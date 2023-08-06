Top 10 Best bathroom mirror brushed nickel 23.6 Reviews

Contents
KOOLORBS 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror with Lights, 3 Color Lighting, Intelligent Switch, 360 Degree Rotation, Powerful Suction Cup, Portable , Good for Tabletop, Bathroom, Traveling
- 【Functional Storage】This toilet paper stand holds a total of 4 extra-large rolls of toilet paper. You can hang one roll on the dispenser and keep three rolls in the storage compartment below for emergencies, so you, your family and your guests will never be without it.
- 【Practical Design】The 3-in-1 toilet paper roll holder comes with a horizontal bar, spacious storage base and top shelf that allows you to store small items such as cell phones, tissues, flushable wipes, as well as air freshener, hand sanitizer or other toiletries.
- 【Stable and Durable】Toilet paper dispenser is made of sturdy steel wire with a modern rust-proof chrome finish that is simple and elegant. The solid base with raised feet keeps the toilet paper off the ground while providing extra stability. You can place the spare roll inside the basket for further stability and balance.
- 【Space Saving】At 6.24 inches in diameter and 23.4 inches high, the free standing toilet paper holder can hold mega rolls and will fit most bathrooms, even smaller apartments, RVs or campers. In addition, this would be a good option for guest bathrooms because your guests will know where to find a new roll.
- 【Worry Free After-Sales Service】The toilet tissue holder is easy to assemble without tools, and you don't have to drill holes or place it permanently in one place. We offer a 12-month warranty, so if the toilet paper holder with shelf doesn’t meet your expectations, please contact us for a solution and you can return it at any time. Thanks!
- 100% Solid Paulownia Wood: Tinpin shelves is made of natural, eco-friendly and solid paulownia wood. The paulownia wood shelf is Lightweight so that it is Easy for One Person to Put the Bathroom Shelf Together and Hang it On the Wall. Don't worry about the weakening of load bearing. After our test, load bearing absolutely meet everyone's daily needs. The installation steps are also optimized while ensuring the stability. What's more, each piece of the paulownia wood board has unique natural wood grain and color. This is the charm of natural wood.
- Retro Rustic Industrial Style: The rustic wood wall shelf for bathroom with industrial pipes adds a touch of vintage farmhouse to your home. "Sweet Home" decorating logo also brings an atmosphere of warm sweet home. You can decide whether to assemble the "Sweet Home" decorating logo or not.
- Widely Use: The bathroom shelf wall decor is suitable for bathroom, bedroom, living room, powder room, balcony, kitchen, toilet, sauna, poolside, spa. Each wood shelf can be fully stocked with bathroom accessories, souvenirs, photos, books, trophies, towels, word decorations, green plant decoration, spice, bowls and plates.
- Size: L 17.3" x W 7.8" x H 23.6". The bathroom wall organizer shelf is a great gift idea for you. Great as towel rack with towel bar. Over the toilet storage for small bathroom.
- Tinpin bathroom shelf comes with screws and step-by-step user manual. Please follow the user manual to install. If any problems, please feel free to contact us.（The product is protected by intellectual property.）
- 24x36 inch rectangular mirror with standard trim for wall hanging
- Ideal for entryways, living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and more
- Sleek, modern design hangs horizontally or vertically.
- Easy to install - metal mounting brackets and hanging hardware included.
- Frame: polystyrene
- Note : To ensure proper assembly, please follow all steps provided in the Installation manual (provided in pdf below)
- RUST AND CHIP RESITANT: Anodized aluminum construction with a durable rust-free and chip-free finish
- ADJUSTABLE: Two adjustable tempered-glass shelves and two-way adjustable hinges with 108-degree opening capability for easy cabinet access
- FULL COVERAGE MIRROR: Full-overlay mirrored door with beveled edges and mirrored interior
- Surface or Reccessed Installation
- [PREMIUM MATERIAL]-The Black 5-Piece Bathroom Hardware Set are constructed from SUS304(18/8) stainless steel which prevents rust and corrosion in your bathroom for long lasting durability.Plus, the metal construction makes sure you get many years of use out of this bath hardware set.
- [FINISHING PROCESS]-The black towel bar set brings unsurpassed beauty to your kitchen or bathroom and resists spots and scratches to ensure flawless appearance for years. This feature means that you will spend less time and money on maintenance through everyday use.
- [SAFE DESIGN]-the bathroom hardware accessory sets are designed with clean lines and sturdy construction. Unique squared shape and concealed mounting hole add a touch of modern design to your bathroom, chamfering edges protect your body from scratching.
- [CLEAN & TIDY]-the 5-piece bathroom hardware kit provides easy access and display of towels, robe and toilet paper for your bathroom.and it can match your black shower faucet and bathroom faucet perfectly
- [SAVE MONEY & TIME]-It's more cheaper to buy this black bathroom holder set.And you don't need to take the time to select the accessories one by one.
- SPACE-SAVING: This 5-tier ladder bookshelf uses a wall-mounted design, which is great for extra storage in a small space. Dimensions: 23.6” x 11.8” x 71.9”. The size of the ladder shelf is perfect for the space you needed
- SAFE & STABLE: The adjustable leg pads on the bottom of the storage rack ensure that the ground is not scratched. The ladder shelf is bolted into the wall so you won't have the fear of it crashing down or falling over
- HEAVY DUTY & STURDY: The ladder bookcase consists of sturdy metal frames and durable chipboard, each panel can hold 50 lbs. The bookshelf is sturdy enough to hold photo frames, books, candles, cups or whatever you need
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL: The 5-Tier industrial shelf can be used as an open display rack for collections or for additional storage of plants, books, etc. It can be placed in the bedroom, kitchen, living room, office or anywhere
- MINIMALIST & PRACTICAL STYLE: The brass powder iron pipes and white wood boards perfectly show modern style. The minimalist design can fit almost any style, decorating and beautifying your house while saving your space
- 【Clear Reflection & NO Distortion】: LOAAO bathroom vanity mirror is designed with HD float glass to deliver a clear reflection with no distortion. clear lines, simple modern design. Dimension:22"x30", weight:12.6lb.
- 【Sturdy Mirror with Premium Materials】: Unlike other mirrors, LOAAO black metal mirror is built with 4MM tempered glass which different from common mirrors, it features shatter-proof, burst-proof, much safer to use. With that and aluminum alloy frame design makes this mirror shatter-resistant, explosion-proof, anti-rust, ideal for using in bathroom. Solid and sturdy, durable for use.
- 【Secure & Easy Hanging Option】: The sturdy wall mirror includes two Z-bar wall brackets which mounted on wall for hanging. The wall bracket is sturdy enough to support the weight of the mirror and ensure the mirror stay more securely and sturdily against the wall. Very easy to install. (mounting hardware are included for hanging).
- 【Safe & Secure Shipping】: The package for this wall mounted bathroom mirror is well and securely designed for shipping with all-around protective Styrofoam with passed drop test. no worry about the breakage. LOAAO team will make sure the mirror arrives intact.
- 【Wide Application】: A ideal contemporary mirror for wall decor with brushed metal frame, very classic, perfectly goes with any decor, suitable for using in bathroom, vanity, farmhouse, bedroom, living room, dinning room, entryway, fireplace. A great decorative wall mirror choice.
- RUSTPROOF: This hand towel bar is constructed of SUS304 premium grade stainless steel, protecting against corrosion & rust and needs trivial maintenance. Suitable for the environment such as the bathroom and kitchen.
- SELF ADHESIVE STRIP: Quick and easy mounting. Strong adhesiveness, No drill holes needed. Remove easily and no trace left behind.
- DIMENSIONS: The overall length is 26"(661mm), and the usable length is 23.6" (600mm). Max. Load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs. You can have your towels fully spread out with this towel bar to speed up drying.
- BRUSHED FINISH: Hand brushed stainless steel finish, build to resist daily scratches, corrosions, and tarnishing.
- APPLICABLE SURFACES: Self-Adhesive strip installation is suitable for flat and smooth surfaces without dust or water, such as tile, glass, and metal. DO NOT apply this product on fabrics nor wallpaper as it may cause damage to these surfaces. Please wait for 48 hours before use.
- OVERALL SIZE: 65"x23.6", larger than the common mirror plates. Large enough for you to see your full body in a single glance.
- MODERN FRAME: Designed with simplicity and precision, rectangle vertical black frame, clean and sleek surface, aesthetic styling, with tight black plastic frame, perfect for both vintage and modern style environments. Equipped with floor stand, which is retractable and detachable.
- GLASS MIRROR: Crafted from shatterproof HD glass mirror material with explosion-proof membrane, scatter prevention and burst-proof, enough safety. Original edge-sealing technology, lasting and more durable, the full length mirror offers longer service life than normal lens.
- FLOOR STAND and WALL-MOUNTED: The full length mirror can lean to the wall or standing anywhere with the stand, or you can hang it on the wall for space-saving. NOT taking up much room, NOR damage to wall.
- WIDE APPLICATION: The large mirror can be used as a floor standing up mirror or a wall-mounted hanging mirror in the living room, bedroom, dressing room, entrance, stairs, corridor or bathroom. The big decorative full body mirror is very suitable for installation at home and also suitable for retail as a dressing room mirror.
- Sturdy A-shape Bookcase: Constructed with premium metal frame and selected particle board ensure the stability and sturdiness of this 5-tier ladder shelf. X-shaped brackets will help keep the bookcase from shaking or wobbling.
- Versatile 5-tier Bookshelf: 5 open shelves provide plenty of space for your home and office to display photo frames, books, various plants and can be put in any space such as kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom or balcony.
- Unique and Aesthetic Design: Golden metal frame and white wood panel create a warm and comfortable atmosphere, suitable for all kinds of decoration styles. The A-shape bookcase matches your other furniture perfectly.
- Easy to Assemble and Clean: All the necessary accessories and detailed instructions are involved in the package. A smooth surface is particularly good for cleaning. With a size of 23.63"(L) x 19.68"(W) x 70.86"(H), this modern bookshelf is suitable for most of your rooms.
- Easier to Display and Access: The tiered ladder design not only accommodates your storage needs for items of different sizes but also allows you to display your decorations and books more visually. In addition, it is also convenient for you to access your items.
KOOLORBS 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror with Lights, 3 Color Lighting, Intelligent Switch, 360 Degree Rotation, Powerful Suction Cup, Portable , Good for Tabletop, Bathroom, Traveling
Product Description
Hello dear customer,
Thank you for choosing KOOLORBS 10X magnifying makeup mirror.
The KOOLORBS 10X magnifying lighted makeup vanity mirror illuminates with LED lights and 3 color lighting modes. Press the touch screen switch, changing the color of the light. Hold the touch switch longer can make the brightness dim or bright. White color light can reflect true colors for a natural look. Yellow light and yellow& white light provide a warm brightness that can help you see your makeup in different situations.
10X magnification is great for everything that needs to see more detail. For example, doing makeup, removing contacts, putting on lipstick, eyeliner, eyebrow tweezing, contact lens placement, mascara, and eye shadow.
Intelligent switching design; the lights can be turned off automatically when you don’t use the mirror after 30 minutes; 3 AAA batteries operated, batteries not included.
Enjoy your makeup moment!
Tip: You need to close to the mirror as close as possible when you use it because it is a 10X magnifying mirror. Otherwise, you will get a blurry image.
3 color lighting
White light ( Cold light )
Reflect true colors, for daily makeup
White + Yellow light ( natural light )
Reflect natural colors, for daily makeup
Yellow light ( warm light )
Similar stage lights or evening light, for party, stage, or other heavy makeup
Other features of the mirror
Good choice of place to install
Big mirror, glass, flat stone and tiles
Recommended distance
Keep your face 6in (15cm) away from the mirror or more close. Otherwise, you may have a blurry image.
Compact & Protable
Good for traveling
Tips for installing the mirror
Installing
Clean the surface to remove any dirt, then dry it with a dry towel.Lightly wet the bottom of the suction cup to create a good seal. Make sure the suction is set to the unlocked position. Then, put it in the desired location.After applying pressure, lock the suction cup by rotating the white ring around the base clockwise.
Removing
Untwist the lock by rotating the white ring counter-clockwise. The suction cup should fall off by itself. Otherwise, pull it off by pulling on the small tab on the top.
Perfect Gift
With aesthetic and practical features, this vanity mirror with lights is one of the best gifts for everyone on special days, for example, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, New Year, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries and so on. Everyone needs this magnifying mirror.
LED
21
21
72
72
12
Light Mode
1 color lighting
1 color lighting
3 color lighting
3 color lighting
3 color lighting
Power Mode
Battery/USB
Battery/USB
Battery/USB
Battery/USB
Battery/USB
10X Magnifying mirror; ideal for applying detailed makeup, wearing contact lenses and eyebrow tweezing, shaving, hair styling, facial care
3 color lighting and adjustable brightness; The magnifying mirror with lights has 3 color lighting, providing different light for different makeup needed; Press the touch screen switch, changing the color of light; hold the touch switch longer, brightness dim or bright
Intelligent switching design; The makeup mirror with lights can be turned off the lights automatically when you don’t use the mirror after 30 minutes; 3 AAA batteries operated, batteries not included
Powerful integrated suction cup and 360-degree swivel join; The lighted magnifying mirror can be mounted on an anywhere smooth, flat, and clean surface, such as a table, window, and even a larger mirror; good for bedroom, bathroom, or traveling
Perfect Gift ; birthday gift, Valentine’s Day gift, Mother’s Day gift, Father’s Day gift, Christmas gifts for family, wife, husband, boyfriend, or girlfriend, or other special day gifts； Customer first, please contact the seller if you have any questions