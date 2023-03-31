Top 10 Best bathroom sink drain cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Starfish Rubber Drain Strainers



These drain mats will protect all plums in your home. They are suitable for both the kitchen and the bathroom. Thanks to the original design and color solutions, these drain strainers will be an excellent choice for any interior.

The mats are made of high-quality rubber and are very durable. They are not easily damaged or broken. These accessories are easy to use and easy to clean.

Specifications:

Material: Rubber

Size: 5.9 x 5.9 inches

Color: White, blue and green

Package Includes:

3 x Starfish Rubber Drain Strainers

ORIGINAL DESIGN:

These rubber mats are designed in the shape of a starfish. This makes them suitable for any kitchen or bathroom decor. Thanks to their patterned grid design, these drain strainers become a functional and aesthetic choice.

GREAT GIFT IDEA:

You can present these mats to anyone who appreciates cleanliness, comfort and convenience in the kitchen or bathroom. They will be a great housewarming gift, or you can give them to your friends and family for no reason.

MULTIPURPOSE MATS:

These mats are very versatile to use. You can place them in the kitchen sink, in the bathroom sink, in the bathtub, in the shower drain, etc. They will protect the pipes from any debris, hair, leftovers, etc.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.98 x 5.67 x 0.43 inches; 1.66 Ounces

UPC‏:‎602401186323

ASIN‏:‎B01H8B3G0Y

