Top 10 Best bathroom light fixtures 3 light Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom light fixtures 3 light in 2022 Comparison Table
- GLAM DESIGN: This luxurious modern chandelier features an intricate crystal encrusted drum shade, three rows of high-quality cascading hanging glass crystals and a durable chrome finish.
- AMBIENT LIGHTING: The 4-Light beaded crystal chandelier design ensures that a subtle glow of light is emitted in the room that adds drama and mood lighting. Takes four (4) max 60-watt candelabra (E12) bulbs (not included). Compatible with led bulbs for cost efficiency and energy saving.
- BRIGHTEN YOUR HOME: This drum pendant light would beautifully adorn any bedroom, living room or dining room with ambiance, light and style that captures the eye.
- FIXTURE DIMENSIONS: 17 in. Dia x 20 in. H with crystal hanging, Drum Dimensions: 17 in. Dia x 17 in. H
- ADJUSTABLE HANGING: The ceiling light fixture chain is 39 inches long and is adjustable. It can be shortened by removing some links, which makes it perfect for practically any ceiling height or room size. Maximum Height 60 in.
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- Bulb Number: 1. Bulbs Included: No
- Bulb Type: 60W Medium
- Item Type: Pendant
- Item Collection: Geologic
- When installing a pendant light over a kitchen table or island, the bottom of the light should be approximately 28 to 34 inches from the surface of your counter or table.
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
- Monica 3 Bulb Chandelier adds style and warmth with its unique design and oil rubbed bronze finish with white shade and frosted glass diffuser
- Oil rubbed bronze finish - Uses 3 100W A bulbs (not included)
- Dimensions: 17 1/2" H 20 1/2" W 20 1/2" D
- Includes 5 foot chain with 6 foot cord
- White shade and frosted glass diffuser
- (3) 60 Watt max E26 Type A Bulb (not included)
- Hardwired, Wall outlet switch
- 486pcs glass cut, 63 crystals
- Expertly crafted with top quality materials
- Finished in an antiqued bronze patina.
- Setting: Indoor
- Fixture finish: Chrome
- 5 lights, Bulbs not included in package, Wattage : 60 watts
- Dimensions : H22-Inch X W18-Inch
- Metal/Crystal
- 22-inch by 16-3/4-inch
- 60-watt light
- Satin Nickel Finish
- With Alabaster Glass
- Bulbs not included
Our Best Choice: Modern Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture,3-Light Industrial Black Finish Metal Wall Sconces with Clear Glass Shade, Farmhouse Wall Lighting for Living Room,Bedroom,Kitchen Island.（Black,3-Light)
Product Description
Perfect Decor:
Industrial Light Fixtures is the perfect decoration for bathroom, vanity, kitchen, powder room, dining room, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table, powder room, living room, foyer, hallway etc. This beautiful bathroom wall light fixture is ideal for a variety of home décor. Suitable for bathroom vanity, kitchen, mirror cabinets, dining room, living room, bedroom, corridor, cafe, basement, bar, club, office, library, art display.
Unique Design
Metal lamp body and Wine glass glass lampshade. Classic simplicity clear body color with a metal cap,Wine glass shade reveals the bulb and maximizes its light.not only enlarging the illuminated area, but also giving you delectable artistic enjoyment. Increase the classic ambience in any space.
Dimensions
Metal base: 8.5 x 4.5 inches
Glass shade: φ 4.2 x H 7.5 inches
Total length: 22 inches
Design
Category: Vanity Lights
Style: Modern
Finish: Black
Material: Metal,Glass
Greet Your Morning
Make your morning prep space shine with this vanity lighting. The globe light adds a touch of farmhouse ambient.
Illuminate your Dressing Room
You really need a bathroom light fixture over mirror in your dressing room to finish dressing in fashionable clothing with immaculate make-up.
Dress Up Before Go Out
Spruce yourself up before you went out on your date. The globe lights are suitable to be placed over the mirror in foyer, living room, entryway.
Bathroom Light Dimensions: 21.6”x7.87”x8.07” (LxWxH),Glass globe shades: 4.5″ (D) x 6.3″ (H).for bathrooms, bedrooms, hotels and various shops.the lamp has been certified with UL to make sure it safe to us
Free Simple Installation: This modern bathroom Vanity Light Fixtures Easily install decorative up/down light in many different areas. hardwired (Compatible with most junction boxes),Includes 3*40W E26 Lamp base(No bulb),for quick and easy installation.
After-sale Service：DUJAHMLAND team 100% guarantees to always provide the best quality product. Please rest assured to buy. If you have any questions about our products, please log in to your account, check the order ID and click “Contact Seller” to contact us. our customer service will solve your problem within 24 hours, We will try our best to improve your shopping experience.