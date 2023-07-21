Top 10 Best bathroom floor tiles for small bathrooms Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Decorative, Self adhesive, Inexpensive



Used:

-Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, Living room, College, Dorm room, Farmhouse, Industrial, Playroom, Cabin, Cubicle, Lake house, Laundry room, Entryway, Office decor etc.

-Countertops, table, cabinets, kitchen backsplash, cupboards, pantry, shelves, Walls, counter, bedside tables, nightstands, wardrobes, accent walls, dresser drawer, closets, TV stand, vanity, windows privacy, crafts, book covers, bulletin board, desk cover, computer desk, desktop, table top, doors, counters, accent wall, windows etc.

Make sure the surface to be covered is cleaned, dry,

and free from grease. If the surface is rough or uneven,

rub it over with sandpaper to smooth and level it

Step 2. Measure surface and cut wallpaper



Measure the length and width of the surface to be covered,

If the surface shape is complex one, sketch a rough outline

of it in a notebook and write measurements for each part

of the outline on your sketch.

Step 3. Apply peel and stick



Smooth the wallpaper flat and make sure it will fit the surface properly

,free one corner of the backing paper,then pull more backing paper free

until expose around 1/4 inch of backing.Press the 1/4-inch wallpaper

against the surface you wish to cover. Work slowly from one corner of

the strip to the other.

Step 4. Smoothing the wallpaper to avoid wrinkles and air bubbles. Trim off excess



Gently pull the rest of the 1/4-inch paper.Take your time to get this right.

Working from side-to-side to keep the paper smooth,flatten out wrinkles

and expel any air that might get trapped and form a bubble.If wrinkles and

bubbles do occur,gently tear the wallpaper free and try again

Continue drawing off the backing and smoothing until the whole surface has been covered. Trim off any excess wallpaper.

How to install ?

Installation guide come packed with wallpaper roll. Kindly unpack it carefully.

No wide enough ?

It is 15.8 inch wide. If the surface going to be covered is wider. please kindly overlap the edge of wallpaper to cover whole item, the seam is invisible.

Wrinkles and bubbles ?

Incorrected installation would form bubbles or wrinkles, please take your time to install, If wrinkles and bubbles do occur, gently tear the wallpaper to try again, really can’t avoid it, please use a small pin to poke the bubble and smooth down from edge toward hole.

Can I do it alone ?

Yes, you can do it alone, but if get one more favor would make the job easier. Two Are Better Than One

Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Removable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Peel and Stick

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Where was wallpaper used ?

Kitchen, fridge, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, kitchen appliances, bathroom, counter, furniture, countertops, desk, table, laundry room, powder room, kids room, drawers, dresser, cuboard, backsplash, dining room, cabinets.

Peel and stick wallpaper roll

🏠Details: 15.8×78.8 Inch,3.8×3.8 inch per checkered, total 8.65 sq.ft (40cmX2m). Self adhesive. Made of durable vinyl. Black and white checkered design. Oil proof. Waterproof. Fully removable without leaving a residue

🏠DIY FREELY: Trimming gridlines on backing paper for precise measurements, cut to any sizes, peel and stick on any smooth objects. Premium Painting Ensures No Fading for Years.

🏠All-PURPOSE: Checkered contact paper for cabinets, black and white wallpaper for walls, peel and stick back splashes for kitchens, waterproof wallpaper for kitchen backsplash

🏠WARRANTY: If our black and white wallpaper is not everything that we say it is, and you’re not completely satisfied with it within 30 days of purchase; we will refund every penny of your money.

🏠USE: Decorative contact paper for cabinets, floors, walls, countertops, desk, table top, furniture, backsplash, backdrops, shelf, kitchen cabinet, TV stand, vanity, pantry, wardrobes, crafts, restroom, nightstands, hutch, accent wall, dresser, drawer, closets, kitchen floor, cubicle, industrial, dorm, living room, farmhouse, bedroom floor, playroom, laundry room, office decor.