Top 10 Best bathroom scale 400 lb capacity Reviews

- High-accuracy sensor and rubber-textured handle surface. Capacity: 110lb/50kg, Graduation: 0.1lb/50g
- Avoid Overweight Fees: Hook your suitcased for instant weight and save time before you wait in line
- Built for Travel: Weight before you go and fit the scale in pockets without adding excessive weight
- Thermometer temperature sensor in both F° and C°. Know your delicate luggage is in an ideal climate
- Tare and auto-off functions included to preserve both time and energy; Low battery and overload indication; Automatically lock weight results
- Newly enhanced weighing technology now measures to the nearest 50 grams (0.1 lbs / 0.05 kg), with a maximum weight of 440 pounds (200 kilograms).
- Now includes a Tare Button for quick and easy weighing of your infant, pet or luggage item.
- Convenient unit button switches between lbs, kg and British st.
- Bright LCD screen provides immediate and easy-to-read results throughout the day.
- Sturdy design made of impact-resistant tempered glass, with Step-on Activation for immediate weight measurements.
- Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users. (FSA / HSA eligible)
- 13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody's metrics change on Renpho app.
- User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 and above.
- High-Quality Innovation. Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 400lbs, 180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes. DO NOT let the sides of the scale, especially the four corners of the surface tempered glass hit any object, and it is recommended to wrap the four corners of the glass with soft objects.
- Monitor your progress, unlimited users and baby weighing mode. Renpho connects with apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Use baby weighing mode for weighing baby or pets, 1 scale for whole family, support for adding unlimited users.
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy of body weight scales
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 2 units of measurement (lb/kg) for your weighing convenience
- Minimal Design: Never Let a scale ruin your style. Place this scale in your bathroom, bedroom, or living room. It will complement the design of your living space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- FSA / HSA eligible
- FIRST RATE QUALITY: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 SELLING BRAND of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- CONSISTENT ACCURACY: Tired of inaccurate scales. Our scale can offer you increments down to 0.05lb (0.02kg) for objects between 0.22lb and 22lb, and 0.1lb (0.05kg) for objects between 22lb and 400lb. With over 10 YEARS OF INNOVATION, Etekcity is a brand you can always trust
- 13 ESSENTIAL BIOMETRICS: Fitness isn't about fitting into one mold, but it's often shown as a single result—your weight. This smart fitness scale provides 13 body composition measurements, including body fat ratio, muscle mass, BMI, and more, so you can pinpoint areas of improvement and finetune your fitness goals
- JUST ASK ALEXA: Let the results speak for themselves—Connect the VeSync app to Amazon Alexa to get your question answered
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision technology. This scale is equipped with 4 high-precision sensors that provide a 0.1 lb / 0.05 kg accuracy
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 3 units of measurement (lb/kg/st) for your weighing convenience
- Modern Design: The scale’s smooth line design fits in easily with your home. With 4 colors to choose from, you can choose how you would like to compliment your space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- MEET YOUR FITNESS GOALS FASTER: Accurately monitor your body weight by stepping on the large 11.8” x 11.8” premium tempered glass platform to track your progress and reach your fitness goals faster.
- SIMPLE & CONVENIENT: The INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale is equipped with Auto-Calibrating sensors which provide you with precise measurements for you and your family every time.
- SMART FEATURES FOR SMART USERS: Body weight measurement readings should be hassle free, so your scale has Auto-On & Auto-Off sensing technology to save battery life.
- BE PROUD OF YOUR NEW BODY SCALE: We have designed its elegant look right here in Southern California, and have used a larger 3.6” LED display to allow for easy reading. Thanks to our fine quality materials and upgraded sensors it can now weigh up to 400 lbs (180 kgs).
- STAY CALM & GET YOUR TRACK ON: The INEVIFIT Digital Scale is made to stand the highest standards for the everyday user. You can rest assure that you will be given the ultimate INEVIFIT experience.
- Keep Tracking Changes with a Glance - Always keep an eye on your body to help you reach your goal. The Fitdays app provides detailed charts and saves historical data to track the changes of your body composition over days, weeks, months or even years. Reach your goals with Bveiugn scales for body weight.
- 13 Essential Body Composition - The smart scale not only shows weight but also BMI, body fat, subcutaneous fat, body water, protein, BMR, body age etc., by electrical Bio-Impedance Measurement Technology. The data will sync to the app when your phone and scale connect successfully. It makes you know more data clearly about your body in time and track progress easily on your phone.
- High Accurate Scale - equipped with 4 high precision sensors and 4 good sensitive electrodes, with advanced technology to ensure your accurate readings with division at 0.2lb/100g, up to maximum capacity 400lb/180kg in 0.1 lb/0.05kg increments. With low power / overload indication, step-on technology and 2xAAA batteries included.
- Sync with Health Apps - Free download FITDAYS app on IOS and Android, and FITDAYS app can easily sync with other fitness Apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, Fitbit and so on, which let you store and share your data more conveniently. Fitdays App allows you to create unlimited profiles 24 Users for your family and friends with only one smart scale. It is very helpful and convenient for those who keep fit and do health sports for improvement goal.
- Larger platform more stable - The 6mm tempered glass and 11.8 × 10.2 inches surface are thicker and larger than most others, which makes it more comfortable and safer to stand on, and more clearly to see the White LED display data.
- Always Accurate: 4 high-precision sensors work together to give you trustworthy measurements down to a 0.1lb (0.05kg) graduation with 400lbs/180 kg Max. weight capacity.
- Step-On Technology: Step on the auto-calibrated platform and the bath scales give you precision, instant, consistent weighing results in pounds or kilograms.
- Easy to Use: Clear LED display is easy to read; Auto-on/off, auto-calibration, low battery & overload indication provide versatile functionality; Mini and slim design is easy to store.
- Design with Care: Round-corner design spare household members from sharp edges; 5mm tempered glass provides exceptional sturdiness; Sleek surface is easy to clean.
- Compact Size: Minimal, simple and slim design saves the space and is sturdy enough to hold up to 400 pounds. It looks great and easily fits into almost anywhere in your bathroom, bedroom or office.
- Use with Ease: Easy Installation and Setup, our smart weighing scale is suitable for beginners. Faster to get your precise measurement metrics data on your phone without complicated pairing steps. Step-on technology, auto on/off function, auto-calibration and low battery indicator. Easy to read large LED display and clean.
- Designed for You: The FITINDEX App supports Unlimited Users and Baby WEIGHING Mode, set goals, monitor your fitness progress with graphs, and export data in CSV. The Bluetooth weight machine for people helps motivated weight loss, muscle gain, workout, and great use for family and friends.
- Digital Scales for Body Weight and Fat: 13 body composition measurements including weight, body fat ratio, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, bone mass, and more. Fitindex body fat scale with smart app provides data reference and makes you know more data clearly about health conditions.
- High Precision Scale: This digital weight scale provides accurate measurements up to 400lb (180kg) in 0.2lb (0.05kg) increments. 4 highly sensitive electrodes combined with the latest technology give you accurate body composition analysis. Be sure to place the bathroom scale on a flat and hard platform to weigh.
- Work with Fitness Apps: Sync data with Apple Health, FitBit, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and Apple Watch to track progress. Download the FITINDEX App via the App Store or Google Play. Please be assured that FITINDEX will not share your personal information with any third parties.
Our Best Choice: WW Scales by Conair Digital Glass Bathroom Scale, 400 Lbs. Capacity
[ad_1] WW Scales by Conair Electronic glass bathroom scale that includes a significant quick-to-read through, 1.5 inch electronic display, and a Stylish apparent glass with silver accented frame. This rest room scale attributes a strong system, sized 11.9 inches by 11.9 inches and has a 400 pound potential. This scale fits perfectly with most toilet decor and is straightforward to use. Simply put on a difficult, flat surface area, faucet to convert on, and action on. One particular long-lifestyle lithium battery (CR2032) is included.
Easy And Exact: Whether you happen to be looking to get, get rid of, or preserve your bodyweight, the accuracy of our electronic rest room scale makes it an excellent resource for helping you achieve your own health and fitness and exercise aim
Keep On Observe: With a vast variety of digital scales that measure overall body body fat, bone mass, track BMI and a lot more, WW Scales aid you keep your fat management objectives on track
Wellness That Operates: Weight Watchers Reimagined We are listed here to inspire you with practical equipment, a supportive community and meals you may really like Welcome to Wellness that Operates WW Scales by Conair
Wellness and Wellness: Prioritize wellbeing and self treatment at dwelling Conair’s multitasking scales, massagers, heating pads, foot baths and sound remedy items will aid keep you calm and on monitor