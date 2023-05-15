Top 10 Best bathroom rugs 24 x 40 Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Suchtale Large Bathroom Rug Extra Soft and Absorbent Shaggy Bathroom Mat (24 x 40, Brown) Machine Washable Microfiber Bath Mat for Bathroom, Non Slip Bath Mat, Luxury Bathroom Floor Mats Rubber Back
Top 10 Rated bathroom rugs 24 x 40 in 2023 Comparison Table
- [Heavy Density Microfiber] The bath mats are made up of 1.18-inch height premium thick, soft and fluffy microfiber, where with the help of unique fiber locking technique, the fluff is thicker, making it great for bathroom, vanity, vacation home, master bedroom, kids’ bathroom, guest suite.
- [Non-Skid TPR Backing] The mat is equipped with TP rubber backing and not PVC or glue, to provide you with slip free experience and durability. Please note not to place the mat on wet surface and make sure that the floors are dry underneath the rug, to prevent slippage.
- [Ultra-Absorbent & Quick Dry] The soft shaggy microfiber fabric, will not let the water drip on to the floors, when you are stepping out of your bath, shower or getting ready by the sink. Further, there is moisture trapped inside the mat’s deep pile, which allows the rug to dry quickly and cleanly.
- [Easy Maintenance] OLANLY bathroom mats can be machine washed separately with cold water, mild detergent which has no chlorine or bleach and tumble dry on low speed or hang dry. Also, the color will not fade and will stay vibrant for many years even with after washing and drying many times.
- [Beautiful Décor, Gifting & Multipurpose] The mats have unique gradient color stripe design, to provide beautiful décor to nearly any space in your bathroom. The mats work perfectly in front of your single or double sink, shower, bathtub or anywhere you want to have support and warmth for your feet. Further, the mats make a perfect gifting choice for your friends and family during Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father ’s Day or any other special occasion.
- Patented Design with Powerful Suction Grip : a bathmat designed to securely stay in place; the patented mat features hundreds of suction cups that effectively help secure the mat to your tub or shower floor
- Easy Water Drainage: hundreds of drainage holes allow for water to easily flow under the mat and towards the drain, helping to prevent water from sitting stagnant under the mat in your tub
- Textured and BPA-Free: the mat is constructed from BPA free materials; it features a unique hexagon design with a pebble textured topside that is soft on feet; bathmat is soft, flexible, and perfect for the whole family
- Oversized and Machine Washable: the bathmat is so easy to clean, simply machine wash and air dry; you can easily air dry the bathmat by hanging it over the side of the tub; generously sized mat measures 35 by 16 inches; much larger and longer than others, providing excellent coverage
- For all Tubs: bathmat fits all kinds of tubs and inserts; only install on smooth, clean, non textured and non tiled surfaces; not for use on newly refinished tubs, shower pans, or similar surfaces
- Extra large bathtub mats: No chemical smell, vinyl quality material. Heavy duty and standard dimensions and rectangle's shape makes it lays flat in any smooth bathtub floors.
- Non-slip shower mats with hundreds of suction cups: YINENN anti-slip bath mats features 200 suction cups that help hold in place on smooth surfaces. Powerful suction cups offer 360 degree safety protection for users. YINENN bathtub mat is a great choice for the home, gym, spa and more!
- Multifunctional and utility: looks like pebble design, provide massage experience in shower time as it comes with 200 suction cups, featuring necessary anti-slip function, meanwhile YINENN extra large mat is 40 inch x 16 inch which provides excellent coverage and also features small holes throughout to allow water to circulate.
- Machine washable and durable: YINENN bath mat consists of 176 drain holes, machine washable to facilitate hassle-free maintenance. To clean at any time, simply toss the mat into the machine and enjoy its fresh appearance. Air dry for years of safe, healthy, hassle-free to use.
- Warning: YINENN bathtub mat only attach to smooth and clean surface. Don't for use on textured, tiled, or non-smooth surfaces. Do not use bath oils in case of slipping.It's recommend to allow the mat to air out in a well ventilated area for 24 hours before use if you encounter a strong odor when the package is first opened.
- Non-Slip PVC Bottom - Non slip bottom features high quality mesh PVC material to prevent the mat from shifting and skidding, protecting you and family from any slipping in the bathroom. WARNING: Place mat on CLEAN DRY FLAT FLOOR ONLY. Water under rug can cause it to slip. Always keep bottom of rug dry.
- Soft & Warm - our bath mat for home is constructed with thousands of individual polyester shags, sink your toes into the comfortable contentment of a bathtoom floor mat from threshold. Soft pile that soothes tired foot and shields toes from the cold floor.
- Ultra Absorbent - SONORO KATE Bathroom mats are made of thousands of ultra-soft individual microfiber shags. The thick chenille fabric absorbs water quickly to help save your floors from dripping water while you're getting out of the bath, shower or getting ready by the sink; Moisture is trapped in the mat's 1.16'' deep piles, allowing the bath rug to dry quickly and cleanly.
- Machine Wash & Dry - our bathroom rug is easy to clean. Machine wash with cold water and mild detergent ,tumble dry at low speed or hang dry. Color will stay vibrant for many years no matter how many times you wash and dry!
- CREATE YOUR BATHROOM OASIS - Our bathroom rugs are available in a variety of colors and sizes, and you can always find the right rug to decorate! Plus, If you are at all unsatisfied with your product, please contact usand we will be happy to provide you with your choice of a replacement or refund. We stand by our products 100% and want our customers to love them as much as we do!
- [ MUD & DIRT-FREE FLOORS ] Keep your entryway clean and clutter-free with this microfiber entrance rug from Muddy Mat - the ideal welcome trapper mat essential to wipe any messy paw prints and sludge from boots and shoes. Gone are the days of getting on your knees to wipe and rub mud from dog's plush paws with a pile of dirty rugs.
- [ SOFT and COZY TO STEP ON ] Experience the height of comfort as your feet touch our plush chenille mat. Great to use not only for your bathroom and shower but also for your kitchen, patio, living room, and bedroom. You may also use this as a pet mat for your furry dogs and cats to feel warmth and high comfort.
- [ ULTRA MOISTURE ABSORBENT ] designed with a thick layer of plush 1-inch chenille that soaks up to 5X its weight for maximum water absorption ideal for trapping liquid from shower floors and wet spills from pets.
- [ SUPERIOR GRIP ANTI-SLIP ] Muddy Mat provides maximum traction on any surface - strong hold on both tile and hardwood floors for extra safety. Its textured TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) backing gives an anti-skid grip design.
- [ BUILT TO LAST ] Crafted with meticulous double stitching and sturdy materials for increased durability. Easy Cleaning and Care Instructions: For deep cleaning, machine wash on a gentle setting and mild detergent, and tumble dry on low heat. For extra fluff you can use fabric softener.
- Extra Large Bathtub Mats: Latex Free, No Chemical Smell, BPA-Free, Vinyl high quality Material. Heavy duty and standard dimensions and rectangle's shape makes it lays flat in any smooth bathtub floors.
- Non-Slip Shower Mats with Hundreds of Suction Cups: YINENN anti-slip bath and bath mats features hundreds of suction cups that help hold in place on smooth surfaces. Powerful suction cups offer 360 degree safety protection for users. YINENN bathtub mat is a great choice for the home, gym, spa and more!
- Multifunctional and Utility: looks like pebble design, provide massage experience in shower time as it comes with hundreds of suction cups, featuring necessary anti-slip, function meanwhile. YINENN extra large mat is 31 inch x 15.5 inch which provides excellent coverage and also features small holes throughout to allow water to circulate.
- Machine Washable and Durable: YINENN bath mat consists of hundreds of drain holes, machine washable to facilitate hassle-free maintenance. To clean at any time, simply toss the mat into the machine and enjoy its fresh appearance. Air Dry for years of safe, healthy, hassle-free to use.
- Warning: YINENN bathtub mat only attach to smooth and clean surface. Don't for use on textured, tiled, or non-smooth surfaces. Do not use bath oils in case of slipping.It's recommend to allow the mat to air out in a well ventilated area for 24 hours before use if you encounter a strong odor when the package is first opened.
- Large bathtub mat 40 x 16 inches will cover the length of most tubs.
- Features 200 powerful suction cups, ensuring the shower mat sticks firmly and stays in place.
- Consists of 176 drain holes, draining water out quickly and keep the bath mat dry and clean.
- Made of pvc material. Easy to clean. Just throw the bathtub mat in the washing machine and let it air dry afterward.
- AmazerBath Bath tub mat only attaches to smooth clean surfaces instead of textured surfaces.
- [Super Quality and Comfort] Made of ultra-soft microfiber coral velvet outer material and thick cushion memory foam, this OLANLY memory foam bath rug forms to the shape of your body so that you can enjoy the comfort of standing on the clouds.
- [Ultra-Absorbent] While you are stepping out of bath, shower or getting ready by sink, this soft velvet microfiber layer helps your floor from dipping water. It prevents water to stay on the surface of the bath mat.
- [Non-Slip Backing] To prevent shifting and skidding, the bathroom mat contains a strong and durable PVC backing, unlike other brands where the rubber backing tends to wear and peel off after a number of washes. To prevent the rug from slipping, make sure to keep the floors dry underneath the rug and do not place the mat on a wet surface.
- [Washing Instructions] The OLANLY bathroom rug is easy to clean and saves your time. You can wash it in machine with cold water and mild detergent. It does not fade and can stay nice and vibrant for years. It is suggested not to use chlorine or bleach and kindly tumble dry at low speed or hang dry it.
- [Multi-Purpose Use] This bath rug is an ideal choice for your bathroom, tub-side, front of the sink, restroom or at any place where you want to support and warmth on your toes. To brighten up your home, you can use this as a beautiful and functional enhancement. It can be gifted in different occasions like Christmas, Wedding, Father's Day, Mother's Day, and Valentine's Day.
Our Best Choice: Suchtale Large Bathroom Rug Extra Soft and Absorbent Shaggy Bathroom Mat (24 x 40, Brown) Machine Washable Microfiber Bath Mat for Bathroom, Non Slip Bath Mat, Luxury Bathroom Floor Mats Rubber Back
Product Description
16″ x 24″ – MULTIPLE USES
Place these rugs in-front of your sink and near your bathtub/shower and feel great standing on these soft and comfy mats, doing hair/makeup, brushing teeth, drying yourself or your child, than just standing on the hard and cold floor. Your kids will also love these under their feet. For dogs、cats or any other pets, this mat is also a good choice, they will love it.
20″ x 32″ – MULTIPLE USES
Place these rugs in-front of your sink and near your bathtub/shower and feel great standing on these soft and comfy mats, doing hair/makeup, brushing teeth, drying yourself or your child, than just standing on the hard and cold floor. Your kids will also love these under their feet. For dogs、cats or any other pets, this mat is also a good choice, they will love it.
24″ x 40″ – MULTIPLE USES
Place these rugs in-front of your sink and near your bathtub/shower and feel great standing on these soft and comfy mats, doing hair/makeup, brushing teeth, drying yourself or your child, than just standing on the hard and cold floor. Your kids will also love these under their feet. For dogs、cats or any other pets, this mat is also a good choice, they will love it.
24″ x 60″ – MULTIPLE USES
Place these rugs in-front of your sink and near your bathtub/shower and feel great standing on these soft and comfy mats, doing hair/makeup, brushing teeth, drying yourself or your child, than just standing on the hard and cold floor. Your kids will also love these under their feet. For dogs、cats or any other pets, this mat is also a good choice, they will love it.
16″ x 24″
20″ x 32″
24″ x 40″
24″ x 60″
ULTRA SOFT
Great for bathrooms, vanity, vacation homes, master bathroom suites, kids bathrooms or guest suites. Available in many different shapes and sizes. Also available in a divers variety of colors to fit every bathroom size and color decor!
STRONG BACKING
Non-slip bottom is made of high quality TPR material. This anti-skid backing has slip resistance on the floor surface, that it won’t slip or slide to keep you more safe. Place rug on DRY FLOOR only. Keep bottom of rug dry.
ULTRA ABSORBENT
Super plush and thick shaggy mat surface will have the capability to absorb plenty of water and dry quickly, so each of your household members may shower at the same hour and still get to use a dry rug.
MACHINE WASHABLE
Easily care for your rug without any hassle! Machine wash in cold water. Do not use chlorine or bleach. Tumble dry on low. Color will not fade. Color will stay nice and vibrant for years to come!
SIZE
24″ x 40″
16″ x 24″
20″ x 32″
24″ x 60″
16″ x 24″
COLOR
Hot Pink
Red
Grey
Light Tan
Navy
BACK
100% Environmental Thermoplastic Rubber Backing
100% Environmental Thermoplastic Rubber Backing
100% Environmental Thermoplastic Rubber Backing
100% Environmental Thermoplastic Rubber Backing
100% Environmental Thermoplastic Rubber Backing
MATERIAL
100% Polyester Shaggy Microfiber
100% Polyester Shaggy Microfiber
100% Polyester Shaggy Microfiber
100% Polyester Shaggy Microfiber
100% Polyester Shaggy Microfiber
❤ MACHINE WASHABLE: Suchtale 24 Inch x 40 Inch luxury Bath Rug can be machine washed time and time again. Easy for clearance. We use the more expensive TP Rubber backing material (not PVC or glue) which is much stronger and durable for long lasting use.
❤ PAMPER YOUR FEET: This cushioned bathmat for home is constructed with thousands of individual polyester micro fiber shags, sink your toes into the comfortable contentment of a bathtoom floor mat from threshold. Soft pile that soothes tired foot and shields toes from the cold floor.
❤ ULTRA ABSORBENT: The microfiber shag bath rug is much more absorbant than cotton bath rugs. High-pile helps save your floors from dripping water while you’re stepping out of the bath, shower, spa, or getting ready by the sink. Moisture is trapped in the mat’s deep pile, allowing the rug to dry quickly and cleanly.
❤ NON-SLIP: The nonslip room mat for floor is backed with TP Rubber to prevent shifting and skidding. Please place the non-skid toilet rug on DRY SMOOTH FLOOR only. Water under the bathroomrug can cause it to slip. Keep bottom of the bath rug dry.
❤ CREATE YOUR BATHROOMS OASIS: With many different solid colors and sizes to choose from, you will easily find rugs to coordinate with your decor! We stand by our products 100% and want our customers to love them as much as we do!