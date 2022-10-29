Top 10 Best bathroom sink drain brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Product Features:



SCIENTIFIC DESIGN

The basket is designed in scientific hollowed-out way ensures smooth flowing of sewage, rapid filtering of sundries and anti-clogging.

BUILD-IN STRAINER

This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.

EASY TO CLEAN

The drain will inevitably leave hair loss and some dirt. You can pull out the pop-up cap from the sink drain easily, and clean the dirt from the stopper easily.

ANTI-EXPLOSION

Anti-explosion and anti-cracking, integrally-molded and seamless thickened stainless steel pipe body.

NO WATER LEAKAGE

Thickened stepped silica-gel gasket, no glue needed, oxidation resistance and leakage proofing.

EASY INSTALLATION

The thickened and extended nut allow it to be mounted by bare hand easily.

Product Specifications:



-Body Material: SUS304 Stainless Steel

-Pop-up Stopper Material: Brass

-Stainer Material: Brass

-Overflow: YES

-Height (Pop Up Open): 8 21/32″ (220mm)

-Height (Drain Piece Only): 7 7/8″ (200mm)

-Diameter at Top: 2 19/32″ (66mm)

-Sink Hole Size Requirement: 1.46″~1.9″(1 29/64″ ~ 1 31/32″)

-Max. Sink Thickness: 1.97″ (50mm)

Package Includes:



-1 x Pop Up Drain Stopper with Strainer Basket

-1 x Plumber’s Tape

-1 x Installation Instruction

NOTICE:

All required gaskets, seals and brass mounting nut are included. Please make sure the gaskets are in the right position (please refer to product pictures or instructions) to avoid leakage.

Finish

Brushed Gold

Matte Black

Brushed Nickel

Chrome

Overflow

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max. Sink Thickness

1.97″ (50mm)

1.97″ (50mm)

1.97″ (50mm)

1.97″ (50mm)

Sink Hole Size Requirement

1.46″~1.9″(1 29/64″ ~ 1 31/32″)

1.46″~1.9″(1 29/64″ ~ 1 31/32″)

1.46″~1.9″(1 29/64″ ~ 1 31/32″)

1.46″~1.9″(1 29/64″ ~ 1 31/32″)

Body Material

SUS304 Stainless Steel

SUS304 Stainless Steel

SUS304 Stainless Steel

SUS304 Stainless Steel

