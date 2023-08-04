Top 10 Best bathroom glass shelf with towel bar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the model

QUESTECH Company

Questech provides a range of decorative tiles, tub equipment and wall plates produced with Forged Metal and Forged Stone high quality resources.

In 1991, Questech Corporation was started by sculptor Roger Questel his studio in NYC, and continues to generate unique and innovative solutions in a state-of-the-artwork producing facility based in Vermont. Now offering 1000’s of household décor goods, each and every initially hand-molded by American craftsmen using Questech’s very own one of a kind sculpting tactics. Proudly Created in the Usa, Questech items are the ideal finishing touch for any presented work.

Items for any dwelling venture!

How did we get our start out?

In 1986, Questech cast metallic composite was invented by Roger Questel. He mixed steel powder with polymers and ceramic to create the initially light weight metallic composite.

What makes our products and solutions exceptional?

All Questech merchandise are completely guarded by Q-Seal, a manufacturing facility-applied non-toxic sealer. Providing an antimicrobial area that shields in opposition to fingerprints, mould and mildew.

Why do we love what we do?

For more than 30 year, Questech goods have been hand crafted with pride in Vermont, United states. All supplies are sourced in the United states and incorporate real top quality metals and organic stones.

Made IN THE Usa

All of our goods are hand crafted and dispersed out of our Rutland Vermont facility.

✅ Installation Recommendations: Scroll Down to Evaluation Action-by-phase Recommendations to Make sure a Secure Installation With Your Tile Wall Look at Our Installation Movie for A lot more Specifics on Our Verified Procedure

✅ Quick Installation: Our cabinets use an uncomplicated no drill set up method, for software on any existing sleek stone and ceramic tile area

✅ GLUE NOT Included: Appropriate with Devcon 5 Moment Gel Epoxy (suggested) or similar construction grade epoxy. See installation recommendations in the package for a listing of proposed adhesives.

✅ Holds UP TO 50 Lbs .: Hold out for 24 hrs for epoxy to established before incorporating any pounds to the shelf

✅ SCRATCH AND STAIN RESISTANT: Q-Seal know-how is manufactured for wet regions giving a scratch and rust resistant area that protects towards stains

✅ Out there IN Numerous CONFIGURATIONS AND FINISHES: Corner shelf, soap dish, floating shelf, footrest and shower caddy shower merchandise organizer