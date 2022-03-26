Top 10 Best bathroom mats and rugs sets Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Best Comfortable mat



Former foot, knee, joint, leg, and back pain sufferers that can enjoying better posture, muscle conditioning and improved overall health and well being. We use only the most durable and high quality materials that will not break down or compress over time.

Details

1：100% polypropylene

2：Machine Washable

3：Superior absorbency

4：Super Durable

5：Long and lasting

Suitable size

This kitchen rug has super-optimal dimensions. The length of this kitchen mat is 27in and the width is 18in, which is very suitable for you cooking in the kitchen. You can feel safe to use without worry too much about slippery.

Supremely Soft

100% polypropylene which is durable and not easy to get stain on the surface. Everyday, customers just need to vacuum the mat. If the rug cushion has been used too long, customers could put it into wash machine.

Anti Skid Backside

Made of PVC material, which is much more durable than rubber bottom and PVC increases the friction between the mat and floor.

Machine washable

This kitchen rugs is designed for water absorption, keep your kitchen dry and moisture.

Multipurpose

An item suitable for kid’s playroom, dining room,porch kitchen, bathroom, entryway,living room.

what you get

You would like to try COSYHOMEER. Remember that we are ready and willing to help with any needs you may have.

COSYHOMEER 28×18 Inch Bath Rugs

Material

100% Polypropylene

100% Polypropylene

100% Polypropylene

100% Polypropylene

100% polyester

Water Absorbent

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Non Slip

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Backing Technology

pvc

pvc

rubber

pvc

SEBS Hotmelt

Machine Washable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Best Location

Home,kitchen

Home,kitchen

Home,kitchen

Home,kitchen

Bathroom Home

Many color

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

DURABLE: High quality anti fatigue mat materials will not break down or compress over time. It is lightweight and could be continually using for long time and cleaned by vacuum. The kitchen rugs will save you a lot of money for the kitchen mat replacement

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Our brand is always pursuing customer satisfaction as the top of priority. We are glad to receive more suggestions from our customers, if the kitchen mats have problems, we will process any request from customer with 24 hours, and replacement will be paid by us for any quality issue