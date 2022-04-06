Top 10 Best bathroom scales digital weight accurate Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom scales digital weight accurate in 2022 Comparison Table
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less! As the #1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 8 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy of body weight scales
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 2 units of measurement (lb/kg) for your weighing convenience
- Minimal Design: Never Let a scale ruin your style. Place this scale in your bathroom, bedroom, or living room. It will complement the design of your living space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- An Easy Choice: Easy setup and easy function. Ready to go out of the box. Never question the process: an orange light means you’ve been weighed and green means it’s verified. You’ll never wonder if you chose the right scale: you’ll know you did.
- Always Accurate: Consistency is king, right? Our AccuCheck system never fails; accurate results every time you step on. Disrupting a scale is easier than you’d think, but AccuCheck can’t be disrupted.
- Simple and Stylish: Never let a scale cramp your style again. The simplistic, modern design of this scale fits right in with the decor of even the trendiest bathroom. You won’t have to hide it in the cabinet like every other scale you’ve owned.
- True Support: Our friendly team in St. Louis are industry experts at-the-ready to assist you with any questions that might arise about your scale. We take pride in our work and want you to have a wonderful experience from beginning to end.
- Beyond a Purchase: Yes, we design and produce high functioning, slick looking scales, but we value the positive impact of a purchase, on a global level, as much as anything. That’s why we only partner with ethical factories and ensure a portion of every sale is given back to a charity that aligns with the nature of what you’ll be using.
- Always Accurate: 4 high-precision sensors work together to give you trustworthy measurements down to a 0.1lb (0.05kg) graduation with 400lbs/180 kg Max. weight capacity.
- Step-On Technology: Step on the auto-calibrated platform and the bath scales give you precision, instant, consistent weighing results in pounds or kilograms.
- Easy to Use: Clear LED display is easy to read; Auto-on/off, auto-calibration, low battery & overload indication provide versatile functionality; Mini and slim design is easy to store.
- Design with Care: Round-corner design spare household members from sharp edges; 5mm tempered glass provides exceptional sturdiness; Sleek surface is easy to clean.
- Compact Size: Minimal, simple and slim design saves the space and is sturdy enough to hold up to 400 pounds. It looks great and easily fits into almost anywhere in your bathroom, bedroom or office.
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 8 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision technology. This scale is equipped with 4 high-precision sensors that provide a 0.1 lb / 0.05 kg accuracy
- Modern Design: The scale’s smooth line design fits in easily with your home. With 4 colors to choose from, you can choose how you would like to compliment your space
- { High Accuracy }---Equipped with 4 latest high precise sensors, iDOO bathroom scale provides accurate measurements within the difference of 0.2lb/0.1kg. The max capacity of this weight scale can up to 440 pounds, 8mm large tempered glass platform(13*12 inch) offers exceptional comfort and durability, easily meets your weight needs.
- { User Friendly Functions }---Adpots large LED backlit screen, iDOO scale offers large and clear numbers which are very easy to read. Smart step-on technology allows you to get instant readings when stepping on the scale. You can also enjoy convenient auto off/calibration, low battery and overload indication functions.
- { Unique Desgin }---If you are the one wants unique, the elegant marble design scale will the ideal choice for you. It can easily fits into almost everywhere in your bathroom, living room and office, strongly shows your unique taste. Round-corner design spare household members from sharp edges, sleek surface is very easy to clean.
- { User friendly safety Design }---4 anti-slip pads make sure the weighing platform stable while taking measurement, prevent slipping and protect your floor. Rounded corners make the scale look sleek, and they'll also protect family members from sharp corners. 8mm high-quality tempered glass is super durable and safe.
- { Super Convenience }---iDOO body weight scale comes with three pre-installed 1.5V AAA batteries. Simply remove the plastic strip to use this bathroom weight scale right now ! Three pre-installed 1.5V AAA batteries ensure long battery life.Please use iDOO scale on a hard and flat surface and not on a carpet.
- Measuring range: 11 lb-400 lb / 5kg-180kg / 28st, built with 4 high-precision sensors, delivering results in 0.1lb/0.05kg division.
- Ultra strong tempered glass with large comfortable size 11.8x11.8in platform to ensure reliable and safety measurement.
- Modern and sturdy design with extra large and high clarity LCD display 3.54x1.57in(90x40mm) in blue backlit, Easy to read digits even in the darkness condition.
- Step-on technology and auto-off function, get instant readings when stepping on the scale.
- 3XAAA batteries to ensure long battery life; Low battery and overload indicator.
- Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.
- 13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody's metrics change on Renpho app.
- User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.
- High-Quality Innovation. Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 396lbs, 180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes. DO NOT let the sides of the scale, especially the four corners of the surface tempered glass hit any object, and it is recommended to wrap the four corners of the glass with soft objects.
- Monitor your progress, unlimited users and baby weighing mode. Renpho connects with apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Use baby weighing mode for weighing baby or pets, 1 scale for whole family, support for adding unlimited users.
- Break the Mold: Fitness isn't about fitting into one mold, but it's often shown as a single result—your weight. This smart fitness scale provides 13 body composition measurements, including body fat ratio, muscle mass, BMI, and more, so you can pinpoint areas of improvement and finetune your fitness goals
- Consistent Accuracy: Tired of inaccurate scales? With over 8 years of innovation, Etekcity is a brand you can trust to provide reliable measurements, every time. With increments as small as 0.05 lb, you can weigh items as light as 0.22 lb with complete accuracy
- Immersive App Experience: Sync data with other fitness apps such as Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. With the free VeSync app, you can set goals and view progress graphs. Rest assured, VeSync will not share your personal information with any third parties
- One Scale for the Whole Family: With unlimited user profiles for family and friends, this scale is designed with everyone in mind! Please note this scale is not intended for use by professional athletes
- MEET YOUR FITNESS GOALS FASTER: Accurately monitor your body weight by stepping on the large 11.8” x 11.8” premium tempered glass platform to track your progress and reach your fitness goals faster.
- SIMPLE & CONVENIENT: The INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale is equipped with Auto-Calibrating sensors which provide you with precise measurements for you and your family every time.
- SMART FEATURES FOR SMART USERS: Body weight measurement readings should be hassle free, so your scale has Auto-On & Auto-Off sensing technology to save battery life.
- BE PROUD OF YOUR NEW BODY SCALE: We have designed its elegant look right here in Southern California, and have used a larger 3.6” LED display to allow for easy reading. Thanks to our fine quality materials and upgraded sensors it can now weigh up to 400 lbs (180 kgs).
- STAY CALM & GET YOUR TRACK ON: The INEVIFIT Digital Scale is made to stand the highest standards for the everyday user. You can rest assure that you will be given the ultimate INEVIFIT experience.
- 【SLEEK & SAFE DESIGN】This scale features a premium and sleek design with stainless steel look and a highly durable and easy-to-clean tempered glass top. 6mm thick tempered glass over the 11.8" x 11.8" large platform provides exceptional sturdiness, and round-corner design safeguards you and your family while adding a stylish touch.
- 【LARGE & CLEAR LED DISPLAY】 4.7" x 2" Large LED display of high brightness allows you to measure in any light condition and get a clear reading from any angle.
- 【HIGH PRECISION】 This scale is equipped with 4 high-precision sensors and measures in increments of 0.2lb/0.1kg, so you can only expect the most accurate and consistent weight measurements.
- 【MUTIFUNCTIONAL & SMART】 This scale comes with smart features including Step-On & Auto-Off, auto-calibration, and low battery and overload indication.
- 【MEASUREMENT TIPS】For best accuracy, please place the scale on a hard and flat surface. Avoid carpet or soft surface. Step onto the scale to turn on, then step off to let the scale calibrate. Note that weight may fluctuate throughout the day.
Our Best Choice: EatSmart Precision 550 Pound Extra-High Capacity Digital Bathroom Scale with Extra-Wide Platform
The Eat Smart Precision 550 tops the charts with its extra high 550 lb. capacity, the highest capacity in the market. This scale's generous 15" x 13" platform easily accommodates all foot sizes, provides comfort and stability, and is sturdily built with a black glass base and stainless steel, fingerprint-resistant platform. This scale is so sturdy, in fact, that it weighs almost 8 pounds! Four precision sensors and proprietary step-on technology ensure instant and accurate measurements in .2 lb. or .1 kg increments, eliminating the need to tap on the scale and wait for it to calibrate before stepping on. Once your weight has been taken, the scale will beep three times and hold your reading on the bright blue 3″ x 1.25″ LCD display, allowing more time for you to step off the scale and view your weight without rushing. After a few seconds, the scale's auto off feature will activate to power off the scale and save battery power. Backed by the EatSmart 100% warranty. Please contact us for help or troubleshooting your scale.
Generous and secure platform: 15″x 13″ extra wide platform provides comfort for most foot sizes, with a fingerprint resistant stainless steel surface on a glass base
Oversized readout: Extra large 3.5″ x 2.25″ LCD readout with bright blue backlight, enhances readability from a distance plus is easily read in low light rooms
High capacity: Provides accurate readings up to an extra high 550 lb (250 kg), reading in .2 lb (.1 kg) increments – the highest in the industry today – provided by 4 precision sensors that are engineered to the highest standards
What's included: Step on technology, which takes instant weight readings, auto off feature extends the battery life, 3 AAA batteries and an easy to follow instruction booklet
Practical hints: Calibration is important for initial use. After inserting batteries, place scale on non-carpeted floor, press scale to turn on and allow to turn off. Follow this tip when the scale has been moved. We recommend weighing yourself at the same time, wearing similar clothing for best results. Note that weights can fluctuate throughout the day.