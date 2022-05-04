Top 10 Best bathroom light fixtures brushed nickel Reviews

Contents
Our Best Choice: 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture, 5 Piece All-in-One Bath Sets, Bar, Towel Ring, Robe Hook, Toilet Paper Holder, Brushed Nickel with White Frosted Glass Vanity Light by PARTPHONER
- ✔【Modern and Classic Design】After several optimizations by our professional research and development team, we finally got this 2-light vanity fixture that combined modern and urban industrial style. Minimalist and fashion characteristic makes this wall light matches with various decoration styles, whether your house is modern, vintage, rural farmhouse or industrial look. The luxury designed wall sconce can be used in two method of both upside or downside, according to the installation position.
- ✔【Brushed Nickel Finish & High Quality Material】Built with sturdy metal and exquisite brushed nickel finish, the wall lamp body is very durable which can get through years of usage. Matching with high quality clear glass shades, our Apenath bathroom vanity light will illuminate an all-round light beam to your room without dazzlation. The lampshade makes the lamp holder dustproof and waterproof so that it also suit perfect for damp place such as bathroom, laundry room, etc.
- ✔【Wide Application & General Size】This classic designed wall mount fits wonderfully to any of your room no matter its modern or farmhouse. And it will display different effect using warm white or daylight white temperature bulbs. Measures 14.17” L and 10.2” H, it ideal for the corridor and entrance as a wall sconce, bathroom as a vanity light, or bedroom as a bedside reading light. It can also be used in the dining room, living room study and kitchen as your different illuminations requirements.
- ✔【Easy Installation & E26 Bulbs Required】All of the hardware needed in the processing of installation are included in the package, what you need to do is connect the wire and assemble the shades which only takes you few minutes. Our farmhouse bathroom wall sconce is E26 based and 2 bulbs (Max 60W) needed, please note bulb not included. Incandescent, CFL, halogen, LED bulbs suitable, but Vintage Edison bulbs are recommend. It can also be dimmable when you use a dimmer and dimmable bulbs.
- ✔【No Worry Customer Service】If you meet any problems with our products or need any further supports, please feel free to contact us, we will always be ready to solve your problems within 24 hours. Just by clicking on"sold by 'Fun lighting' "and then clicking on 'Ask a question' and telling us what's wrong with item. Customer first and customer’s satisfaction is always our pursuit.
- CLASSIC DESIGN: This bathroom light features a classic appearance highlighted by brushed nickel finish and clear glass lampshade, perfect suit for modern, contemporary, traditional, farmhouse, transitional styles home decor.
- WIDE APPLICATIONS: This lighting fixture is ideal for bathroom vanity, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table, powder room, kitchen sink, and bedroom, living room, dining room, foyer, hallway, staircase, coffee room, restaurant, etc.
- UP/DOWN WALL MOUNTED: Dimensions 22.5”(L) x 6”(W) x 12”(H). This bathroom lighting fixture can be mounted facing upward or downward to meet all kinds of mirror and lighting needs.
- BULB REQUIREMENTS: Requires 3 x E26 base LED, Incandescent, CFL bulbs. ST64 LED Edison light bulb recommended (Max 60W, bulbs are NOT included).
- SAFETY & GUARANTEE: UL listed for safety. 3-year limited warranty and 30-days full refund for your 100% satisfaction. Any questions or concerns, please feel free to email us, we will reply to you within 24 hours. If you need to order the replacement glass, please search "B092Z9V7J1" to the page.
- NO PAIN ASSEMBLY: while other vanity lights are lack of instructions, misssing parts and not flushing to the wall, our light have full details instructions sheets, well packed hardware parts. You will easily install the light, save your time and be happy to enjoy your new decoration.
- NO POOR QUALITY ISSUES: While other vanity lights are having rusted, bent, flimsy hardware parts and broken glasses, Alice House lighting parts are strickly checked before assembly,high quality glass shades are carefully chosen and packed to avoid those frequent vanity lights issues, you are relieved to see more beautiful and comfortable place you have created.
- HAPPY BUYING: No more disappointing and boring with your decoration, you are happy to see our lights will make your place more bright, more beautiful with elegance.
- We stand for helping you to create your comfortable and beautiful home, with our high quality,stylish and eligant lights.
- You will get our support immedaiately whenever you contact us. Your satisfaction with your home decoration is always our biggest satisfaction.
- ✔ All-IN-ONE - Update your bathroom easily with a matching 3-light vanity light, towel ring, towel bar, toilet paper holder and robe hook.
- ✔ UP/DOWN WALL MOUNT LIGHTING - Fixtures can be mounted with glass globes facing up or down for more design flexibility. Install the light with glass shades up or down to light up every corner of your room. Practical design fits many spaces.
- ✔ EASY INSTALL - This vanity light fixture comes with all mounting hardware for quick and easy installation.
- ✔ DURABLE CONSTRUCTION - Our bathroom lights featured with Steel construction provide long-term durability, you can update the look of the fixture at any time simply by changing the bulb.
- ✔ FRIENDLY AFTER - SALES SERVICE - Worry-free 1-Year against any defect in materials under normal use and service after proper installation. Please feel free to contact us for the support if you need any technical help.
- Unique Design:This elegantly designed and simple vanity lamp brings a modern style to your bathroom. Metal brushed nickel finishes are used in conjunction with clear cylinder glass, which can be used for various home decorations.
- Widely applicable:Lights with glass shadows can be installed up or down to illuminate every corner of the room.Suitable for bathrooms, bedrooms, Cabinet,corridors, entryways, kitchen, restaurant, dining room,Dressing Room,etc.
- Easy Installation: All mounting hardware required for installation are included in the package. Just need to follow the illustrated instructions provided for assembly and installation.
- Bulb Type:Use any E26 base bulbs ( Max 60W for each bulb). Bulb is not included, need to purchase it separately. Compatible with all edison bulbs, LED, CFL, incandescent lamps. It can be dimmed with dimmable bulbs and compatible dimmer switches.
- Our services:If there are missing parts or broken glass in the package,we can provide replacement products. As long as you have any questions about this fixture, you could click on“Vinny Home”and then click on "Ask a question" to contact us the original manufacture quickly.
- 【Simple and Modern Design】 The Partphoner three light vanity fixture in brushed nickel provides abundant light for your bath vanity while adding a layer of today’s style to your interior design. This bath lighting collection takes a traditional profile and modernizes it with updated design elements to create an uptown vibe.
- 【All in One】 Highlight your bathroom with this 3-light vanity light fixture, towel ring, towel bar, toilet paper holder, and robe hook. Easily give your bathroom a cohesive, updated look. For your convenience, no need to buy separately.
- 【Easy Install】 Come with all mounting hardware for quick and simple installation. The 3-light vanity light can be mounted up or down to light up every corner of your room. Fixture measures 23.6" W x 8.85" H.
- 【Made to Last】 This wall mounted brushed nickel bath fixture featured with steel construction for long-lasting use. The rustproof finish ensures looking like new through the years. You can update the look of the fixture at any time simply by changing the different bulbs.
- 【Bulb Requirements】 3*E26 base bulbs (Max.60W) needed, please note bulb not included. Partphoner offers high-quality products at affordable prices and professional after-sales support. If you have any problem, please contact us for a solution.
- 🙇Outstanding Design: Crafted from metal, this bathroom light fixtures pairs a rectangular backplate with a cube arm finished in a brushed nickel tone for a stylish appearance. Stunning thick clear glass shades with a classic appearance are held in place by metal rings. Each of glass shade distribute an inviting glow throughout your bathroom or powder room when lighting this brushed nickel wall mount light. Total brushed nickel 3 light wall sconce size 17"x9.65"x6"(L x W x H).
- 👍Heavy-duty Body: The vanity light fixture’s thickened iron whole body is sprayed with brushed nickel finished to make it used in damp location for a long time will remain as new without rusting or fade. The update glass shade with high light transmittance can present perfect lighting. The brushed nickel bathroom wall sconces is made of high-quality material so the using lifespan will be longer,the using process will be safer and add a sense of well-being when decorating your warm home!
- 🙆E26 Base & Household Scenes : It accommodates 3 LED bulbs with E26 base. With dimmable bulbs and a dimmer switch, you can adjust the lighting level to suit your sleepy eyes in the mornings and enjoy the full dimming capability(Dimmable bulbs and dimmer switch not included). You can put this wall light fixture over mirror, closet, foyer, stairs, art display or in your laundry room, living room, bedroom, hallway, kitchen, entryway or guest bath, it will upgraded the space considerably!
- 😄Easy Installation: The brushed nickel bathroom vanity lights has been pre-installed. All you need to do is hardwiring then screwing in the glass shades and bulbs. No on/off switch or plug. Depending on your preference, this 3 light wall vanity light fixture can be mounted with the light facing up or down to banish shadows from your face while getting ready for the day or an evening out. Watyo modern bathroom lights is an eye-catching addition to any bath wall decor!
- 🛒Worry-Free Warranty: We are committed to bringing our customers 100% satisfied product and after-sales experience, so you will get the best value for every dollar spent! A warranty of up to 24 months is our guarantee！If there is any quality issue, please contact us via Amazon message box by clicking on sold by "Watyo Store" then clicking on “Ask a question”. We will make things right for you within 24hrs. No regrets, just buy this Watyo brushed nickel 3 light vanity lighting fixtures now!
- ❤【Durable Quality Construction】: 2-light vanity fixture is made of sturdy metal in brushed nickel finish which no need to worry about getting oxidation and color fading. Additionally, thick clear glass shades emit aesthetic and ample glow to create a beautiful lighting atmosphere outside your home or inside your room.
- ❤【Modern Design & Fantastic Size】: Bathroom vanity light is designed in refined and contemporary style on the wall when lighting to create a touch of brilliance to your residence. Additionally, this wall sconce size 14.17'' l x 3.93'' w x 10.21'' h which is an excellent idea for your bathroom mirror or bedroom, living room, dressing table, vanity table, mirror cabinets, doorway or entryway, corridor, foyer, bar coffee shop. Note: please be assured about the size before you purchase.
- ❤【E26 Medium Base Required】： Two light wall fixture pairs well with any e26 base bulbs (bulbs are sold separately. max 60w for each bulb). The 2-light wall sconce is fully dimmable when used with a dimmer bulb and compatible dimmer switches( not included) so that you can choose different style bulbs and control desired brightness to create various places in your house.
- ❤【Easy & Quick Installation】： Our wall mount light can be mounted facing upward or downward to suit your needs. For simplicity and convenience in installation, all mounting hardware required is included in the package, you just need to connect the wire, then place the glass shade and bulb. No on/off switch. No plug. Please make full use of your electrical knowledge and experience. If you have any problems, please contact us.
- ❤【No Worry To Buy】: Our mission pays attention to bringing to the customer the best product experiences that are worth every penny spent. Therefore, wall sconce dedicated to rigorous standards of manufacturing excellence that result in the highest product quality and safety around the world. Please contact our professional service team via amazon message box if you have any queries, we will make it right for you within 24hrs.
- Modern interior wall fixture with three lights
- Brushed nickel finish, frosted seeded glass
- 8-1/4 Inch high; 15-3/4 Inch wide; extends 6-1/4 Inch from wall
- Uses three medium base bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included)
- Five-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, CETL Listed
Our Best Choice: 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture, 5 Piece All-in-One Bath Sets, Bar, Towel Ring, Robe Hook, Toilet Paper Holder, Brushed Nickel with White Frosted Glass Vanity Light by PARTPHONER
Product Description
PARTPHONER 5-Piece All-in-One Bath Light Set
This 3-light bath vanity completes with a towel bar, towel ring, robe hook and toilet paper holder. Easily install this bath set to upgrade your bathroom with elegance and create a warm ambiance for a relaxing bath.Featuring a stylish brushed nickel finish and white frosted glass shades, this vanity light fixture provides a pleasingly elegant accent to your home. You will enjoy the upscale, elegant design of this light fixture as it transforms an ordinary room into a focal point of admiration.The steel construction is long lasting and this wall light fixture is rated for damp locations. You can install it with the glass shades in the up or down position. It will look gorgeous above a sink, bathroom mirror, vanity table or in your balcony.
Frosted opal glass shades- The thickened, high-grade frosted opal glass provides more consolidation and toughness, creating a soft, warm glow for your bathroom.
Brushed nickel finish- The brushed nickel finish is perfectly paired with the opal glass to create a timeless look.
Can be installed facing up or down- The wall light fixture can be installed as either an up-light or a down light to suit your preference.
Great for transitional style decor-Complete with a towel bar, towel ring, robe hook and toilet paper holder, this bathroom vanity light set creates a cohesive look for your bathroom
Easy Installation -The bathroom light fixture comes with all mounting hardware required for easy installation.
Wide Application
Bathroom
Reinvent your bathroom with the beauty of this three-light vanity from PARTPHONER. The brushed nickel finish is perfectly paired with the opal glass to create a timeless look. The ultimate finishing touch above a sink or vanity, this vanity light is sure to add warmth and charm to your space.
Vanity table
This vanity light is an incredible addition to your home offering both function and casual design. You will love how this fixture transforms your home with its eye-catching style and function. A blend of simple design and clean lines add to the minimalistic charm of this fixture.
Living room
We appreciate the trust and confidence you have placed in PARTPHONER through the purchase of this bath fixture. We strive to continually create quality products designed to enhance your home. Visit our store to see our full line of products available for your home improvement needs.
Specifications:
Material: Metal & Glass
Color: Brushed Nickel
Style: Modern
Voltage: 110V-120V
Sockets: E26 Bulb Sockets
Number of Lights: 3 Lights
Max Compatible Wattage: 60 Watts
Light Source Type: LED/Halogen/Incandescent/CFL/Edison
Note: Bulbs are NOT included
Package Contains:
1 x 3-Light Vanity Fixture
1 x Towel Bar
1 x Towel Ring
1 x Robe Hook
1 x Toilet Paper Holder
1 x User Manual
Color
Brushed Nickel
Chrome
Black
Silver
Matte Black
Warm White 3000K
Indoor/Outdoor Use
Indoor Use Only
Indoor Use Only
Indoor Use Only
Indoor Use Only
Outdoor Use Only
Indoor & Outdoor
【All in One】 Highlight your bathroom with this three vanity light fixture, towel ring, towel bar, toilet paper holder, and robe hook. Easily give your bathroom a cohesive, updated look. For your convenience, no need to buy separately.
【Easy Install】 Come with all mounting hardware for quick and simple installation. The 3-light vanity light can be mounted up or down to light up every corner of your room. Fixture measures 23.6″ W x 8.85″ H.
【Made to Last】 This wall mounted brushed nickel bath fixture featured with steel construction for long-lasting use. The rustproof finish ensures looking like new through the years. You can update the look of the fixture at any time simply by changing the different bulbs.
【Bulb Requirements】 3*E26 base bulbs (Max.60W) needed, please note bulb not included. Partphoner offers high-quality products at affordable prices and professional after-sales support. If you have any problem, please contact us for a solution.