Top 10 Best bathroom glass shelf brushed nickel Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom glass shelf brushed nickel in 2022 Comparison Table
- Wide Use Scenes - Our floating shelves for wall not only can be used in the living rooms, bedrooms, but also the bathrooms and kitchens. Perfect for displaying and holding collectibles, small plants, frames, and more.
- High Weight Capacity - Crafted with 0.59 inches thick Paulownia wood, powder-coated metal bracket, and torched finish, the floating shelves are sturdy and strong enough for holding 40lbs of items. Decor and organized your home more beautifully and neatly.
- Detachable Towel Bar - Thanks to the detachable towel bar, you can hang your towels, clean clothes, headphones, or kitchenware on it when you install the towel bar under the floating shelves board. Besides, you can also detach the towel bar at your will.
- Item Dropping Guard- 3-side protective guard around the bath wall shelves keep your items safe, preventing the items next to the one you take on the floating shelves from dropping. Also, the 0.6 inches wide metal brackets are crafted with powder-coated finish without rust.
- Easy to install - Step 1, unfold the bracket; step 2, install the board and the towel bar; step 3, affix the bracket on the wall. Applicable wall: Wood Stud, Drywall, Concrete Wall.
- 【8Packs Curtain Rod Brackets】You will get 8 packs no drill drapery brackets holders. very strong adhesive and durable, will stick well after extensive use. Suitable for curtain rods or towel rods with a diameter of 0.39 ~ 0.78inch/1 ~ 2 cm.
- 【Quality Materials】Made of quality plastic and stainless steel, these curtain rod hooks are stable, durable, and have long service cycles.2PCS curtain rod bracket With a load capacity of 3kg/6pounds, adhesive curtain rod holders can ensure the safety of use.If your curtain rod and curtains are over 6LB, add a few more products as supports before hanging.
- 【Home Decoration Curtain Rod Bracket】Modern design transparent fixed rod bracket, simple and generous appearance, suitable for most home styles, beautify your bathroom/bedroom/living room/office. At the same time, you can also give it as a gift to your family and friends.
- 【Easy to Install】Powerful Adhesive on the backside, easy to install. no need to punch holes, no nails, no damage to the wall. Household Non-drilled Round Rod Fixing Clip, Wall Bracket Bathroom Towel Bracket Curtain Home Organizer Wall Ring Hook Holders Clips.With a self-stick back, easy to install without any tools.
- 【Wide Range of Uses】These curtain rod holder are very suitable for smooth surfaces such as home furnishings, glass, mirrors, ceramic tiles, marble, stainless steel, etc. They are not .suitable for painted or textured walls. Bracket without drill curtain rod is an indispensable item in our daily life.
- 【2Pack-Save Space】- This hanging basket caddy can help you store daily products , It's very suitable for bathroom, toilet, kitchen, powder room, etc. Make your home more tidy. The large storage capacity provides enough space to put items. And deep basket can prevent the items from crashing down.
- 【Strong Bearing & Fast Draining】- The magic traceless adhesive make the shelf sturdy, So the durable shower organizer can store Max.15 pounds heavy items last long time. Open bottom design can drain and make the items dry quickly to avoid breeding bacterial. Perfect ideal for home storing.
- 【Easy To Install & No Damage】- Transparent traceless adhesive is more durable and sturdier than the suction cup. No drilling and damage to the wall. The extra hooks are removable and you can place hooks anywhere any time.
- 【Sus304 Durable & Sturdy】- This bathroom caddy is made of 100% rustproof 304 Stainless Steel, non-fading, scratch-resistant and durable. Smooth surface will not scratch you and damage items.
- 【What You Get】- 2 x Shower Caddies, 4 x Movable Hooks, 1 x User Manual, 2 x Adhesives. Our warmly customer service. If you need more adhesives or hooks, please search below ASINs to find it. ADHESIVES: B089D5T6J8.
- 【Large-capacity and stable L-shaped design】Through strict comparison tests, the actual usable space of L-shaped shower racks is larger than other shapes. The diameter of one side is 10.2 inches, equivalent to 1.5 times the space of ordinary bathroom racks; the main force point is closer to the wall face rather than the center point, so there is more stability.
- 【Only suitable for 90-degree right angles】This corner shower caddy is only suitable for 90-degree right-angle walls. If the corners have a large arc, the adhesive cannot fit tightly. Please measure the angle of the bathroom wall before purchasing to avoid obtaining replacements.
- 【Moforoco Brand Adhesive】Moforoco is committed to high-quality products. After a lot of market feedback, the adhesive can carry at least 22 pounds of gravity, and the satisfaction is high. A replacement adhesive can be provided within 3 months after purchasing the shower organizer.
- 【Easy installation】No drilling required, no damage to the wall, just stick the adhesive directly on the wall to use, making sure the shelf is level when installing.
- 【Family Pack Combination】You will get 2 high-quality shower shelves, 1 soap holder, 5 strong adhesives. If you have any questions during use, please feel free to consult our customer service staff. We want to provide you with a pleasant shopping experience.
- Large Wall Shelf White - Making full use of the empty wall, creating versatile storage space to display charming showpieces, decorative items, and other prized possessions. And also above a desk, fireplace, entryway, vanity, between windows, and so much more.
- Wider Enough to Free More Space: Our floating shelves are made of MDF wood and finished with a matte surface, each board measures 23.62in L x 9.25in W x 1.5in H, giving the illusion of a larger space in your studio apartment, dorm, or small living quarter which can add modern atmosphere to your home.
- Multi-functional Wall Shelves: With this wall shelves, you can put seasoning bottles on the kitchen in order, display some photo frames, collectibles or artworks to decorate your living room. Install in the bedroom or bathroom to hold beauty/hair products, or exhibit family photos gallery style in a long hallway.
- Invisible & Sturdy Metal Brackets: Enhanced metal brackets matched with precisely made screws will fix the shelves on the wall firmly without sliding or swaying. 1.5in thickness wood boards can hold up to 20lb weight items.
- Easy to Assemble: Included with all necessary hardware to make these shelves extremely easy to assemble. We also provide you with a detailed and install instruction for you to install the shelves in a few minutes smoothly.
- EXCELLENT VALUE AND QUALITY - All of our 16'' x 6'' floating shelves are handmade of solid, damp proof and eco-friendly cedar wood by specialized craftsmen. They are under strict inspections to ensure each piece has good strength and stability.
- SUPER EASY TO INSTALL - Comes already assembled and with a handy MANUAL to show you how to put up the shelves and all of the hardware required. Usually it takes less than 10 mins to set up.
- STYLISH DESIGN - They are not only floating shelves, but also atrractive gold decorative items, bring you a noble and luxurious home style. If you are a huge fan of modern design, don't miss them!
- PERFECT GIFT IDEA - They come with a gorgeous box, and will present as an elegant housewarming gift.
- RISK FREE GUARANTEE - If you aren't fully satisfied with your floating shelves, we will offer a full, 30-day money-back guarantee with no question asked.
- 🎈MADE OF HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS:Package included:2×bathroom organizers,2×Adhesives.We select high-quality PP materials to make bathroom shelves that are durable and corrosion-resistant. The double-layer circular hole drain design at the bottom of the bathroom organization shelf is ventilated to keep the bathroom shelf dry and clean, giving you a better experience.
- 🎈DOUBLE-LAYER BATHROOM SHELF:Our shower shelves adopts double-layer thickening design, which is simple and elegant, and has a stronger load-bearing capacity. The kitchen organizer shelf adopts a thoughtful detachable design, which is convenient for your daily cleaning, and there is no need to worry about residual dirt inside.
- 🎈EFFECTIVELY SAVE YOUR SPACE:The storage shelf has a large internal space, which can easily store various items and make your bathroom more tidy. The kitchen shelf adopts a punch-free design, is easy to install, and is suitable for a variety of scenes. Wall mount shelf is a good helper for your life, and you can choose with confidence.
- 🎈SUITABLE FOR MANY OCCASIONS:Practical and beautiful bathroom wall shelf can be matched with various styles of home decoration to perfectly decorate your room. The adhesive shelf is widely used, and can be widely used in the bedroom, kitchen, living room, and bathroom to make your life more convenient.
- 🎈OUR GURANTEE FOR YOU:Everything I do is based on customer satisfaction. If you are not completely satisfied with the purchased product or the product is damaged or broken in transit, please contact us in time. We will solve your problem as quickly as possible!
- Unique leave shape design - The corner shelf features rustic style with special zigzag shape, torched finish solid wood and powder coated metal brackets, aesthetically pleasing your guests with displaying photos, ornamental, and travel collectibles on this shelf in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen and more.
- Five-tier ample storage shelf - Different from other corner shelves, it comes with five-tier storage racks and 7.87” distance between each shelf, making it a great choice to extend your space for displaying ornamental, toys, and other decors.
- 44 lb heavy weight capacity - The max weight capacity of this whole storage shelf is 44 lb, each tier shelf can load 8.8 lb items. And the metal groove joint firmly connects the brackets and boards, making the whole wall shelf sturdy enough to display items.
- Metal brackets & wood board combination - This display shelf construct by solid wood and powder coated metal brackets, sturdy and anti-rust. Besides, it is very easy to be mounted on the wall.
- Stylish floating shelf - This rustic wooden corner shelf can not only be mounted in any style room as a great decor to decoration or just a storage tool, but also an excellent gift for your family and friends.
- FLOATING RECTANGLE SHELVES — Display charming showpieces, decorative items, and other prized possessions while offering functiol wall storage
- FREE UP SPACE — Maximizes space while taking up zero square feet — Reduces clutter and highlights décor in compact spaces — Provides unique shelving solutions to any style home, studio apartment, and more
- DECORATE & DISPLAY — Adds character any modern, traditiol, rustic, industrial interior styles — Contrast shelves at staggering heights on the wall for a more energetic result or mount side-by-side for clean streamlined look — Enhance décor and fill in empty wall space above a desk, fireplace, entryway, vanity, between windows, and so much more
- VERSATILE & FUNCTIONAL — Hang in bedroom or bathroom to hold beauty/hair products, place under a mirror in the entryway, or exhibit family photos gallery style in long hallway — Showcase trophies and accolades near the fireplace, use in the kitchen to hold spices and jars
- EASY TO INSTALL — Made of beautiful MDF with PVC + Bracket — Sturdy enough to arrange and display your favorite small objects — Attaches firmly to the wall without visible support — Minor assembly required — Mounting Hardware INCLUDED — Supports up to 8 pounds per shelf — Measures approximately 16.25 inch L x 5.50 inch W — Each shelf 1.5 inch thick
- Movable Shelving Unit Storage : 4 easy-glide, durable wheels and ergonomic handle make the storage cart easy and convenient to pull in and out from narrow spaces. And 4 side hoops provide more spaces for you storage
- Flexible 3 Tier Storage Cart : The 3-tier slim storage cart is 5.1 in design which can be used in tight spaces in your home for storage. The shelf unit easily slides between closets, kitchens, bathrooms, garages, laundry rooms, offices or in-between your washer and dryer.
- Easy To Assemble : The narrow storage carts are durable and stable. No tools required and no need to hire a technician, you can totally assemble this 3-Tier bathroom slim storage cart by yourself.
- Multi-Purpose : The storage cart can be placed in the office, library, bedroom, dressers, you can store your detergent, cleaning products, bathroom accessories, kitchen accessories and lots more.
- Shelves Adjustable : The detachable design allows you to put one or two layers on the table as a seasoning shelf or cosmetic shelf.
Our Best Choice: KES 24 Inch Bathroom Glass Shelf Wall Mounted Tempered Glass Shelf Brushed Nickel Finish, BGS3201S60-2
Merchandise Description
Strong Bracket
Posts are built of rustproof steel, making sure longevity and dependability.
Excess-thick Tempered glass
8MM-thick tempered glass, harmless use & child-helpful. When damaged, it crumbles into compact granular chunks as a substitute of splintering into jagged shards as plate glass does, a lot less most likely to cause injuries.
All Components Provided
8MM-thick tempered glass, SUS304 stainless metal bracket，304 stainless metal screws and anchors are all integrated, no require to obtain further hardware.
House Saving: Total proportions is 23.6 x 5.1 x 3.5 Inches ( LxWxH ). Its further extended length style does not only keep your bathroom tidy but good storage for shower gel, shampoo and and so on.
BRUSHED NICKEL BRACKETS: Posts are constructed of rustproof metal, ensuring sturdiness and dependability. Brushed nickel complete is built to resist everyday scratches, corrosions, and tarnishing.
ALL Components AND Instructions Provided: 8MM thick tempered glass, rustproof metal brackets, SUS 304 stainless metal screws, anchors, and installation instruction are all provided, no require to invest in excess hardware.
MAX. LOAD: 5 kg/11 lbs. NON-plastics, metal brackets, good building, durable design. Screws are designed of SUS 304 stainless metal and will not rust. It can be screw-mounted to flat and easy wall surfaces, like tiles, marble stone, metallic, glass, and many others.