Top 10 Best bathroom shower chair with back Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Healthcare Deluxe Spa Shower Chair delivers a at ease and safe and sound remedy to any slide-chance men and women or seniors who have issues standing although showering. Built of solid 1″ anodized aluminium frame with angled legs and non skid rubber tips, this shower chair is both durable and long lasting. Its wide, contoured polyethylene seat gives great assist and cleanliness for individual in the course of use. The drainage holes on the seat is made to allow water to be drained successfully thus cutting down the risk of slipping. Our tool-totally free assembly also helps make it effortless for any one particular in the household to assemble for use within minutes. The Vaunn Professional medical Shower Chair is risk-free, hygienic, easy to use and rust resistant. The Vaunn Professional medical Deluxe Spa Shower Chair presents a snug and protected solution to any slide-risk persons or seniors who have complications standing although showering. Produced of powerful 1″ anodized aluminum body with angled legs and non-skid rubber suggestions, this shower chair is equally sturdy and strong. Its huge, contoured polystyrene seat delivers great guidance and cleanliness for folks throughout use. Drainage holes on the seat are built to enable h2o to drain proficiently, thereby lessening the chance of slips and falls. Our resource-free of charge assembly also can make it straightforward for anybody in the family members to assemble for use inside of minutes. The Vaunn Medical Shower Chair is protected, hygienic, simple to use and rust resistant. Seat Dimension: 12.75” x 17.75” Seat Top with Back Relaxation: 28.50” – 33.50” Seat Top to Floor: 16” – 21” Products Weight: 8.50 lbs. Max User Bodyweight: 250 lbs.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎17.5 x 17.5 x 12 inches 7.5 Pounds

Product product number‏:‎M725N-DLWH-CHVM-1V

Day Very first Available‏:‎April 11, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Vaunn

ASIN‏:‎B06Y5Z47HK

Resilient & Safe – NEW model shower chair is now made with weighty-duty anodized aluminum frame with a excess weight capacity of 250lbs (compare to competitors’ 200lbs)

Comfy: Superior-density, polyethylene seat with padded armrests provides amplified consolation and aid for customers

Flexible & Quick TO USE- Removable back again help and padded armrests with peak adjustable legs let end users to customize chair based on distinct tastes. Device absolutely free assembly. Quick to assemble and use

Light-weight & Moveable – Weighs 6lbs (with out back again assist) and 8lbs (with back guidance). Arrives with padded armrests to conveniently elevate or move the chair