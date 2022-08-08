Top 10 Best bathroom scale 500 lbs capacity Reviews

Top 10 Rated bathroom scale 500 lbs capacity in 2022 Comparison Table
- Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.
- 13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody's metrics change on Renpho app.
- User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.
- High-Quality Innovation. Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 400lbs, 180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes. DO NOT let the sides of the scale, especially the four corners of the surface tempered glass hit any object, and it is recommended to wrap the four corners of the glass with soft objects.
- Monitor your progress, unlimited users and baby weighing mode. Renpho connects with apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Use baby weighing mode for weighing baby or pets, 1 scale for whole family, support for adding unlimited users.
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 8 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy of body weight scales
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 2 units of measurement (lb/kg) for your weighing convenience
- Minimal Design: Never Let a scale ruin your style. Place this scale in your bathroom, bedroom, or living room. It will complement the design of your living space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- Modern Design: The scale’s smooth line design fits in easily with your home. With 4 colors to choose from, you can choose how you would like to compliment your space
- FIRST RATE QUALITY: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 SELLING BRAND of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- CONSISTENT ACCURACY: Tired of inaccurate scales. Our scale can offer you increments down to 0.05lb (0.02kg) for objects between 0.22lb and 22lb, and 0.1lb (0.05kg) for objects between 22lb and 400lb. With over 8 YEARS OF INNOVATION, Etekcity is a brand you can always trust
- 13 ESSENTIAL BIOMETRICS: Fitness isn't about fitting into one mold, but it's often shown as a single result—your weight. This smart fitness scale provides 13 body composition measurements, including body fat ratio, muscle mass, BMI, and more, so you can pinpoint areas of improvement and finetune your fitness goals
- JUST ASK ALEXA: Let the results speak for themselves—Connect the VeSync app to Amazon Alexa to get your question answered
- IMMERSIVE APP EXPERIENCE: Sync data with other fitness apps such as Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, FitBit and MyFitnessPal. With the free VeSync app, you can set goals and view progress graphs. REST ASSURED, VeSync will not share your personal information with any third parties
- Keep Tracking Changes with a Glance - Always keep an eye on your body to help you reach your goal. The Fitdays app provides detailed charts and saves historical data to track the changes of your body composition over days, weeks, months or even years. Reach your goals with Bveiugn scales for body weight.
- 13 Essential Body Composition - The smart scale not only shows weight but also BMI, body fat, subcutaneous fat, body water, protein, BMR, body age etc., by electrical Bio-Impedance Measurement Technology. The data will sync to the app when your phone and scale connect successfully. It makes you know more data clearly about your body in time and track progress easily on your phone.
- High Accurate Scale - equipped with 4 high precision sensors and 4 good sensitive electrodes, with advanced technology to ensure your accurate readings with division at 0.2lb/100g, up to maximum capacity 400lb/180kg in 0.1 lb/0.05kg increments. With low power / overload indication, step-on technology and 2xAAA batteries included.
- Sync with Health Apps - Free download FITDAYS app on IOS and Android, and FITDAYS app can easily sync with other fitness Apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, Fitbit and so on, which let you store and share your data more conveniently. Fitdays App allows you to create unlimited profiles 24 Users for your family and friends with only one smart scale. It is very helpful and convenient for those who keep fit and do health sports for improvement goal.
- Larger platform more stable - The 6mm tempered glass and 11.8 × 10.2 inches surface are thicker and larger than most others, which makes it more comfortable and safer to stand on, and more clearly to see the White LED display data.
- Always Accurate: 4 high-precision sensors work together to give you trustworthy measurements down to a 0.1lb (0.05kg) graduation with 400lbs/180 kg Max. weight capacity.
- Step-On Technology: Step on the auto-calibrated platform and the bath scales give you precision, instant, consistent weighing results in pounds or kilograms.
- Easy to Use: Clear LED display is easy to read; Auto-on/off, auto-calibration, low battery & overload indication provide versatile functionality; Mini and slim design is easy to store.
- Design with Care: Round-corner design spare household members from sharp edges; 5mm tempered glass provides exceptional sturdiness; Sleek surface is easy to clean.
- Compact Size: Minimal, simple and slim design saves the space and is sturdy enough to hold up to 400 pounds. It looks great and easily fits into almost anywhere in your bathroom, bedroom or office.
- Works with Fitness App: Bathroom scale with easy operation, download the Fitindex app, sync your data with Apple Health, FitBit, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and Apple Watch to track progress
- 13 Body Composition: Scale for body weight get 13 essential measurements including body weight, Body Fat, Water, Muscle Mass, BMI, BMR, Bone Mass. Accurate data help you fully understand your physical condition
- Do it together with Unlimited Users: Baby mode of the helps to weigh and track your baby's or pet's growth. This weight scale also allows the whole family to share a scale together with unique user-profiles and to better know their body metrics
- High Precision: Smart digital scales provide accurate measurement data up to 396lbs in 0.2 lb/0.05kg increments with high-quality tempered glass, auto-calibration, and step-on technology.
- Set A Goal: Our Smart scale monitor your fitness trends on the fitindex app. Export data in CSV for long-term storage, manually enter data, etc. Perfect for a bodybuilder, weight loser, junior and teenager, etc
- HIGH ACCURACY GUARANTEE - Benefiting from over 20years scale professional experience, we designed the scale with best-in-class technology and expertise, and proudly guarantee high accuracy at 0.1lb/0.05kg increment throughout the scale lifecycle.
- EASY TO USE - The bathroom scale utilized up-to-date digital technology, along with many friendly features, including: auto calibration, auto step-on, auto power off, delicately clear glass design with full size in 11.8"x 11.8" (300x300mm), 3*AAA batteries included, 3 units switch: lb/kg/st, and high precision in full weighing range.
- SUPER HIGH CLARITY LCD - The digital scale is equipped with super high clarity LCD by extra large size:3.54x1.57in (90x40mm) in blue backlit, specialized for easily viewing numbers in any conditions, and kept the same brightness throughout batteries’ lifecycle.
- ORIGINAL DESIGN - The weight scale is our original design with the idea: Smiling for Our Tiny Happy Moments. Our whole team sincerely wishes it is not only the perfect scale for keeping us fit, but also keeping us smiling.
- BEYOND OUR DIGITAL SCALES - Our factory was established in 2001. Our first-class quality and social management system has been certified by ISO and Social Accountability. All Vitafit products are supported by our US customer service center in the heartland state Missouri. Vitafit: Inspired by Life, for Better Life.
- SYNCS WITH FITNESS App - Syncing with easy-to-use app & supporting Bluetooth 4.0, Android 4.3 & IOS 9.0 or above system, this smart scale body fat digital scale can feed your health body fat scale data to your favorite fitness app including APPIE HEALTH, GOOGLE FIT & FITBIT app – already used by over millions satisfied users
- 1 Step, 14 Key Body Composition Analysis; The weight scale with body fat and water weight can tell you 14 essential body compositions including weight, body fat %, body type, visceral fat, body water %, muscle mass, bone mass, BMR, BIM, metabolic age; Clear trend graphs allow you to track progress easily with your fingertips and stay motivated along your fitness journey only by 1 simple step to arboleaf digital Bluetooth weight scale
- Highly Accurate, Fully Automatic; 4 high precision sensors and 4 sensitive electrodes together ensure arboleaf smart scale accurate and consistent body composition analysis; Just step on the body weight scales to get timely readings, no more tapping to activate scale with body fat and water weight; Auto-connection, auto-recognition, auto ON/OFF, auto-calibration, low battery and overload indication of this bathroom scale; Just a simple and easy step towards a healthier lifestyle
- One Arboleaf Scale, Unlimited Users; You can weigh yourself on this BMI body fat scale without your phone, and the data will sync to App once it connects to the electronic scales for body weight again; Our multi-user friendly Bluetooth scales for people can intelligently identify user and match digital scale Bluetooth data to corresponding user profile, which allows your families to share 1 arboleaf digital scale for seamlessly tracking weight loss progress and improving health condition
- U.S.-based Company Comprehensively Understands Americans; As a U.S.-based co. which emphasizes quality, we always consider from the perspective of our people; Tailored for Americans, our body composition scales are made in a larger platform which is 11.8*11.8 in, longer than the average size of Americans' feet and enough to cover whole feet, thicker temper glasses, and higher standard; Besides, as a local company, we understand you deeply and respond to you timely
- #1 BEST-SELLING SMART SCALE In the US. One of the smartest digital scales for body weight, making it a bathroom essential and home must haves in electronic scale. fsa/hsa eligible
- BODY COMPOSITION - The withings scale functions as a bmi measurement tool or body fat analyzer. This bathroom scale monitors weight, measures body fat & water %, muscle & more. It's a fitindex scale.
- HIGHLY COMPATIBLE digital bathroom scale- This digital bluetooth scale, unlike other bathroom scales, syncs with apple watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps incl. Apple health & more
- AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION - Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free health Mate app. Making it easy to keep track at home workout progress. An Amazon must haves.
- ACCURATE WEIGHING - Wi-Fi to ensures your measurement on this body weight scale is accurate & position control technology guides you to getting a precise weight measurement to 100g .
Our Best Choice: Ozeri ProMax 560 lbs / 255 kg Bath Scale, with 0.1 lbs / 0.05 kg Sensor Technology, and Body Tape Measure & Fat Caliper, Silver
[ad_1] The Ozeri ProMax 560 lbs (255 kg) Electronic Bathtub Scale characteristics the maximum weighing capacity for the most demanding muscle mass-creating and pounds-loss programs. Equipped with automobile calibration and 50 gram sensor technology, the Ozeri ProMax Scale boast weighing precision ability of .1 lbs / .05 kg – a 100% improvement about the .2 lbs / .1 kg graduation found on common fat scales. The Ozeri ProMax utilizes 4 custom engineered sensors to seize weights up to 560 lbs or 255 kg, with field-primary 50 gram graduation accuracy. It correctly shows effects on its hottest technology 4.3″ blue backlight Lcd, furnishing crystal clear and straightforward-to-read results under all ambient light circumstances, and from pretty much any angle. Strengthened with 8mm impact-resistant tempered glass, and licensed by global tests business TUV less than 1000’s of demanding compressions, the Ozeri ProMax 560 lbs (255 kg) Digital Bathtub Scale brings together precision, simplicity-of-use and sturdiness. It ships with a totally free Overall body Tape Measure and Overall body Body fat Caliper, and features non-slip toes that will not scratch floors, as nicely as a convenient unit button to switch concerning lbs, kgs, and st. The Ozeri ProMax conserves battery daily life with computerized ability off, and runs on 4 AAA batteries (batteries bundled). Basically, Every thing you will need, backed by Ozeri’s 100% Trouble-Absolutely free Gratification Warranty.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:12.75 x 1.5 x 12.25 inches 5.25 Lbs
Merchandise model number:ZB22
Batteries:4 AAA batteries expected. (bundled)
Day Very first Available:April 20, 2016
Manufacturer:Ozeri Overall health
ASIN:B01EK9CXZ6
Region of Origin:China
Domestic Transport:Now, item can be transported only in the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, be sure to examine with the maker pertaining to guarantee and assistance concerns.Intercontinental Transport:This merchandise can be shipped to pick out countries outside the house of the U.S. Study Additional
Immediately calibrates, and ships with a Reward Body Tape Measure, and a Free of charge Human body Body fat Caliper.
Significant 4.3″ blue backlight Lcd presents quick and simply viewable results, irrespective of ambient mild or angle.
Options an outsized system manufactured of uniform 8 mm affect-resistant tempered glass, non-slip toes that will not scratch floors, and a effortless unit Button to switch between lbs, kg, and st.
Quickly powers off to conserve battery existence, and ships with 4 AAA batteries. Just, All the things you have to have, backed by Ozeri’s 100% Inconvenience-Free of charge Satisfaction Promise.