Top 10 Best bathroom glass shelf brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Merchandise Description

Strong Bracket

Posts are built of rustproof steel, making sure longevity and dependability.

Excess-thick Tempered glass

8MM-thick tempered glass, harmless use & child-helpful. When damaged, it crumbles into compact granular chunks as a substitute of splintering into jagged shards as plate glass does, a lot less most likely to cause injuries.

All Components Provided

8MM-thick tempered glass, SUS304 stainless metal bracket，304 stainless metal screws and anchors are all integrated, no require to obtain further hardware.

House Saving: Total proportions is 23.6 x 5.1 x 3.5 Inches ( LxWxH ). Its further extended length style does not only keep your bathroom tidy but good storage for shower gel, shampoo and and so on.

BRUSHED NICKEL BRACKETS: Posts are constructed of rustproof metal, ensuring sturdiness and dependability. Brushed nickel complete is built to resist everyday scratches, corrosions, and tarnishing.

ALL Components AND Instructions Provided: 8MM thick tempered glass, rustproof metal brackets, SUS 304 stainless metal screws, anchors, and installation instruction are all provided, no require to invest in excess hardware.

MAX. LOAD: 5 kg/11 lbs. NON-plastics, metal brackets, good building, durable design. Screws are designed of SUS 304 stainless metal and will not rust. It can be screw-mounted to flat and easy wall surfaces, like tiles, marble stone, metallic, glass, and many others.