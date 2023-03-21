Top 10 Best bathroom paper towels for guests Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Caspari triple-ply napkins are both hanging in style and design and resilient in function. Thoughtfully developed to elevate any event, they feature artwork and designs from museums and artist about the world. Our preliminary design easily adds a personalized contact to your visitor bath or table. Each individual is built of triple-ply tissue and printed in Germany with non-toxic, water-soluble dyes and food stuff-safe ink. They are FSC-accredited and built making use of environmentally-aware raw materials, which guarantees they are both biodegradable and compostable. Our napkins bring eco-helpful fashion and advantage to your tabletop.

Triple-ply material provides ease and longevity

Printed in Germany applying non-toxic, water soluble dyes

Four packs of 15 Visitor Towel napkins 60 total

4.25 x 7.75 inch serviette, 12.75 x 15.5 inches when open