Top 10 Best bathroom over the door storage Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

Our story



How we got our begin?

Guided by our founder, Bob Immerman, by responding to industry traits & leveraging his about 40 years’ experience in dwelling goods, mDesign was born with the aim of coming up with and manufacturing fashionable, quality products. Our broad selection of home merchandise provides designer designs at cost-effective rates.

What tends to make our solution one of a kind?

We believe that an structured home is a delighted home – it clears your intellect, and your clutter! With mDesign, you’ll uncover our substantial variety of bins, furnishings and décor essentials are functional nevertheless purposeful, with fashionable attraction, to support you manage and style your dwelling.

Why we like what we do?

We adore giving group and storage options that allow for you to flip your dwelling into a residence. Designer models provide important price at rates you can afford.

HAIR Treatment STORAGE: This around the cupboard door organizer keeps all your hair treatment equipment divided, organized and easy to come across Generously sized so that you can retail store very hot styling equipment and your combs and brushes Use outdoors cupboard doors or inside of for extra discreet storage

Shops Scorching Applications: 4 compartments maintain hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, curling wands, brushes and combs Wire base tray retains items secure The metal wire allows you retailer equipment even whilst they’re nonetheless incredibly hot Developed to hold applications protected when opening and closing the door

Easy Installation Quickly installs by hanging about cupboard doors for quick storage – dangle on inside of or exterior of doors No components needed Excellent for little bathrooms wherever place is restricted Use in dorm room, flats, condos, RVs, campers and much more

High-quality Development: Created of robust metal wire with a strong rust-resistant finish Uncomplicated Treatment – Wipe clean with damp cloth

THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Steps 5.23″ x 13.51″ x 11.25″ higher Fits above cupboard doors up to .75 inches / 1.9cm thick