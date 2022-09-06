Top 10 Best bathroom light fixtures 6 lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

SOLFART Lighting. Committed To Large-end Bathroom Self-importance Light Fixtures

Our story



How we bought our start off?

SOLFART Lighting capability with 15 12 months producing experience. We have 20 particular person for lights design and upgrades, all 55 particular person in pre-sale-assistance and following-provider workforce, more than 300 person operating for lighting generation, also we possess about 25,000 square production bases.

What will make our solution one of a kind?

SOLFART Lighting is a organization specialised in style and design and manufacture significant high-quality lighting. We begin and persevere in first,most up-to-date lighting style and design.Utilizing top rated-degree resources and sophisticated know-how, we current prospects with superior-top quality, simple-to-put in, safer and more resilient lighting.

Why we adore what we do?

We frequently raising in pursuit of excellence, concentrate on improved supplies, wonderful finishing look details and ETL certificated electrical parts. From assembly to packaging,and to quality inspection, these large-stop lights are promised to be absolutely analyzed right before currently being despatched out.

1.Special Authentic Design, Possess US Patent Certification ：US D882,149 S . Rights Reserved. / Classic REFINED Style and design: Brass and black iron with transparent crystal clear glass,classic form but provides modern style alongside one another. Basic and luxurious structure. Ideal for rustic/modern-day stylish design and style funishing.

2.MEASUREMENTS: Duration 50″ x W6.9″ x Peak 7.7″( L1274*W175*H195mm )

3.Superior Top quality Product: Transparent Glass lampshade + Matt Black Body with bronze fixtures

4.Simple TO Install: 1 Set Entire Bundle, Need to assembly the shade only ,No Change No plug On the Lamp.Acceptable US Junction Box Typical.

5. E26 US Regular Socket. Suitable For LED,Incandescent,Strength Conserving Bulb. This Vanity Light-weight does NOT include the bulb.