1/2″

2-1/2″

1-3/8″

2-1/4″ (Flange Size)

Maximum Countertop and Sink Thickness

2-3/16″

2-3/16″

2-3/16″

2-3/16″

2-1/4″

1-15/16″

Overall Height

8-1/2″

8-1/2″

8-1/2″

8-1/2″

8″

7-1/2″

Tailpiece Diameter

1-1/4″

1-1/4″

1-1/4″

1-1/4″

1-1/4″

1-1/4″

Available Finish

Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Matte Black

Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze,Matte Black,Antique Copper,Gold

Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Matte Black

Chrome,Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Matte Black

Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze

Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze

Assembled with Basket Strainer: This drain stopper contains an anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collects hairs, jewelry, dirt to avoid clogging. The basket can also be cleaned very easily by simply pulling out the cap.

With Overflow, fits sink drain diameter of 1-5/8” to 1-3/4”. It does NOT fit for 1 – 1/2″ sink hole, please check the size of the sink hole before purchasing.

Premium Material and Finish: Constructed by solid brass material and anti-cracking stainless steel. Very durable; 4 layers of gorgeous coating finish. Anti-corrosion, scratching and rust-proof, ensuring a long time usage.

Water Leakage Proof: Thickened silicon gasket with excellent water sealing features.

Easy Installation and Operation: Simple construction, it can be easily installed by following our instruction attached with the products. Very easy for operating. Click the cover to seal, click again to drain.

