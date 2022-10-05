Top 10 Best bathroom faucet widespread parlos 13598 Reviews

Top 10 Best bathroom faucet widespread parlos 13598 in 2022 Comparison Table
PARLOS 2-Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain Assembly and Supply Hose Lead-Free cUPC Lavatory Faucet Mixer Double Handle Tap Deck Mounted Brushed Nickel,13598
- Updated Metal Pop up Drain assembly and supply hoses included. (NOTE: The sink drain only fits the bathroom sink with overflow hole.)
- Certified to cUPC and NSF 61
- Brushed nickel finish, resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use
- 2 lever handles for easy water adjustments
- Durable construction and a transitional design
WOWOW Two Handles Widespread 8 inch Bathroom Faucet Black 3 Pieces Basin Faucets 360 Degree Swivel Spout Lavatory Sink Faucet
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
TRUSTMI 2 Handle 8 Inch Brass Bathroom Sink Faucet 3 Hole Widespread with Valve and cUPC Water Supply Hoses, with Overflow Pop Up Drain Assembly, Brushed Gold
- Brushed Gold Finished, which is Warm and Luxurious Colour, fingerprints resist. Solid Brass Body Construction,Full Use of Materials, can easily face the surface corrosion by humid environment
- Upgraded assembly with built-in stopper overflow pop up drain
- Double Handles for Easy Control of Water Temperature and Flow,Contemporary Style Design with Gooseneck Spout which can 360-Degree Swivel
- 3 Hole Deck Mount Complete set is Ready for Installation. Quick Connect Fitting Hose, and 23.6 Inch cUPC Water Supply Lines Included (US Standard 3/8 inch connector)
- Easy DIY Installation, Widespread at Any Distance Between 8 to 16 inches, Mounting Hole size: 29-35mm/ 1.14-1.37 inch.
2 Handle 3 Hole 8 Inch Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Metal Pop-Up Drain by phiestina, Brushed Nickel, WF015-1-BN
- 【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift rod drain.
- 【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD】—— Phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation please call 866-675-2011.
- 【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm)
2 Handles 3 Holes Deck Mount Brushed Nickel Widespread Bathroom Faucet by phiestina,with Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain, WF008-5-BN
- 【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift rod drain.
- 【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】 —— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD】 —— Phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 4.68 inch(119mm); Spout Reach:5.15 inch(131mm); Spout Heigh: 2.99 inch(76mm).
- 【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation please call 866-675-2011.
FORIOUS 2 Handle Gold Bathroom Faucet 8 inch Bathroom Sink Faucet with Pop Up Drain, 3 Hole Widespread Brushed Brass Bathroom faucets, Brushed Gold
- 【 WHO WE ARE 】 Open and close is the most bored application in the faucet, You don’t know how much we care about your life.
- 【 WE CARE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH】Our Bathroom Faucet made of Uzbekistan lead free brass, Pb less than normal Brass, let alone Stainless steel. Certified to cUPC and NSF 61LEAD-FREE lead-free standard, Keep your Family avoid Pb all the time.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.2 Gallons Per Minute.
- 【 WE CARE ABOUT YOUR OPERATE 】360 degree swivel head，NEOPERL aerator imported from Germany with insulated plastic head, Let your family avoid Hot issues.Two-Handle installation for effortless flow and water temperature control. Super gold champagne bronze fingerprint resistant finish, rust and corrosion resistance, high temperature resistant hose, MONEY WELL SPENT.
- 【WE FEEL YOUR EXPECTATIONS OF FUTURE】 High quality copper cartridge bathroom faucet has passed 500,000 cycle testing to ensure a stable and long-lasting service life, Reliability is the biggest significance of bathroom faucet. We offer lifetime warranty and replacement(same item same color). Any problems about this faucet, please send us an email to get a new replacement. Absolutely NO-RISK.
- 【 WE CARE ABOUT YOUR INSTALL 】Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with 15mins, Without a plumberand save the fee, Let you be a hero of your Family. Everything you need is together in one box (including supply hoses and pop up drain).JUST do it yourself.
PARLOS Swivel Spout 2-Handle Lavatory Faucet Brushed Nickel Bathroom Sink Faucet with Metal Pop-up Drain and Faucet Supply Lines, Demeter 13627
- Updated Metal Pop-up drain assembly and cUPC approved faucet supply hoses included.
- 360° swivel High arc spout offers more clearance and better access to the sink.
- 3-hole mount with 4-inch centerset design and only 3 parts sink drain stopper for quick and easy installation.
- 2 lever handles for effortless flow and temperature control.
- Premium material construction brushed nickel finish for durable and reliable.
Delta Faucet Nicoli Widespread Bathroom Faucet Chrome, Bathroom Faucet 3 Hole, Bathroom Sink Faucet, Drain Assembly, Chrome 35749LF
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating chrome pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
Delta Faucet Trinsic Widespread Bathroom Faucet 3 Hole, Gold Bathroom Faucet, Diamond Seal Technology, Metal Drain Assembly, Champagne Bronze 3559-CZMPU-DST
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- LASTS 2X LONGER: DIAMOND Seal Technology uses a patented design to reduce leak points and last twice as long as the industry standard (Industry standard is based on ASME A112.18.1 of 500,000 cycles)
- SUPPLY LINES INCLUDED: InnoFlex PEX supply lines are integrated into the faucet for one less potential leak point and are conveniently included in the box
- REDUCE LEAKS: DIAMOND Valve, a diamond-embedded ceramic disc, requires no lubrication and eliminates wear on seals, so you can rest assured that this faucet will perform like new for life
- EASY INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 4-16-in. widespread configurations. Everything you need is together in one box, including a coordinating metal pop-up drain assembly
TRUSTMI Bathroom Faucet 2 Handle 8 Inch Brass Sink Faucet 3 Hole Widespread with 360 Degree Swivel Spout, cUPC Water Supply Lines and Overflow Pop Up Drain Included, Brushed Gold
- Brushed Gold finish, which is Warm and Luxurious Colour, Splendid Surface Treatment
- Solid Brass Body Construction with Ceramic Cartridge, Full Use of Materials, Longevity and Drip-Free. Upgraded overflow pop up drain with Built-In basket stopper
- Dual Handle Levers to Precise Control Water Temperature and Flow, Contemporary Style with 360° Rotating Outlet, Spout Reach 5.6", Spout Height 6.1", Overall Height 8.67"
- This 2 handle 8 inch bathroom faucet is Ready for Installation. 3 Hole Deck Mount. Quick Connect Fitting Hose, 23.6 Inch cUPC water supply Hoses (US Standard 3/8 inch connector) and Overflow Pop Up Drainer are Included
- Easy DIY Installation, Distributed at any Distance Between 4 to 16 inches for more customize design, Mounting Hole size: 29-35mm / 1-1/8 ~ 1-3/8 inch. Fit for most 3 holes North America Standard Washbasin.
