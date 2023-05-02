Top 10 Best bathroom rugs and toilet seat covers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Merchandise Description:

Material: Extra delicate shaggy microfiber material +.4 inches sponge+ skid resistant PVC dots backing

Thickness: .4 inches

Colour: Gray/Beige/Black/Khaki, 4 colors for you to choose from.

Attributes: Ultra Gentle

The thick and soft sponge of these rugs massages your toes every time you step foot out of the shower or bathtub!

Can help you away from the cold rest room floor, bringing you a comfy knowledge.

Extremely Absorbent

Tremendous plush and .4″ thick sponge mat, dampness is trapped in the mat’s deep pile,

allowing for the rug to dry rapidly and cleanly, give you a warm, dry, and balanced house.

Anti-Slip PVC dots Backing

The non-slip base is produced of higher-good quality PVC dots, has slip resistance on the ground surface area.

The durable non-slip backing will not fade, delivers included peace of thoughts when made use of with little ones/young ones or elders.

Machine Washable and Dry

Our toilet rugs and mats sets are uncomplicated to clean. Equipment clean with cold h2o and moderate detergent tumble dry at small velocity or hang dry.

3 Pieces Set Package:

-Bath Mat: 19.68 x 31.50 inch (50*80cm)

-Lid Seat Deal with: 19 x 20 inch (48.26*50.8cm)

-U-Condition Contour Mat: 19.68 x 15.75 inch (50*40cm)

-1 Pcs x PVC Metal Wire Bag

【0.4″ THICKNESS Amazingly SOFT】These rest room rugs and mats sets are manufactured of 100% microfiber plush + .4” sponge, undertake the thickening system, at ease to touch like you might be walking on clouds when you step on them

【3 PCS Bathtub RUG SET】1 full edge elastic style rest room include – 19 x 20 inch, 1 u-shape contour mat-19.68 x 15.75 inch and 1 bath mat – 19.68 x 31.50 inch. Further smooth shaggy microfiber material will help preserve your flooring from dripping water whilst you might be stepping out of the bath, shower, or obtaining ready by the sink

【NON-SKID PVC DOTS BACKING】Our tub rugs for the bathroom are built of higher-high quality anti-skid PVC dots rubber backing, reduce shifting and skidding to continue to keep you far more protected and cozy. Lavatory rug bathroom set is your best choice！

【WIDE Application OF USE】Bathroom rug sets 3 piece. The common and minimalist style lends a chic rich decor element to your bathroom. Wonderful for rest room decor, self-importance, holiday dwelling, master lavatory, little ones lavatory, visitor suite, front of the sink, or at any put in your property. Delivers a charming and snug experience for your household

【CREATE YOUR Lavatory STYLE】With 4 colors to choose from, you will conveniently locate rugs to coordinate with your decor! If you are at all unsatisfied with our item, make sure you make contact with us by using Amazon and we will be pleased to serve you.