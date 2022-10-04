Top 10 Best bathroom light fixtures 3 light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Perfect Decor:

Industrial Light Fixtures is the perfect decoration for bathroom, vanity, kitchen, powder room, dining room, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table, powder room, living room, foyer, hallway etc. This beautiful bathroom wall light fixture is ideal for a variety of home décor. Suitable for bathroom vanity, kitchen, mirror cabinets, dining room, living room, bedroom, corridor, cafe, basement, bar, club, office, library, art display.

Unique Design



Metal lamp body and Wine glass glass lampshade. Classic simplicity clear body color with a metal cap,Wine glass shade reveals the bulb and maximizes its light.not only enlarging the illuminated area, but also giving you delectable artistic enjoyment. Increase the classic ambience in any space.

Dimensions

Metal base: 8.5 x 4.5 inches

Glass shade: φ 4.2 x H 7.5 inches

Total length: 22 inches

Design

Category: Vanity Lights

Style: Modern

Finish: Black

Material: Metal,Glass

Greet Your Morning

Make your morning prep space shine with this vanity lighting. The globe light adds a touch of farmhouse ambient.

Illuminate your Dressing Room

You really need a bathroom light fixture over mirror in your dressing room to finish dressing in fashionable clothing with immaculate make-up.

Dress Up Before Go Out

Spruce yourself up before you went out on your date. The globe lights are suitable to be placed over the mirror in foyer, living room, entryway.

Bathroom Light Dimensions: 21.6”x7.87”x8.07” (LxWxH),Glass globe shades: 4.5″ (D) x 6.3″ (H).for bathrooms, bedrooms, hotels and various shops.the lamp has been certified with UL to make sure it safe to us

Free Simple Installation: This modern bathroom Vanity Light Fixtures Easily install decorative up/down light in many different areas. hardwired (Compatible with most junction boxes),Includes 3*40W E26 Lamp base(No bulb),for quick and easy installation.

After-sale Service：DUJAHMLAND team 100% guarantees to always provide the best quality product. Please rest assured to buy. If you have any questions about our products, please log in to your account, check the order ID and click “Contact Seller” to contact us. our customer service will solve your problem within 24 hours, We will try our best to improve your shopping experience.