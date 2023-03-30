Top 10 Best bathroom sets with shower curtain and rugs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Bath Fusion toilet sets will right away refresh weary bathroom décor with vivacious on-craze styles in rich, saturated colors. Regent 15-Piece Set features a trendy and present-day damask design and style in yellow and gray. 15-Piece Rest room Shower Set features (1) 72″ W x 72″ L shower curtain, (1) 18″ W x 30 L” bathtub rug, (1) 18 W” x 17 L” contour rug, and (12) shower curtain rings. Matching fabric-protected shower curtain rings match a standard curtain rod. Shower curtain liner and curtain rod sold separately. Slice-and-loop bathtub rugs function a skid-resistant backing and slip-resistant surface area for extra steadiness. Shower curtain: 100% polyester Tub rugs: 100% olefin. Machine washable. Imported.

Shower Curtain: 100% Polyester Rugs: 100% Olefin Rings: Polyester Fabric-coated Plastic

Imported

15-piece established consists of (1) 72″ W x 72″ L shower curtain, (1) 18″ W x 30 L” bathtub rug, (1) 18 W” x 17 L” contour rug, and (12) matching fabric-included shower curtain rings

Bath Fusion rest room sets will quickly refresh drained bathroom décor with vivacious on-development styles in loaded, saturated colors

Shower curtain liner advised (sold independently)

Tub rugs and shower curtain are machine washable generating cleaning a breeze