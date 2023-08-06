Top 10 Best bathroom mirror brushed nickel 23.6 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The KOOLORBS 10X magnifying lighted makeup vanity mirror illuminates with LED lights and 3 color lighting modes. Press the touch screen switch, changing the color of the light. Hold the touch switch longer can make the brightness dim or bright. White color light can reflect true colors for a natural look. Yellow light and yellow& white light provide a warm brightness that can help you see your makeup in different situations.

10X magnification is great for everything that needs to see more detail. For example, doing makeup, removing contacts, putting on lipstick, eyeliner, eyebrow tweezing, contact lens placement, mascara, and eye shadow.

Intelligent switching design; the lights can be turned off automatically when you don’t use the mirror after 30 minutes; 3 AAA batteries operated, batteries not included.

Enjoy your makeup moment!

Tip: You need to close to the mirror as close as possible when you use it because it is a 10X magnifying mirror. Otherwise, you will get a blurry image.

3 color lighting



White light ( Cold light )

Reflect true colors, for daily makeup

White + Yellow light ( natural light )

Reflect natural colors, for daily makeup

Yellow light ( warm light )

Similar stage lights or evening light, for party, stage, or other heavy makeup

Other features of the mirror



Good choice of place to install

Big mirror, glass, flat stone and tiles

Recommended distance

Keep your face 6in (15cm) away from the mirror or more close. Otherwise, you may have a blurry image.

Compact & Protable

Good for traveling

Tips for installing the mirror



Installing

Clean the surface to remove any dirt, then dry it with a dry towel.Lightly wet the bottom of the suction cup to create a good seal. Make sure the suction is set to the unlocked position. Then, put it in the desired location.After applying pressure, lock the suction cup by rotating the white ring around the base clockwise.

Removing

Untwist the lock by rotating the white ring counter-clockwise. The suction cup should fall off by itself. Otherwise, pull it off by pulling on the small tab on the top.

Perfect Gift



With aesthetic and practical features, this vanity mirror with lights is one of the best gifts for everyone on special days, for example, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, New Year, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries and so on. Everyone needs this magnifying mirror.

