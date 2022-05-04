Top 10 Best bathroom light fixtures brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

PARTPHONER 5-Piece All-in-One Bath Light Set



This 3-light bath vanity completes with a towel bar, towel ring, robe hook and toilet paper holder. Easily install this bath set to upgrade your bathroom with elegance and create a warm ambiance for a relaxing bath.Featuring a stylish brushed nickel finish and white frosted glass shades, this vanity light fixture provides a pleasingly elegant accent to your home. You will enjoy the upscale, elegant design of this light fixture as it transforms an ordinary room into a focal point of admiration.The steel construction is long lasting and this wall light fixture is rated for damp locations. You can install it with the glass shades in the up or down position. It will look gorgeous above a sink, bathroom mirror, vanity table or in your balcony.

Frosted opal glass shades- The thickened, high-grade frosted opal glass provides more consolidation and toughness, creating a soft, warm glow for your bathroom.

Brushed nickel finish- The brushed nickel finish is perfectly paired with the opal glass to create a timeless look.

Can be installed facing up or down- The wall light fixture can be installed as either an up-light or a down light to suit your preference.

Great for transitional style decor-Complete with a towel bar, towel ring, robe hook and toilet paper holder, this bathroom vanity light set creates a cohesive look for your bathroom

Easy Installation -The bathroom light fixture comes with all mounting hardware required for easy installation.

Wide Application



Bathroom

Reinvent your bathroom with the beauty of this three-light vanity from PARTPHONER. The brushed nickel finish is perfectly paired with the opal glass to create a timeless look. The ultimate finishing touch above a sink or vanity, this vanity light is sure to add warmth and charm to your space.

Vanity table

This vanity light is an incredible addition to your home offering both function and casual design. You will love how this fixture transforms your home with its eye-catching style and function. A blend of simple design and clean lines add to the minimalistic charm of this fixture.

Living room

We appreciate the trust and confidence you have placed in PARTPHONER through the purchase of this bath fixture. We strive to continually create quality products designed to enhance your home. Visit our store to see our full line of products available for your home improvement needs.

Specifications:



Material: Metal & Glass

Color: Brushed Nickel

Style: Modern

Voltage: 110V-120V

Sockets: E26 Bulb Sockets

Number of Lights: 3 Lights

Max Compatible Wattage: 60 Watts

Light Source Type: LED/Halogen/Incandescent/CFL/Edison

Note: Bulbs are NOT included

Package Contains:

1 x 3-Light Vanity Fixture

1 x Towel Bar

1 x Towel Ring

1 x Robe Hook

1 x Toilet Paper Holder

1 x User Manual

