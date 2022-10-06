Top 10 Best bathroom rack for back of door Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

WEBI is a company specialized in producing over door rack/wall coat rack for almost 10 years. Supplying not only hardware of high quality, but also professional technicial services, WEBI has achieved a good reputation in construction industry. So do not hesitate to buy, and do not hesitate to contact our service if any problem. WEBI will back you up.

WEBI Over Door Hook Specifies



Fit door up to 1 3/4 inch thick;

Overall Sizes: 15-3/8”L * 4-1/4”W * 2-6/8”H;

Bracket Thickness:1.2mm

WEBI Over The Door Hook Features



Space saver hanger

6 hooks

Modern

Rust-resist

Instantly installed

WEBI door hanger hook is utility as towel hanger,bathroom towel hooks,door coat hanger, door clothes hanger, over the door hangers, over the door rack.Great choice as a moden decor adding to your bathroom, entryway, kitchen, bedroom,closet, office or hotel.

Color

Black,White,Chrome,Bronze,Antique Copper

Black,White,Chrome,Bronze,Antique Copper

Black,White,Chrome

Black,White,Chrome,Bronze,Antique Copper

Black,White,Chrome,Bronze,Antique Copper

Rustic Brown,Black,White,Black on White

Hooks

5 Tri Hooks

5 Double Prong Hooks

6 Peg Hooks

6 J Hooks

6 Dual Hooks

5 Triple Hooks

Size

16 3/4’’ L * 3-1/4’’W * 9-1/8’’ H

16 ”L * 3 1/4”W * 8 7/8”H

15-3/8”L * 4-1/3”W * 2-6/8”H;

15-3/8”L * 4-1/4”W * 6-1/8”H;

15-3/8”L * 4-1/2”W * 3-1/8”H

17-1/4’’L * 2-3/4’’W * 5 1/2’’H

6-Hooks over door hook.Overall sizes: 15-3/8”L * 4-1/2”W * 3-1/8”H;Fit door up to 1-3/4” thick;

【RUST-RESISTANT】: Preminum stainless steel 430, satin finish,over door coat hanger with 6 dual hooks for hanging coats/towels.

【PROTECT DOOR】: The over door hanger padded with skillful sponge behind, anti-scratches on door, avoding the “rat-tat” noise when the door rack hanger taps on.

【THIN BUT STURDY BRACKET】:The bracket are thin(1.2mm) but very sturdy,easy to close the door completely without any noise.Strong metal construction with a durable, rust-resistant finish,great over door towel rack for hanging towels, coat, clothes, jacket,robe, Hats, Scarves, Purses, Leashes & Robes

【HASSLE-FREE】:Easy install, no hardware or drilling needed,instantly install these over door coat rack on the back of door in entryways, mudrooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry rooms, closets, garages.