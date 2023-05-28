Top 10 Best bathroom rugs and towels sets Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Ring Spun 100% Cotton for Smoothness



Doesn’t it feel so refreshing to wrap yourself in a soft, absorbent, fluffy bath towel after a warm shower?

Our luxurious and elegant towels are sure to enhance your bathing experience even more!

Made of 100% cotton fabric, these towels possess breathable characteristics which make them perfect for your hands and body.

Being terry in nature, these weaves are the most absorbent of all kinds with thread loops on both sides that create extra surface area for completely drying off your hands and body.

A Touch of Sophistication



with Viscose Woven Stripes

Featuring a stunning viscose striped design, these towels enhance the look of your spaces and give them a touch of luxury and elegance. You can choose from a variety of attractive colors to go with the décor of your home, spa, or gym. These towels can also make a perfect housewarming or wedding gift.

Bath Towels: 27 by 54 inches

Hand Towels: 16 by 28 inches

Washcloths: 12 by 12 inches

Complete Set

This 8-piece Luxurious Towel Set by Utopia Towels provides a complete package of four washcloths, two bath towels, and two hand towels to meet all your needs. Turn to this set for a plush and fluffy feel when drying your hands and face. Our towels and washcloths aim to keep you clean and dry you off while adding to the look of your bathroom simultaneously.

Double Stitched Hemmed Finishing



The towels come with double stitched hemmed finishing for less amount of disintegration after washing. It results in long-lasting and durable towels. The towels are made with combed, ring-spun cotton and 2 ply yarn.

Washing Instructions

To make sure that your towels stay fresh, you need to wash and dry them properly. Proper washing and drying are going to make sure that they stay dry for a longer time. Follow the instructions below while washing your towels:

Before you start using your towels, it is advised to wash them to remove the excessive lint that is left over during the manufacturing process. In order to decrease the risk of color bleeding use half the amount of detergent that you would normally use along with ½ to 1 cup of white vinegar (about 120-240 mL).Wash towels separately from all other items of clothing as it will decrease the transfer of towel lint to other clothing.Use warm water to wash towels in order to avoid color bleeding.Always use a mild detergent when washing towels.Do not use fabric softeners as they decrease the life and fluffiness of your towel by breaking down the fabric.Do not use bleach at any stage of washing and drying.

Drying Instructions

Before drying your towels, toss them lightly to make sure that the fibers on the surface of the towels stay fluffy. After that, follow the instructions below to dry your towels:

If you are using a dryer, use the high heat setting. Be careful though, you should not over-dry the towels. You should remove the towels from the dryer when they are 95% to 97% percent dry.Hang them up afterward in an area with good air flow. If towels are damp, you should never hang them over one another.Dry the towels immediately after washing them. You can rotate and turn over your towels periodically to ensure even drying.It is best to dry your towels in direct sunlight. Do not use iron on these towels.

SET OF 8 Towels – Includes 2 bath towels, each measuring 27 x 54 inches; 2 hand towels, each measuring 16 x 28 inches and 4 washcloths, each measuring 12 x 12 inches

HIGHLY ABSORBENT TOWELS – Our 600GSM high density towels are ultra absorbent and fast drying. Gives your skin a soft and delicate touch while absorbing all traces of moisture efficiently

100% RING SPUN COTTON – These luxurious towels are made of 100% cotton giving you a super soft feel every time you use them. The surface is smooth and not easy to shed, adding to their durability

ELEGANT VISCOSE STRIPED DESIGN – Elegantly designed viscose woven stripes have a brilliant shine and add to the luxurious look of the towels. They are sure to give your bathrooms, spas and kitchen a touch of sophistication

CARE INSTRUCTIONS – Machine wash the towels in warm water using mild detergent and tumble dry on low setting; recommended to dry immediately. Do not use bleach, fabric softeners, or iron the towels as it may damage their quality. Always wash the towels separately to minimize lint